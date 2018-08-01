Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs

Introduction

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approach them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as the one below.

The Benchmark

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

The main index for high-yield closed-end funds is the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG). Over the past month, the main benchmark bounced from its bottom and seems ready to test the resistance level of the current trading range. The increase in the price is of $0.29 on a weekly basis. Currently, most of the investors are not so worried about the default risk of the bonds and the below review of the spread between high yield bonds and Treasury bonds is going to prove that.

In my summary, I am going to briefly cover several advantages of high-yield bonds and closed-end funds, which invest in this asset class. As the high-yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed-income market, along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high-yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high-yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets but with lower volatility.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares & CBOE 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index (the blue chart)

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds, and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions.

On a weekly basis, we notice a decrease of 0.17 bps and the current levels remain one of the lowest for the past decade.

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between these two sectors. It is only 0.33 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Several funds from the sector announced their regular monthly distributions:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) $0.0699 per share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) $ 0.0206 per share

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc (NYSE:AIF) $0.1040 per share

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:EAD) $0.0520 per share

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) $0.0235 per share

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) has also declared a dividend of $0.300 per share, but here we are talking about a quarterly dividend payable on August 17, 2018 to the shareholders.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, I plotted potential "Buy" candidates based on their Z-score. The purpose of this indicator is to show us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. The average Z-score of the sector is -1.00 point. This week, we do not have a fund with a Z-score of less than -2.00 points. Based on the current conditions, the funds which I am interested in are these ones with a Z-score of less than -1.5 points and a discount of more than 10%.

For a second consequent week, Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEMKT:HNW) is the leader of the ranking. It is one of the closed-end funds which meet my requirements. Here, we have a Z-score 70% below than the average of the sector and a discount of almost 15%.

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The Putnam High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) is taking the first place of the ranking with Z-score of 1.70 points. We still cannot consider it as a "Sell" candidate because the CEF's price is trading below its net asset value and the spread is even increasing on weekly basis. A shift from a discount to a premium may be an indication to review it as potential "Short".

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The next criteria, which I consider as important is the spread between the net asset value and the price. Currently, most of the funds are trading at a discount. The period reveals many opportunities for additions to our portfolios. As we notice, the above sample provides us with interesting funds where the discount is more than 10%. The Z-score also determines them as potential "Buy" candidates. The average discount for the sector is 9.52%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here, I am looking for potential "Shorts" based on their premiums and statistical performance. The situation remains the same as we used to see it over the last months. The seeking of "Sells" is still a challenging task and the sample above proves it.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average return on the net asset value for the past five years is 6.02%. In this table, you can see the CEFs from the sector, which are above the average return. If we combine the data with fair discounts and statistical logic, you may decide to review some of them.

Based on the criteria mentioned above and my trading style, I could not say that I am eager to review some of the participants. None of them meet my statistical requirements. Of course, if you are a long-term investor the above funds may catch your attention.

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here, we have the closed-end funds with the lowest return on net asset value. If you are not a fan of the leveraged funds you may decide to review the Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO). It has an attractive discount and is one of the two funds which are non-leveraged.

7. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average yield on price for the sector is 7.96% and the average yield on net asset value is 7.21%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect.com

8. Lowest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

9. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and four which use a leverage below 10%. The average leverage for this sector is 24.70%.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

If you follow our Weekly Review on a regular basis, you probably have noticed that after our sector discussion, I try to choose interesting candidates for you and to analyze them in more details. My general idea was to form a pair trade opportunity for you, but based on the current conditions, it is a challenge to suggest some "Short" candidates.

The CEF that I am going to review today is AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF). Actually, this is one of my favorite funds from the high yield sector. Currently, its spread between price and net asset value is 1.20 times below its mean and we found that it is traded at 12.96% discount. I believe most of us will consider as an important factor the coverage ratio which in our case is 109%. Another advantage of this fund is its effective leverage of only 4.69%. From the leveraged funds of the sector AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has the lowest leverage percentage.

Source: CEFConnect.com, AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Source: CEFConnect.com

Source: CEFConnect.com, AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with rating "BB" and something that caught my attention are the 9.56% of the assets labeled as "AAA" quality. The portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but almost 66% of the assets are located in the United States. The number of holdings in the fund's portfolio is 1315.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The monthly distribution rate of $0.0699 is pretty stable and it has not been changed over the past year. When it comes to liquidity, you do not need to worry about it. The average daily volume is 196,000 shares.

Source: CEFConnect.com, AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Below is the statistical comparison of the main index for the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund for the last 400 days. As it is stated, the correlation between them is 0.46 points.

Source: Author's software

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are traded at discounts and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. If we see a break of the support or the resistance of the current trading range, we expect significant changes in the funds' statistical characteristics.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, AWF can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 7/29/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AWF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.