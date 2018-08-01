Dividend Champions For August 2018

The layout of the Dividend Champions list has been reorganized to improve clarity.

Three new companies have made their way into the ranks of the Dividend Champions.

About the Dividend Champions List

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly publication tracking companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. Wider in scope than the well-known S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and Nasdaq Dividend Achievers, the Dividend Champions covers all companies listed on exchanges in the United States. In order to be included in the list, the annual split-adjusted dividend payout of a company (based on calendar year) must be consistently increasing. The Dividend Champions list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained the streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25 or more years), Contenders (10 to 24 years), and Challengers (5 to 9 years). The Dividend Champions list was created by David Fish in 2007 and is currently maintained by Justin Law. The Dividend Champions list may be obtained for free for personal, non-commercial use from The DRiP Investing Resource Center. Data in the Dividend Champions list is provided “as is” with no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or timeliness.

Back to Your Regularly Scheduled Programming

After a brief respite in June, the dividend increases came roaring back in July. A record 95 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 10.78% over their previous payouts. The latest version is available at the DRIP Investing website and is also attached below:

U.S.DividendChampions_2018-07-31.xlsx

For those interested, a copy of the list with data sourced from IEX is also available:

U.S.DividendChampions_2018-07-31_IEX.xlsx

The CCC universe has expanded to 898 companies. The average dividend streak has increased to 14 years. The average yield has fallen slightly to 2.66%.

Promotions:

From Contender to Champion: AROW, ATR, WST

From Challenger to Contender: RF, RGA, UNM

Additions to Challengers: BAC, MS, HCKT, SWKS, SSD, FNLC, HFBL

Deletions:

Dr Pepper Snapple (DPS) has been removed due to its merger with Keurig to form Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

FNB Bancorp (FNBG) has been acquired by Trico Bancshares (TCBK)

A Few More Changes

I’ve changed the layout of the spreadsheet again, in order to improve clarity by collecting all the dividend related metrics into one section. No metrics have been added or removed; only the location within the spreadsheet has been changed. Again, I apologize if I have messed up your workflow. This should be the last major change for a while.

How you can help

Feedback Needed: I’ve made changes to the list that I think improve the clarity and usability of the information presented. Obviously, not everyone will be happy with every change. Please let me know your thoughts.

Errors? Let me know! I don’t have time to manually verify every piece of data presented in this list. If you run across something that is clearly wrong, let me know in the comments or send me a message and I will do my best to get it fixed.

Suggestions? I am always open to your ideas on how the list can be improved.

Spread the word. There may still be people who used to follow David Fish and are unaware that this list is still being produced. Let them know!

