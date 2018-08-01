Madrigal: Reduced Buyout Prospects Quiet Investor Bullishness, Refocus Investment Thesis

Madrigal's management seems aware that a buyout in the near term is unlikely. The focus, once more, shifts on continuing to derisk and add value to its asset.

Figure 1: Investor myopia - how far do speculative biotechnology investors look into the future when buying or selling stock?

I often think to myself, "How myopic are speculative biotechnology investors?" It's interesting because I believe there is a way to systematically quantify and qualify the proposition. And such a data set would provide relevant insight into when to initiate or sell off positions.

Speculative biotechnology investors bank, primarily, on events that simply increase the odds of an asset actually making the market and its impact on the market upon regulatory success. However, there is a period of time between these events where stiff money is lost money. And the investment community prefers to see their holdings increase.

At the height of excitement, after phase 2 data, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' (MDGL) market cap hovered ~ $5B. Investors were not concerned, at the time, of upcoming competition amongst NASH players or the fact its asset still had a long way to go/a lot to prove. Madrigal was valued as if a buyout of at least a 50% premium was imminent. This hardly appears to be the case now. This begs the question: how much will investor sentiment shift?

Big Pharma Brushes Off M&A Prospects

Pfizer

Pfizer (PFE) recently reported encouraging 2Q earnings and held a conference call. Of course, discussions of M&A are always near the forefront of discussion. Management seemed keen on expressing its concern over acquiring companies that appear "expensive." This is an obvious statement that stands the test of time. I believe relevancy is not in the statement in and of itself, but of its timing. It's apparent that there are many (some, admittedly, promising) biotechnology companies that appear quite expensive at the moment. Recent sector weakness (XBI) may reflect this observation. And I don't think Madrigal is an exception.

Pfizer commented on M&A prospects:

Specifically, at this time, regarding a large or transformative deal, I don't believe we need such a deal to drive the growth of this company. I would be and I think our leadership team is united on this view, we'd be far better off focusing on developing our pipeline, investing in our pipeline, bringing these products to market, growing these products, than undertaking a large deal. A large deal is always available to us, but the chance of developing this pipeline is unique in this moment. It requires more research, more focus and as I say, any large deal is always available to a company with our balance sheet and size.

AbbVie

AbbVie's (ABBV) stock is currently troubled with concerns of biosimilar development, particularly surrounding their most prized asset, Humira. And shorts are beginning to hone in on the worries. So, it wasn't surprising that investors on its most recent earnings call were focused on how AbbVie intends to diversify its portfolio in light of upcoming competition. One such way, of course, is through acquisition.

I would say the majority of what we’re looking at and we will do will be smaller kinds of products assets that fit into our portfolio. I’d tell you today there aren’t a lot of assets in our opinion that either from a valuation standpoint we can get the right return or they fit strategically on what we’re doing. Now if the right thing comes along I’m certainly not saying to you, we wouldn’t act. We certainly have the cash flow to be able to react and if it [indiscernible] enhance our long-term ability to be able to deliver on our mission, we would certainly do that. But as far as $20 billion to $30 billion I can tell you there’s nothing in the horizon right now. What I was trying to do was frame for you, how we viewed it. But we found the right thing, we would but we haven’t found anything that looks like that right now.

Analysis

Obviously, this is just an example of two companies. These two particular companies appear far more focused on developing their own pipeline than acquiring another's. Of course, there are more big pharma companies out there that may differ on near-term strategy (Merck (NYSE:MRK) has been linked to be interested in eating Madrigal). In addition, these comments are, arguably, taken out of context and may or may not apply to a $6-8B (?) asset like Madrigal's. So, as with everything, take it with a grain of salt.

Unsurprisingly, Madrigal itself is not immune to questions of M&A.

Madrigal Management Refocuses Investment Thesis

The company has publicly stated that "no deals are imminent" and reinforced its inherent ability to bring the asset closer to market all by its lonesome (with the help of half-a-billion dollars in the bank).

I suspect there is, deservingly, a lot of informal interest surrounding its NASH asset. I also suspect the informal "asks" are only at a small premium to Madrigal's current valuation. A company I am very familiar with, Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), received similar bids after a successful phase 2 trial for its sickle cell disease candidate. We find that it is never as simple as pulling the trigger and saying "yes" to a deal for a quick profit. Prudent management teams can have the insight and patience to say "no." Holding onto an asset that continues to prove itself in safety, efficacy, and value can procure 2 or 3-times the value one would have missed out on had it given it away a couple of years back.

As the sight of investors shifts from buyout prospects to the reality of competitive threats and continued effort in the near future, shares have dipped a bit closer to a more reasonable valuation:

Source: StockCharts.com

We continue to anticipate shares of Madrigal eventually nearing $200 as they continue to go forward and fight with their promising NASH candidate. We believe M&A is unlikely. Even in the event Madrigal is purchased, it will likely present with limited upside (to current prices). We believe accumulating shares of Madrigal during times of significant dips will likely pay off within the next couple of years with or without the hype of M&A talks.

