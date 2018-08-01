HeidelbergCement AG ADR (HDELY) CEO Bernd Scheifele on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

HeidelbergCement AG ADR (OTCPK:HDELY) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Bernd Scheifele - Chairman of Managing Board & CEO

Lorenz Nager - CFO, Head of Finance, Accounting, Controlling, IT & Logistics and Managing Board Member

Paul Roger - Exane BNP Paribas

Robert Gardiner - Davy

Phil Roseberg - Bernstein

Rajesh Patki - JPMorgan Securities

Josep Pujal - Kepler Cheuvreux

John Messenger - Redburn Limited

Bernd Scheifele

Yes, hello. Good afternoon here from Heidelberg. Welcome to our conference call, to our Q2 result, to all of you. I'm sitting here, as usual, together with Dr. Nager, CFO of the company; and our Investor Relations team with Mr. Schaller and Mr. Kacar. And I hope you have less heat in your home places than we do here on Heidelberg. It's supposed to be the hottest day of the year in Germany.

Now I start with the overview on Chart 3. You have seen our numbers. We have solid volume growth in the first quarter (sic) [second quarter] in our 3 core business line, between 3% and 5%. Revenue is up by about 9%. And operating EBITDA is up by about 3%; operating income, plus 5%.

In the first - in the second quarter, we had mainly headwind from two issues. One is currency, which was clearly negative compared to last year. You saw that, that's about €50 million. And we see also energy costs, which are about €30 million up versus last year.

Mainly due to clear improvement in the financial result, which improved by about 20%, group share -- and solid tax performance, group share profit is up 11%. Earnings per share is also up.

Free cash flow generation was very strong in the second quarter. Free cash is up by more than €100 million. We expect that this trend will continue in the second half. As we told you earlier, we have focused the country management very much on free cash generation, and we see this will bear - is already bearing fruit in our numbers.

The outlook. We confirm we see continuing strong demand growth in our core markets. A limiting factor will be the shortage of qualified workforce, especially of truck drivers. We plan further price increases in core markets in the second half in order to match cost inflation. That applies especially to Indonesia, British Columbia, Italy, U.K. and also California and in Eastern Europe.

If you look to the numbers more in detail on Chart 4. If you look to the Q2 result, you see the volume up between 3% and 5%. And then you see operating EBITDA up 3.4% and operating income up by about 4.8%.

Another figure which I always look at in detail is the productivity. I think that's a key performance indicator for a company. If a company stagnates in productivity or even loses productivity, midterm, you are in clear trouble. If you go in our detailed financial reporting, you will see that our workforce is down versus last year by about 1,500 FTE, I think it's 1,490, out of which consolidation effects are about 500.

So we have a net reduction of about 1,000 in the workforce which is around 59,000 or 60,000. That means a reduction of close to 2%. At the same time, volumes are up in the first half year around 3%. So we have a productivity increase, which is clearly north of 4% or close to 5% that shows that we still focus very much on cost management and efficiency.

Chart 5 gives you the bridge from the result. You see the currency impact. Deconsolidation, that's mainly the German sand-lime brick business and the U.S. white cement business. Then you see the pricing impact, volume and cost. And cost, as I said, is to a large extent -- to a very large extent driven by energy. And even with that, we still achieved organic growth.

You see now on Chart 6 a little bit the turnaround in the various areas. We had a very bad start into the year due to strong winter in North America and Western and Southern Europe. And you see now the swing of the results compared to last year. In the second quarter, strong markets namely in Northern and Eastern Europe and in Africa; Asia, minus 9%, that's only in the cement, all other markets are up; and Africa-Mediterranean Basin, up 20%, solid performance in our core markets of Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Tanzania.

Chart 7 gives more transparency to the development in, I think, 2 core regions, which is, on the one side, Asia-Pacific; on the other side, Western and Southern Europe. In each area, we have 1 troubled country. It's Indonesia; and on the other side, it's the U.K. The chart shows you that if you eliminate Indonesia or U.K., we have a very solid underlying profit growth in both areas, which is double digits.

And you see also, clearly, that in Indonesia, obviously, the pricing has reached now a floor. But the pricing is now in a range between $42 to $43, $44, and we are coming down from a price level of $75 or $78.

And in U.K., we have market weakness mainly in London. We had also in-house problems, which we solved with management change. We had then a very weak first quarter. But in the second quarter, we are back in the market, and we are optimistic with the outlook for the second half. And you see also for Western and Southern Europe that the underlying trend in the other countries like Italy, Spain, France, Germany is clearly positive.

On energy, that's a clear issue for our energy-intense industry. This price -- significant price increases in energy are a problem. It typically takes the industry a certain while to recover that with our price increases in our markets.

We show you, on the left side, the chart for Newcastle coal, which is the key indicator for coal in the Pacific, in Asia. And you see really how this went up. That is, for us, a problem in Indonesia and Thailand and, to a certain extent, also in India. And you see how the price really went up.

And when we made the budget in Indonesia in November -- beginning December 2017, the price was at around maybe USD 88, and now the price actual is about USD 123. You see really the major movement and the coal consumption in Indonesia for the full year is about 2.4 million tonnes.

And then you see also the price of oil, which went up significantly since December, and that's obviously a cost item which hits typically the aggregates division. The petrol price in U.S. is up, and that cost typically hits us in the aggregates division.

And you see then, on the right chart, how we have managed the fuel cost increase per ton of cement. You see, compared to the increase of the key indices, our price increase is limited. How do we achieve that? Typically, what we do, we change fuel. For example, in U.S., we switched a lot of our plants to gas. The shale gas is definitely cheaper than coal, and shale gas had even a negative price trend in the U.S.

And the other point is, in other markets, we try to shift to local coal, which has typically lower-quality standards, meaning the caloric value is lower and also the sulfur content is significantly higher. However, the price difference between local coal and, for example, international coal, Newcastle or API in Europe is between $30 to up to $50 per tonne. That's what we have done to a large extent, what you see, for example, in Indonesia.

On chart -- on the next chart, we see then the volume development in our area -- in the different areas. You see North America, in the second quarter, still slightly negative. That's only the region in North which was down again by about 7%. It's a mixture of 3 factors.

First of all, in the North, we still had winter weather in April, so April volumes were weak. May and June were clearly better. Secondly, you see here also the impact of McInnis, which is penetrating the markets in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New England. And thirdly, we see also higher installed capacity from our competitors, and Heidelberg, we lost a little bit share in that segment.

The other regions are all up. Canada was up by about 8%; South, slightly up. And the region West California was clearly up with more than 20%. So quite a diverse picture.

In Western and Southern Europe, you see the volumes were up by about 7%. We have healthy growth in Germany and France with about 5%. Italy was also slightly up, 2%; Spain, 16%, 17%. Even U.K. -- U.K. was slightly negative. So overall picture, okay.

Asia-Pacific, up 6%. Fastest-growing country for us was India, double digit. Indonesia was up about 6%. Also, Australia was up by about 5%.

Northern and Eastern Europe like-for-like, if you neutralize the deconsolidation of our business in Georgia, where we entered into a 50-50 joint venture with a Georgian fund, we are up by about 6%. Good markets in Northern Europe, in Sweden, Norway, with 5%; Poland, up close to 20%; Russia, down about 4%; Czech Republic, up double digit; Kazakhstan, more or less, flat.

In Africa, Eastern Europe, we saw growth at about 1%; Q2 clearly slower than Q1, mainly related to Egypt. Egypt, only slightly up; Morocco, more or less flattish; Ghana, Togo, Tanzania, up between 5% to 14%. So relatively strong growth in Africa.

If you go now to the reporting per region. North America, Chart 11. And if you look to the numbers, then you see, in the second quarter, like-for-like, we are up by about 4.8%. Like-for-like, we have a clear significant impact from the ForEx. 50% of the ForEx loss in HeidelbergCement goes to the U.S. dollar. And the other point was the deconsolidation of our sold white cement business.

If we look to the areas, the picture is quite different. In the region North, as I told you in the first half year, we are still down. We are down versus last year around 400,000 tonnes due to market weakness and also certain loss of market share, whereas, in California, our volumes are up by about 300,000 tonnes.

We had a very long winter repair in our core cement plant in Cupertino, Silicon Valley, where we overspent by about $6 million to $7 million. That's a timing effect. But due to that and some ongoing production problems, we had also production issues, with the consequence that a big portion of the increased volume in California had to be done through imports, through our Stockton terminal, where, obviously, on imports, we have a clearly lower margin than on the own produced cement. And we expect a very solid production performance in Permanente in the second half with clearly improved contribution margins.

If we look to the South. The South overall now, volumes for half year, more or less flattish. Northern Texas remains strong. Houston had a difficult first half year but is now recovering. Florida is okay. Georgia, Atlanta is booming. The Carolinas are very solid. Pricing is good.

And for the South, we expect a normal hurricane season for the second half. Last year, we had 2 hurricanes, which had negatively impacted our results by about USD 20 million to USD 25 million. So we are relatively confident on the outlook in -- for North America.

In Canada, our business in the Prairies, in Calgary, Edmonton, the market is flattish. The market has reached the bottom. And -- whereas B.C. and Washington are very strong with double-digit growth in these areas. And we see, for the second half, mainly 2 positive aspects.

We hope that we will see in the Prairie provinces a recovery on the oil-well cement. The oil drilling typically takes place in Q4, and we have budgeted for flood volumes. We see now an upside because the oil price is up, so it's attractive again for oil drilling. And the second point is, in British Columbia, we have done a second price increase of $10 by 1st of July because the market is very strong.

If you go to Western and Southern Europe and look to the results, you see Q2 operationally up 4.5%. U.K., first half year was difficult. Market is more or less flattish. We had a significant inflation-related price increase in energy, especially in bitumen. Order books are good for the second half, and we expect a strong run. We have also done some price increases now mid -- half year, especially in aggregates and also in asphalt, in order to compensate for the increased input costs.

Germany is strong. Market is more or less solid. Pricing is up by about €2.50. That looks okay. And we expect a strong clinker production in the second half.

Benelux, we had a weak first half year. We had some house-made problems with our logistics system, which we think we have solved now by management changes. And we expect, based on good order books and good pricing, pricing is up between €3 and €3.50 in cement, strong second half.

Italy market was weak in the first half year, but maybe minus 2%. The South, especially Sicily, is down double digit. Also, Southern Italy, Reggio di Calabria, South of Rome, Latina is negative. Whereas, the North, especially supported by some infrastructure projects, is relatively positive. We have the high-speed train between Milan and Genoa. We have the Brenner tunnel project, which we have. So the North was clearly better.

Pricing in Italy is up versus December last year by about €7. We will execute the second price increase in Italy by 1st of August by another €3 in order to get a good price level for the beginning next year, where we will then have the full impact, on an annualized basis, of the Cementir acquisition.

In France, market is okay. Growth is good, 4%, 5%. Grand Paris project is taking off. Pricing is slightly up. We had a production shortfall in clinker quite significantly in France in the first half year, and we will catch up. And there, we have a swing factor of about close to double-digit million euro in the results. So we are confident on France that we will hit our targets.

Spain, the market is okay. Volume is up by about 18%. Pricing is up. Spain is clearly recovering.

If you look to the next chart, Chart 13, on region NEECA, then I think the figures speak for themselves. We had -- in Q2, result is up 11.8% for the first half year; like-for-like, 12%. All markets are okay.

Very strong in Poland. We have done a good price increase in Poland by about PLN 45. Market is strong. Czech market is good. We have done a price increase. Also, Hungary is coming back.

Market weakness still in Russia. The market overall, down maybe 4%. Pricing is up by about close to 10%. Market in Kazakhstan, probably flattish. Pricing is up by about 13% to 14%. Outlook for the whole region is pretty good.

Chart 14 is Asia Pacific. And you see, for the first half year, we show a negative result, in absolute term, about $44 million; like-for-like $14.4 million. That's all due to Indocement. In Indocement, we had 3 main issues.

First of all, the market was strong in April and May. Then, in June, due to very few working days, the market was clearly slower. Good news is Indocement has kept or even slightly improved its market position compared to last year in both segments, spec and bulk. And that's the first message.

The second point is, obviously, the price inflation in coal was a significant hit on the margin. I mentioned that earlier. The third point is the Indonesian rupiah, similar to other emerging market countries, was weakening. That has hit our results because about 50% of the costs in Indonesia are dollar-based.

And then we had a homemade problem. Our power plant in Tarjun, in Kalimantan had a breakdown, and we had then to serve the market via Citeureup, which has increased significantly logistic costs. So that is a onetime effect, which is around maybe IDR 100 million, which will not come back in the second half.

In Indonesia, if you look to pricing, bulk price is flattish since 3 or 4 months. In the bulk segment, we see a slight upward trend in the month of June by about 1%. The pricing is now at around IDR 600,000 per tonne, which is about $41 or $42. We have started to do price increases by 1% already in July, which we are successful, and the target is now to continue with these price increases for the coming months in order to get prices up by maybe USD 2 or USD 3 per tonne in the coming 6 months.

Australia, strong first half year. Especially, Sydney is strong. Melbourne is strong. Brisbane multi-residential is weakening; countryside, still relatively flattish. The real problem is Perth -- western Australia. Perth is still negative. Also, the iron ore business north of Perth is weak. But overall, we expect a solid result development in Australia, solid volumes in our 2 core areas, Sydney and Melbourne; and good pricing.

India, overall, the market is okay. Pricing was weak in the South, was strong in the center. Result is up. We would expect a better second half.

In Thailand, we see now a change in the market. Finally, the new king has settled down, and we see big infrastructure projects coming through in the second half. We have permanently increased prices in the first half, so we expect a better second half.

China, that's the bright spot of the world at the moment. Due to the production quota system of the Chinese government, the demand -- or let's say, the supply of cement is limited. Pricing in China went up in the first half year by about 31% or 32%. The average price in China is now somewhere between $42, $43 per tonne up to $48 per tonne. And China, at the moment, is obviously one of the most profitable, if not the most profitable, cement market globally.

Now if you look to Africa-Eastern Mediterranean. Also here, you see the numbers speak for themselves. In the second quarter, result is up like-for-like by about 24%, 25%; for the full year, 17.8%. We had a good run in our core markets, Tanzania and Ghana. Morocco was solid. Egypt benefited from a very strong Q1.

Turkey also had a very strong first half year, good volumes, good pricing. Question mark now for the second half after the election. And the same applies a little bit to Egypt. In Egypt, obviously, the government cut the subsidies on electricity and fuel, which has led to price increases by about 40%.

Last chart, Chart 16, looks to trading. We are on record-level volume and profitability. I think, here, 3 core messages. China increased its clinker import. I think that's the first time in the history of the cement industry that China is increasing its clinker import. I think it goes now to close to 10 million tonnes. What's the reason is that the people or the guys from Vietnam, they can make better margins on export than in the domestic market because, as I told you, the pricing in China went up significantly.

The second message is the price for seaborne clinker in Asia but also in the Mediterranean is clearly up between $4 and $8. So if you want to buy a tonne of clinker now in Shanghai FOB, you have to pay between USD 36, USD 37, up to USD 38 per tonne. It's the similar thing in the Mediterranean. That's why for the Turkish guys, for example, now exporting clinker is, due to the weakness of the Turkish lira, more attractive than to sell domestically. And that shows you that the domestic markets are strong and there's a clear demand for clinker on the global seaborne market.

And the last point is freight rates are up between 20% to 40%, which gives a good base for strong domestic pricing. Because clinker is up, fuel cost -- freight is up, fuel is up, that means, for imports, it's much more difficult than a year ago.

So I now hand over to Dr. Nager for the financial report. Thanks a lot.

Lorenz Nager

Okay. Thank you, Dr. Scheifele. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, also from my side. Let me lead you through the highlights of the financials, and we can start on Slide 18.

You can see that the group share of profit is clearly up €40 million to €398 million in Q2. So despite a still relatively good trend on the operating result, we can see that the group share of profit went up. And also, the earnings per share went clearly up from €1.80 to €2.01 in the quarter.

This was supported by, more or less, flat ordinary -- additional ordinary result, €30 million better than previous year. Financial result is improving, and the share of the minority goes down as the profitability of our subsidiaries with minority shareholders have reduced, mainly coming from Indocement.

Cash flow was strong in the quarter, improved to €1.3 billion over the last 12 months. And net debt is also down, now below €10 billion. In the last 12 months, we saw a good cash conversion, and that's a trend which is ongoing.

One of the drivers for the good cash flow besides the good cash conversion is very disciplined investment approach and improvement in the operating cash flow. We think that this trend will go on during the year as we will see a further normalization of working capital towards year-end, and we will continue to see lower interest payment and lower tax payment.

So if you have a closer look to the income statement on Slide 19, what's going on below the result from the current operations, and I will focus on the figures of the quarter. We can see that the additional ordinary result is slightly positive with plus €10 million, coming from some one-off income and release of provisions, which was -- and on the negative side, we have impairment on our activities in the Ukraine.

Result from participation, slightly down to €10 million. As well that's a timing issue coming from U.S., and we will catch up towards the end of the year. Financial result, down on lower financing costs and also lower other financial costs, as expected and guided.

Income taxes are €172 million, almost on last year's level. But if we distinguish between current tax and deferred tax, then we can see that the current tax is significantly down, as guided, and -- but outbalanced by a little bit higher deferred tax mainly coming from U.S. tax reform. Then, as I said, minorities down, €31 million in the quarter; €39 million, previous year, mainly on reduction of the result of Indocement.

Cash flow statement, Slide 20. You can see that the trend really changed. In the first quarter, we had a significant cash out mainly coming from a buildup of working capital. In Q1, the buildup on working capital was mainly driven by U.S., was driven by consolidation mainly of our -- of Cementir, our new Italian acquisition.

And this leveled out now in the second quarter, and we see a clear switch. And the operating cash flow has improved compared to last year by €100 million -- €111 million and partly compensating the high cash out in the first quarter.

In investment, we see a trend in the industry that acquisitions are done in the first quarter. That's exactly what we saw in Heidelberg as well. We acquired, in the first quarter, Cementir and asphalt business, Fraser, in Australia. But there were no further M&A activity in the second quarter.

So what you can see in the second quarter in the total investment, the €258 million cash out is almost only stay-in-business CapEx. And you see that, that went down by €68 million compared to previous year, which, again, shows that we apply a very strict criteria in doing and using our CapEx.

As a consequence, free cash flow was up €200 million in the quarter compared to previous year. In the half year, it's still down €312 million, which comes from the M&A activity mainly in first quarter. We will -- we expect to see similar trend as in the second quarter to continue in third and probably also in the fourth quarter.

You can see the analysis of the free cash flow on Slide 21. Free cash flow went up by a significant €300 million, €400 million compared to last year, now up to €1.3 billion, what you can see from the horizontal green bar. I mean, that's a typical pattern, what you see after an acquisition.

As we acquired Italcementi in July 2016, then you have a lot of operational cash out for restructuring, for integration, et cetera, and that leveled out now. And we can now see strong cash flow generation coming in, and we expect this trend to accelerate in the second half of 2018. On the back of this, then also net debt reduced from €10.1 billion to €9.9 billion. And of course, this will significantly go down towards end of the year.

Balance sheet on Slide 22 doesn't show any particular thing. We can see that the balance sheet total goes down mainly on currency changes. The only position which is remarkable is -- are the accounts receivable, up €587 million, coming from strong business activity mainly in U.S. and from consolidation in Italy. Italy is typically a country with relatively high amount of receivable. And Cementir, which contributed mainly to that, has not yet been fully integrated after -- in the first 6 months of ownership, so we expect this to further improve over the remainder of the year.

Slide 23, a little recap of the targets we announced at Capital Market Day with respect to financial targets. We are busy in active portfolio management. We have already reached €294 million of disposal proceeds in the first 6 months of this year, mainly coming from disposal of white cement assets and limestone bricks in Germany. We still have a quite comprehensive list of assets to depose of -- dispose of. These are mainly noncore assets like white cement activities or we still have a paper bag factory on sale and some other of that type.

We have a significant number of idle assets which are for disposal, such as unused land, depleted quarries and things like that. And thirdly, we have a number of what I would call irrelevant market position terminals in Sri Lanka, for example, or in very small countries which we have on the list. So we expect the disposal proceeds to continue to grow during the second half of the current year.

Secondly, we have strictly managed maintenance CapEx, as I have said. The target was 55%. In the first half year, we had 46% of depreciation. We are quite confident that we can reach the target. You know the main season for stay-in-business CapEx or maintenance CapEx is towards end of the year, so we are confident that we'll reach our target.

Financial cost goes down as expected. You can see this. And we see a continued improvement on the tax side. Cash tax rate was -- is targeted to be at 22%. Currently, we stand at 18%. This may still level out towards end of the year. But also here, I'm very confident that we can reach our target. So on the financial side, I would say we are well on track and we will see continued strong cash flows over the second half of 2018.

So based on that, I would go back to -- give back to Dr. Scheifele for the outlook.

Bernd Scheifele

Yes, okay. The outlook is simple. It's unchanged. We stick to our outlook or our guidance which we gave at the beginning of the year. I think we have headwind from the volume side. I think we have seen the worst on the energy side because we're running now against higher energy cost level in the second half.

I think you will see more benefits coming from the price increases, which typically applied since 1st of April, 1st of May, now in Q3 and Q4.

And that's where we are. I think I'll leave it that way, and we open now the question session. Okay. Thanks a lot.

Lorenz Nager

Okay. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Paul Roger. [ Exane BNP Paribas] Please ask your question.

Paul Roger

Hi. Good afternoon, everybody. So just two questions, and I guess I'll start with the obvious one. On 2018 guidance, just doing the math, it looks like the bottom end implies a low double-digit organic EBITDA increase in the second half. You've obviously talked through the easy base and the price rise in energy cost sort of getting easier as well. But even so, it looks relatively ambitious given the outcome in sort of H1. I wonder if you could just talk a bit about the sort of key upside and downside risk and the swing factors that would determine whether that's achieved or not.

And then, secondly, just on Europe. Just looking at slide which -- Slide 29, so the volume and price developments. Obviously, the momentum on the pricing side is very strong, and yet, when we look at the sort of margin progression in both your European divisions, obviously, it was a bit weak even in Q2. Is that just cost inflation? Or are there any one-offs in those European divisions? And overall, do you think European margins should improve compared to last year in the second half?

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. So let's just allow -- now on -- weighing on the swing factor. Let's talk a little bit about the markets. I think, one swing factor is obviously North America, where we would expect that, in the second half, we will have clearly back wind from the volume, from the pricing side.

As I told you, we have special effects, for example, California, that we're going to sell own produced cement and not selling mainly, the increase of volumes, imported cement, which has quite a nice impact. We are also looking to a second round of price increases in California because, I don't know whether you have seen that, the Trump administration has proposed that Chinese imported cement will also have a tariff of about $6 to $7 per tonne, which gives us more pricing power.

And California obviously is the strongest -- I think the strongest U.S. market at the moment, so we are more confident on that. Secondly, in Texas, our other strong market, we hope that we will have a normal hurricane season. Last year, we had 2 hurricanes in the summer, which has cost us at least about USD 25 million result, which we do not hope that we -- that this will come back.

And then, finally, we have also quite a couple of property transactions which will be realized and closed in the second half. On Western and Southern Europe, you have to see that -- and what -- you were referring also to the margin side. Partially, you're right. We had some clear production throwbacks in Western and Southern Europe.

Our clinker production is, in total, about 200,000 to 250,000 tonnes down versus plan. And this alone is a result swing of between €12 million and €14 million, and that applies to France. To U.K., we had production problem in our plant in Ketton, which is the closest to London. We had production problems in France, also in Germany, and these things are now fixed.

And that's why you see it also in the report about the charts. I inserted that, that strong clinker production, which is the signal that there were negative inventory impacts on that, and that has obviously cost us much, which will not happen again in the second half. And then, finally, on Indonesia, as I told you, I think we have reached -- clearly reached bottom on pricing.

I think the rest of the market is, especially the newcomers, on a cash-loss situation. That will -- is not sustainable. That's why we have started to increase prices selectively. And you have to see -- if you ask me, "What's your outlook for Indonesia?" I would say it's always difficult, it's always changing. But I would say -- for the next 6 to 12 months, I would say price increase in cement in Indonesia of between $3 and $5. I think this is realistic. You can say this is not a lot of money.

If you sell more than 18 million tonnes in this country, that is a swing factor for us of between USD 50 million and USD 100 million only on the price swing. You have to see that. And I think that's the level of price which is at least needed in order to give everybody oxygen to breathe. And so there is on that side. I think that's a little bit on the swing factors. I think, our results on Europe, I explained. It's mainly related to production -- lower clinker production than anticipated.

Paul Roger

And lastly, just on north, on sort of North and Eastern Europe as well, and I think you had like 12.5% like-for-like in Q2 in terms of sales, but margins went down in this division as well on a like-for-like basis. Is that cost inflation? You mentioned production issues in large [ph] as well…

Bernd Scheifele

That's mainly cost inflation. For example, in Sweden and Norway, especially Sweden, which is a major production hub for us, electricity costs went up significantly. We had an issue on variable cost, which you see on the cement side. And we had in Russia, in our largest plant in Tula, we had a stop because our gas conditioning tower had a problem, had some cracks.

We had to fix that, so we had to stop production in Russia, which has also cost us margin quite significantly. So I think overall, the [indiscernible] does not keep me awake at night. So that is -- if everything runs like that, I think we are in good shape.

Paul Roger

Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Alain Gabriel. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Good afternoon, gentlemen. Just two questions from my side. Firstly, on the Vision 2020 and your ambition for disposal/capital recycling, you made some comments to the press in the morning about some regions. Do you mind elaborating a little bit more which regions you are the most excited about and you see the biggest opportunity and the regions that you are least excited about?

And the second question is on the U.S., you mentioned McInnis in the Northeast, which is pressuring prices and you are losing market share. What is your strategy to fight back in that region?

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, on McInnis, it's very simple. McInnis, they have opened their second terminal in the region Northeast. If you follow Heidelberg, we told you already in the last call that they had -- or last year, they had opened Providence terminal, which is Boston, where we had some volumes. Boston is not a core market for us but for another European competitor.

And then they have opened now their Bronx terminal in New York just about two weeks ago, when they will start to ship from Bronx and they are also entering the Ontario, Toronto market.

And at the moment, our guys in the first -- in the second quarter were very margin- and price-oriented. We had a very open and frank discussion about the situation last week in Dallas. And we will make sure that we get the fair share of the market growth in Q3 and Q4.

To be more precise, McInnis is selling in New York at the moment at a price of near net of about USD 93. The market price is at USD 95, you know what I mean? So they are still also very cash-oriented because McInnis, in my opinion, is under the water.

They are clearly cash-negative. So they also try to maximize the cash situation. But it's clear in New York compared to last year, pricing is down by about $5 per ton. That's on McInnis. And disposals, okay, we are doing -- we are in the process of divesting, for example, our white cement plant in Egypt. We are divesting our paper bag cement plant in Egypt. We have started the divestment process for our pipe business in Western Canada.

We are selling our [indiscernible] import terminal, including ready-mixed operations, et cetera. We are in the process of selling our Sri Lanka business, et cetera. So we have a lot of smaller operations which are clearly non-core, which we think are not necessary. And then obviously, we have a typical yearly run rate of real estate sales, which are typically depleted quarries which we sell.

And we have some interesting transactions going on, namely in North America, mainly in Western Canada and in Seattle, which we think we will close, at least a part of them, in the second half.

And obviously, on the attractivity of a market, there are markets which where we will reconsider whether we're going to stay in for the long run, that's typically Ukraine. We also are looking, analyzing the situation in Kazakhstan and also Egypt is a market which is very interesting intellectually. And the question is whether on the long run, you need to be there.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. Thank you.

Next question comes from the line of Robert, Davy. Please ask your question.

Robert Gardiner

Hi. Good afternoon. It's Robert Gardiner at Davy. Two questions for me. One, maybe if you could just go back to North America, your aggregates and ready-mixed margins under pressure would increase fuel cost.

So I'm just wondering to the extent you push through price to try and offset that in H2. And in Africa-Med Basin, just on the cement margin there, you've got -- that improved pretty significantly. Is that all price? Is it capacity? Or what's making up that improvement? Thanks.

Bernd Scheifele

The last question, Mr. Davy, was on Africa on the cement margin or what?

Robert Gardiner

Yes, in Africa, yes.

Bernd Scheifele

Yes, obviously, in Africa, the cement margin improvement is, to a large extent, driven by the result improvement in Egypt. Egypt, the result is clearly better. And in Q1, we had better pricing. And the full effect of the coal mill in Helwan comes into play. Then also we had a very good run in Tanzania. We could increase prices. The kiln was running well. We had less imports.

And then also Morocco, we are doing well. Prices were up. Alternative fuel rate is up. So margins also in Morocco developed quite well. And in North America on aggregates, I would say our forecast internally for the year is that we will get a volume growth of about 3% to 4%. We have clearly an upside, we believe, in California. And on pricing, we think we will reach 4%. Also California is pretty strong. And so on aggregates, we are -- overall, we are confident.

Robert Gardiner

Okay. Thank you.

Another question comes from the line of Phil, Bernstein. Please ask your question.

Phil Roseberg

Hi. Phil Roseberg from Bernstein here. Good afternoon, gentlemen. Just a couple of questions. One, on the U.K., we had problems with the U.K. teams last year. Now it's another year of falling EBITDA. I know you mentioned homemade problems, et cetera. But what exactly is going on? And in particular, when will it be fixed? Can we expect an improvement year-on-year in the second half of the year?

The other one was just I was curious, you talked about Chinese cement imported into the U.S. being up $6 to $7 per ton. I know you mentioned FOB price is up in Shanghai. But there's a shipping rate effect there, too? I mean, how should we see that sort of chain? Because I guess, it sort of relieves the import threat in a lot of markets.

Bernd Scheifele

Yes, so that's why -- what we see is that clearly the situation for the importers gets more difficult, meaning domestic production gains significantly in competitiveness due to 3 effects. First of all, the clinker price is up globally between $4 and $8. That's not only in Asia, that's also in the Mediterranean. That's what we see very clearly. And that's the one thing.

The second is the freight rates are also up between 20% to 40%. And then the fuel costs are up to run the ship. So that's clear that helps on domestic pricing. That is especially true for Western Africa, for the whole African continent, which has a sea borderline. But that's also true, if you want, for U.S. coastline.

That's the one thing. On the U.K., you are right. We have a very close management attention on the U.K. I think we are just through that. We have seen our Q2 clearly improving. Q1 was very bad really through the weather. And don't forget this, what was it, in February, when London was still down or when the snow came and nothing went through. So we had really -- we had a nasty Q1 in U.K., that's for sure. I think in Q2, we are doing okay.

We expect now a strong run in the second half. And we have finished our management changes on ready-mixed but now also on aggregates. So we think we should see a clear improvement of results in the second half in U.K. But don't fool ourselves, it must be clear in the U.K., the import inflation, especially in energy, is a problem.

I haven't checked now all the numbers from the U.K., which are already published. But that should be clearly visible. Bitumen price, which is dollar-denominated in U.K., is significantly up. That's very clear. Electricity price, I don't know why, in the U.K. went to hell in the Q2. It went up significantly by 20%, 25%. So we have a significant cost inflation in the U.K., which is not fully offset by price increases.

That's a fact. And the market, the construction market, Mr. Roseberg, overall is flat. It's very different. Residential is slow. In London, still a lot of [indiscernible] I agree, but no new project. And the market is driven by infrastructure, where we expect now infrastructure will come stronger in the second half.

For example, the first jobs have been allocated for the high-speed train between London and Birmingham. That's a megaproject for the next 3 or 4 years. And we expect to start shipping for that project already in Q4 this year. Also Hinkley is now running better. We have seen increasing volume, significantly increasing volumes to Hinkley power plant. So I think the infrastructure is the light in the tunnel, okay?

Phil Roseberg

Okay, thank you.

Another question comes from the line of Gregor Kuglitsch. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good afternoon. I've got two questions as well. So the first one is just I think you flagged, I may have lost count, I don't know, 5, 6, 7 production issues in various countries. And is there something that's worrying you? Or do you think it's a little bit of just unfortunate timing as to what happened? Because obviously it kind of raises the question mark whether there's some -- maybe an underlying issue in your plant network? That's question one.

And question two is just on property gains, obviously last year, a big one in the fourth quarter. Can you give us a little bit of color what you're baking in when you are talking about your guidance of mid- to high single-digit EBITDA growth? What kind of property gains do you have in mind perhaps for the second half? I don't believe you had any material ones in H1.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. No, I think on the production side, that's a typical trend which comes from time to time. We have, this time, in Western, Southern Europe. We had some issues, especially in France, due to the newly acquired Italcementi cement plants, where we had pushed last year. We talked about that very much on alternative fuel. We brought the alternative fuel rate up from, I don't know what, 18% to 35%.

And there is no free lunch in cement production. If you push alternative fuel and your plant management is not experienced enough to handle that, you can create a blockage in the kiln because alternative fuel has a lot of sulfur and whatever. So you get cycle blockage. So we had problems with that. It's also more stress on the three factories. And we have reduced now the alternative fuel rate a little bit in France in order to give preference to the production and that then on the other side, increases our fuel cost. In Germany, we are doing a historical revamp of our cement plants with the master plan in Germany in order to get them fit for the new EU emission law on NOx.

That's a total investment which has finished this year of about €300 million. And we started the new kiln in Burglengenfeld in Bavaria in end of March. And typically, in a start-up phase of a kiln, you have some problems. So we have not reached the stability which we normally have. And we have not reached the full daily output of about 4,000 tonnes.

And then the problem is what you do not produce in Bavaria, you have to get it down from the North. You produce in Baden-Württemberg, meaning your logistic costs go up, et cetera. Now the kiln is running stable, so we expect typically for a better run in the second half. In U.S., Silicon Valley is a challenging place for production, not only in cement, also in car industry. I read the newspaper well.

It's difficult to find in Cupertino qualified people. And the Permanente kiln is always -- has always been a problem. We have reinforced the plant management now down there. And we have a good plant manager in. So I think we should see a clearly better run in the second half.

And the average on the property sales and gains, we will see, I think, in the U.S., at least that's only the U.S. We have an upside of maybe USD 60 million to USD 100 million, which we haven't seen in the first half, which will come in the second half. And then the other countries, I don't have an overview, but we have a couple of property deals obviously in the pipeline.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Another question comes from the line of Mike Betts. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. My two questions, please. First one, I guess, really is the impact of Indonesian pricing in Q2. I mean, on the bridge, you show €91 million positive pricing, which offsets about 2/3 of the cost increase. Would I be right in thinking that if prices hadn't declined in Indonesia, you'd have pretty much offset the cost increases? And could you talk about, if prices remain where they are currently, what the price hits in Indonesia might be in the second half?

And my second question, which is a bit briefer, Western and Southern Europe, the EBITDA for the first half is down about €48 million. Consensus is for an increase of over €80 million in the second half.

Do you think that's realistic to have a switch from minus €48 million to plus €130 million in the second half? I know you've talked about €40 million for production problems. But I'm wondering where the rest might come from.

Bernd Scheifele

Yes. Mike Betts, I have done all my Q2 management meetings. So I know my numbers. Western, Southern Europe has my full management attention. But you can be assured, the result swing we talk in U.K. and in Bene and in France is exactly what you talked about. That's what we are looking forward to. You are right. And I think this is ambitious but realistic. And then on Indonesia, now Indonesia is always difficult. Now what was your question, what the price...

Unidentified Analyst

The question, just to simplify it, how much did the price decline in Indonesia hit EBITDA in Q2? And if prices remain where they are, what would be the hit in H2?

Bernd Scheifele

Yes, so the price impact in the second quarter was relatively minor. In my opinion, it's about -- you can check that, [indiscernible] and it's about 10 million to 11 million, whatever, it's dollars or euro. And the main hit, that's what I said, comes from the coal price because I think I told you earlier, we had budgeted, right or wrong, in the last week of November.

Sitting in Singapore, we were saying, "What's the Newcastle coal price assumption for 2018?" And I think I said, "Finally, we go for $80." And the spot price today is $123. Sorry, maybe you would have had a better figure.

At that time, when we discussed it, the forward curve, you can check it again, was about $85, $86. And we thought if it would come down. And we typically base our price assumption not on the spot price but on the forward curve. And now the price went up and our coal price in Indonesia is still 90% indexed to that coal. So that has been a significant hit.

And I can only repeat myself, we consumed 2.4 million tonnes. And if the price goes up by that much, that has a significant hit on the result. And you have seen how much we have been working, the local management, to decrease the coal impact by shifting to local coal, et cetera, because otherwise, the impact would have been even bigger.

We've got another question, comes from the line of Nabil Ahmed. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

I've got two, actually. First one, on Indonesia again. Clearly, you need price hikes to cover and start to recoup the significant cost inflation. You mentioned that at the same time, the longer you put the market and some of the competitors on the water, realistically we could expect consolidation.

So I was wondering, how strongly do you think Indocement and Semen Indonesia are pushing for price hikes right now? The second question, would you be able to clarify your statement about considering parts of Lafarge assets for sale? Was that specifically referring to Holcim Indonesia as well?

Bernd Scheifele

To the second one, you should go back to [indiscernible]. But what we hear, what we understand is that Indonesia is -- the Indonesian position is for sale. And if I really derive what I hear from the bankers, the offers are expected to come in, I think, by mid-August. Let's wait and see. And that's the one point. And the -- what was the other one on Indonesia? What do you want to know, the market? Yes, the strong push.

Obviously, you know what I mean, that's typically management. In management, you have always to hit 2 targets. Because to push price in Indonesia, I don't need Indonesian management, I can do that by phone, instructing our distributors. That's easy. But I would lose my trousers in market shares. So they have to balance the market position and the price increase.

And obviously, we do not want to give up our market positions in our core markets in Central Java, in Jakarta and also in West Java. What do I mean? Because that's the long run. And obviously, we have some trouble in Indonesia. But from a growth perspective, this is still, after India, the second-largest growth market globally. And the market will come back sooner or later.

So it's a balance between market share and price. But if we read the market right, I would say most of our competitors also need more pricing. And that's why the first price increases on the backside have been successful. And we're going to continue step-by-step.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry, on the Lafarge assets, yes, were you mentioning specific assets? Or was that sort of a broad statement on potentially looking into some asset sales?

Bernd Scheifele

We are -- I was asked by the journalist whether we're interested. I said, okay, we always -- we are interested in everything in our industry. So you always learn from these exercises. For us, it's clear already for antitrust reasons, we could not buy the assets in total because Holcim has its plant for Central Java, Jakarta, just opposite of our Citeureup plant. But that's within -- you can look at it from the tower.

You will see, it is maybe 2 or 3 kilometers away, so forget it. We would have a monopoly in Jakarta, which will never work. So for us, the Tuban plant in Western Java could be of -- or Central Java could be of interest. And we'll have to see whether that works out or not. I think we are early in the process.

Another question comes from the line of Rajesh Patki. [ JPMorgan Securities] Please ask your question.

Rajesh Patki

Hello, can you hear me now?

Bernd Scheifele

Yes.

Rajesh Patki

Two questions for me. On the outlook statement, there is a comment about comparison base turning easier in the second half. But if we look at the like-for-like EBITDA changes last year, you reported 10% growth in the second half versus minus 1% in the first half. So can you please help us understand that part a bit better? And my second one is if you can give an update on synergies from the Italcementi transaction. I think you mentioned earlier about €50 million to €60 million synergies expected in 2018. Is that all completed and achieved now?

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, I think on the synergies, we are on track. Whether they are all already realized P&L effect, you should check with Mr. Kacar. At the moment fully on the screen, I think we are well on our track with the target. For this year was...

Lorenz Nager

€500 million.

Bernd Scheifele

€550 million or €500 million...

Lorenz Nager

Yes, we are on track.

Bernd Scheifele

€550 million. We're going to deliver that. As I told you earlier, that's very important about the synergy is always body count. In our industry, if you talk about cost management, watch the staffing. And I told you like-for-like, we are down 1,000 FTE, which is about 2% of our workforce. And the volumes increased by 3%.

So we have not been sleeping at least. And that comes mainly -- again, Egypt with about 250. We are down in India. We are down in France. We're also down in Italy. So that's ongoing. And we have another about €30 million synergies to come from the Cementir transaction, where we have closed down the headquarter in Rome.

Now in July, we have finished the negotiations with the Italian unions. And we have about 80 people to leave the Italian organization by [indiscernible]. And then the outlook on the second half, we think the comparison base is easier because, first of all, we expect that we will have a more benign weather situation, especially in North America, with no 2 hurricanes.

And secondly, we have taken the hit on the energy cost, to a very large extent, in the first half whereas in the second half, we [indiscernible] energy costs, which we are already on a very high level.

And finally, with energy, we expect that pricing for coal in Newcastle and also Europe will slowly come down, will not further go up, will slow down. And we also expect that the price peaks, which we have seen in electricity in Europe, which were a real problem in Germany, in U.K. but also in Northern Europe, will ease during the summer break.

Another question comes from the line of Josep Pujal.[ Kepler Cheuvreux] Please ask your question.

Josep Pujal

Two for me, too. The first one is on Indonesia. You are talking about price increases of 1% now, if I understand well. I think that in June, you were commenting a plus 4%. Are we talking about the same base? The plus 4% was, if I recall, well compared to a bottom. Is it that the plus 4% did not stick fully? Or the plus 1% you mentioned today, it compares it to another figure, probably Q2 2017? And my second question is on U.S. aggregates. What was the price increase for you, please?

Bernd Scheifele

Yes, U.S. aggregates, our price increase at the moment is close to $0.40. It's up by about 3.5% or 4%, I think. And we are confident, especially on pricing for the second half, especially in California. So we're up now about 3%, 3.5%. We think we will hit about 3.5% for the full year.

On Indonesia, to be crystal clear, the average price, and if I talk average price, it's the mixture of pack and bulk, at the moment is around IDR 600,000, IDR 605,000 per tonne. And it's flattish since 3 months. That's what Mr. Betts was referring to in his question. And what I told you, in Bergamo, if I'm right, we think -- or Christian Kartawijaya told you, we think that we can push the price up maybe about by 5%. That's IDR 30,000, that would be an average price of about IDR 630.

Or if you calculate that in total, that would be between $2 and, if we are optimistic, $3 per tonne. That is what we think what we want to do now. That's our target in the second half. If we can do more, we do more. If the competitors get crazy, then we have to look how we are doing this market share and volume. And I what I said mid-term, once the wholesale of LafargeHolcim and [indiscernible] is clarified, I think the market realistically, we should see relatively soon a price increase of at least $3 to $5 per tonne. That's not crazy. We would be far away from our former level.

But we would come back at least to a level which is the average level in China now. And that would bring us to, from a Heidelberg point of view, already between $50 million to $100 million more income. And also the Newcastle cement price will not stay forever about $90. If that comes down to $70, $75, which is the historic average, that would bring us another 50 million tonnes because we consume about 2.4 million, 2.5 million tonnes. That shows you a little bit the swing factor in the Indonesian result. These are not crazy numbers. These are very realistic numbers. And that shows you the swing factor in the operations.

Okay, sir, for the last question, we've got the line of John Messenger.[ Redburn Limited] Please ask your question.

John Messenger

I'm sorry, if I can ask two again. One is just going back on Gregor's question earlier around the production kind of issues that you've had this year and some of them last year. Have you actually gone out to the management teams? Or in your budget meetings, has there been a push to actually maybe release a little bit more funding to make sure maintenance CapEx covers all the bases? We've had this week, Saint-Gobain had some issues with its production facilities.

We've had a profit warning from a U.K. brick manufacturer, who admitted they've not invested enough to allow their plant to run as effectively as it might do. Is there anything where you look around the group and its totality and think actually, "We should may be spending a little bit more in certain places to ensure that we don't have the production hiccups and we don't get caught with further kind of EBITDA one-offs"?

And the second question was just going back to Egypt. You mentioned obviously, you had a very good Q1. By default, you kind of didn't mention what happened in Q2. And can we just understand what is the quantum impact of the 35% energy increase? And do you also bear a clay tax increase as well in -- I understand that's coming through as well for the rest of July?

Bernd Scheifele

Mr. Messenger, on the maintenance repair question, I firmly believe -- and we can maybe discuss country-per-country. If you would have participated in our management meeting in Dallas last week, what I told our guys from California, I said, "Guys, we have given you a lot of money, you have exceeded your maintenance repair CapEx by $6 million or $7 million and I don't see any returns."

We have a demand which goes up by 20%. And to 50% of the increased demand, we have to cover by bloody imports, you know what I mean? So this was a very interesting discussion. So I don't share their view. Maybe I'm wrong. But I think it's not a question on spending, it's a question more on management. It's a question on qualification on the second level and whatever.

Especially if you look, for example, in the U.K., in the U.K., sorry to say, in Petts Wood [ph] our plant, we had always management quality issues because to find good cement engineers in California and U.K. is not easy. We've got now a Turkish plant manager in, we've got a Turkish maintenance repair manager in, in order to stabilize the situation. It's a question of level of know-how and commitment, just what you understand.

You have to understand, if you look to the kilns, the question is how often do they stock? That's one thing. And then the question is what's the MTBF, the mean time they need in order to get the kiln started again? And if you look at the mean time between a [indiscernible] cement kiln and the mean time between [indiscernible] between a British, a Californian or Indonesian cement kiln, you know what I mean, the message is very simple, the alarm bells, if the kiln is [indiscernible], in Germany, it seems to be much more louder than in some other countries, you know what I mean?

And that applies -- that's a fundamental management issue, which we have to do. And it's less a question of money in my opinion. So it is about focus on our core business and knowing what needs to be done. So I think that's on that side. On Egypt, also Egypt, Mr. Messenger, the cut of subsidies in electricity and gas happened in June, if I'm right. So we haven't seen the full impact in the second quarter.

The second quarter was still okay. The volume was okay. Pricing slowed down because the army started with their production. But it's still okay. I think we are at EGP 720. That's still up by about 35% compared to last year. The army has already, with their 6 kilns they have in operation, they already closed 2 or 3 because they have produced cement, but they cannot sell. You know what, it's a crazy situation.

And we are lobbying now heavily with the cement association and also on government level that they introduce a kind of quota system in Egypt, similar to the Chinese one. Because otherwise, the cement industry will have a very -- we have overcapacity. We have the army now around.

And we have to see how we solve the situation. I think we have a very good management team, very committed in Egypt. So the outlook for the second half, we think we are still fairly positive. But it remains undoubtedly challenging. One thing -- one good thing is that at least the currency is stable because the currency hit was last year the big problem. Okay, thanks a lot. Okay, thanks a lot for your interest and attention. We wish you all a nice summer break, and hope to see some of you on the latest in September. Yes, thanks a lot.

