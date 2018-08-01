Moelis & Company: An Undercovered But Pricey Dividend Gem

Given the fact that I have a long-term time horizon for my dividend growth portfolio, dividend safety is a huge consideration for me when analyzing potential investments. I would much rather invest in a company with a small, but secure and growing dividend as opposed to a company that pays a generous yield, but which is stretching its financial resources to the max in order to do so. My ideal dividend growth investment would be a company which pays a relatively reasonable regular dividend yield out of highly predictable sources of cash flow and then supplements that regular dividend with periodic special dividends which are only declared as operating results permit.

One company which follows just such a dividend policy is Moelis & Company (MC). Founded in 2007, Moelis is a global investment bank with 19 offices spread throughout the world. The company's 500+ employees help advise firms the world over on M&A, recapitalization, restructuring, capital markets, and more. With a market cap of around $3.5 billion, Moelis is a relatively small fry in the world of investment banking. For instance, while M&A leader Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has executed $454 billion in M&A transactions so far in 2018 (as of July), Moelis comes in 28th place, with a relatively modest $22 billion in transactions on the books so far. (See attached: US_Flashwire_Monthly.pdf) This can be both a blessing and a curse - while the lower volume of business makes Moelis a less prestigious name vis-a-vis such competitors as Goldman, the smaller size of Moelis means that it might be able to grow its business at a faster rate, resulting in higher returns for investors.

What differentiates Moelis from some of its competitors is its explicitly capital-light operating model. Moelis distributes a huge portion of its cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends. Since, unlike larger firms such as Goldman Sachs, Moelis focuses solely upon providing advisory services, Moelis has no huge infrastructure to maintain. It also has no long-term debt - a definite plus for any dividend growth investor concerned about dividend sustainability. The primary expenses that comprise Moeils's cost structure include employee compensation (by far the largest expense), technology/communications, and travel for its staff. Two out of those three expenses - compensation and travel - are directly related to the volume of business that Moelis enjoys. As such, should economic conditions develop in such a way that causes Moelis's revenue to materially decline, Moelis should theoretically be able to reduce many of its expenses if the company adjusts headcount. The fact that Moelis's business does not require a substantial amount of capital to be re-invested into it makes it an income investor's dream because it means that most of Moelis's profit can be distributed directly to shareholders once its employees are paid.

Moelis has enjoyed a charmed life since its IPO in 2014, and its most recent operating results continued this trend. First-half 2018 revenue increased by 27% from the same period in 2017. Management attributed this good result to strength in the M&A business - which counted for the majority of this growth - as well as a consistent performance from the firm's restructuring business.

Dividend

Moelis's regular dividend payout has more than doubled in the short time since the company's 2014 IPO, as the chart below illustrates. What is even more astounding is that the company's dividend yield has also roughly doubled in that span of time, when special dividends are taken into account. The company's estimated yield on the basis of the $0.47 regular dividend which it is currently paying each quarter works out to a little under three percent. However, adding the $1.50/share special dividend which the company recently declared in addition to its regular payout boosts the 2018 yield to over five percent. If we assume that the company will be able to distribute an additional $1.50 between now and then end of the year - not all that unreasonable considering the fact that Moelis declared $2.50 in special dividends just last year - then the final yield for Moelis at current prices rises to over seven percent. That's a pretty good deal for a company whose "headline" yield is quoted by several financial sites at about 3 percent.

Source: Moelis & Company Q2 2018 Investor Presentation

Risks

While Moelis's track record since its IPO has been outstanding, it is important to keep in mind that the mergers & acquisitions market is very much a creature of the business cycle. With interest rates just recently coming off of market low and stock market prices at or near record levels, current market conditions are extremely favorable for M&A shops such as Moelis. However, transaction activity tends to fall significantly once the economic cycle turns into a recessionary phase. During the depths of the Great Recession, M&A volume is estimated to have fallen by almost a third in the space of a year. Given the high degree to which Moelis's generous dividend payments are financed by fees from M&A assignments, this is a significant risk to Moelis's juicy special dividend payments. On the other hand, if Moelis is able to nab more restructuring work in the event of an economic downturn, the additional contribution to revenue from restructuring deals could act as a countercyclical force that will help stabilize Moelis's cash flows. Unfortunately, the fact that Moelis & Company has not existed as a public company over the course of an entire business cycle, as well as the fact that the firm does not break its advisory revenue into segments, makes it difficult to assess how large that countercyclical force's impact will be on Moelis's cash flows.

There is also reason to be cautious about an investment in Moelis due to its 100%+ rally over the past two years or so. While the company still offers a generous dividend yield, it would seem that investors are beginning to reward the company for this yield and are rapidly climbing on board the Moelis train. This is good for investors who got into Moelis during the 2014 - 2016 period, but not so good for prospective investors, who should consider the cyclicality of the M&A business and whether the company's torrid rate of price appreciation signifies a business that is "priced to perfection."

MC data by YCharts

Finally, prospective investors in Moelis need to keep in mind that voting control of the company is firmly in hands of its founder, Ken Moelis. While I think that Moelis's excellent results thus far speak to Mr. Moelis's judgement, investors should be aware of this fact that by purchasing publicly-traded stock in Moelis & Company, they are very much in the passenger seat, and that they are very much "along for the ride" when it comes to voting matters.

Final Thoughts

With only $3.5 billion in market capitalization, Moelis & Company is a relatively small player in the world of investment banking. However, that has not kept it from being an excellent purchase for investors who bought in at the IPO, both on an income basis and in terms of capital gains. Moelis's generous special dividend helps to supercharge a relatively pedestrian 3% yield into an annual payout that usually exceeds five percent and has recently even climbed into double-digits at times.

For prospective investors contemplating an initial purchase of Moelis stock at current valuations, however, the investment case is less clear-cut. The rapid rise in the price of the company's stock since 2016 could indicate a company that is "priced to perfection." This is especially true if Moelis is forced to reduce its payouts once the M&A cycle eventually turns against the company. On the other hand, it is possible that increasing advisory revenues from countercyclical lines of business such as debt restructurings and other capital market transactions will offset the impact of a slumping M&A market. Given the lack of history for Moelis as a public company over an entire business cycle (the company was founded in 2007 and IPO'd in 2014), caution is advised. I may initiate a small starting position at current levels, but I think that Moelis will only be a truly compelling value investment if valuations for the stock come down and if, once the current bull market comes to an end, the company is able to maintain its generous dividend payouts by tapping other sources of revenue.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment advisor. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.