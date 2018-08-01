Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Now that these products have grabbed our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

Over the past week, the price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) tanked and we saw a decline of $0.24 on a weekly basis. It was a tough week for the most of fixed income securities. These five consequent red bars on the chart just prove it. The next several weeks are going to clarify whether this movement is a correction of the current trend or the expectations of the rising rates will influence again the sector.

The 10-year Treasury yield climbed near to the psychological level of 3% which is one of the main factors for the performance of the municipal sector. The yields rose significantly on Thursday after the ECB decided to hold interest rates steady and President Donald Trump's administration appeared to be reaching some agreements on trade with European allies. Definitely, the recent fears around the trade war were a stimulating factor for the fixed income securities and some of the investors preferred to hold the safe-haven assets.

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Two funds from the sector announced their regular distribution rates. Alliance California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AKP) $0.0421 per share of investment income and AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) $0.0458 per share of investment income

The most interesting news was around Eaton Vance funds:

The boards of trustees of the funds listed below have approved proposals to merge the funds as follows: Acquired Fund shareholders. The special meeting has been rescheduled for Friday, October 12, 2018. Proxy materials containing information about the meeting and each proposed merger will be mailed to each Acquired Fund's common shareholders of record as of August 3, 2018.

shareholders. The special meeting has been rescheduled for Friday, October 12, 2018. Proxy materials containing information about the meeting and each proposed merger will be mailed to each Acquired Fund's common shareholders of record as of August 3, 2018. Boards of Trustees of the funds listed below have approved proposals to merge the funds as follows:

Each proposed merger is subject to approval by Acquired Fund shareholders at a special meeting of shareholders scheduled for Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

It was really interesting for me to see the effect of this announcement. Most of the acquired funds increased significantly their prices, over the past week. For instance, you can see below the chart of the Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EVJ):

Source: Barchart.com - Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust

Weekly Charts

1. Funds traded at discount and Z-score less than -1.50 points. Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Funds traded at discount and yield on NAV above 5%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

To figure out which of the funds from the sector are statistically undervalued, we use the Z-score indicator. We use it for a one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period. For those of you who follow the performance of the sector, it should not be a surprise that most of the funds provide us with a great statistical edge.

From the above participants, I am interested in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) and BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ). They have a discount of more than 10% and what I like here is their relatively high average daily volume. Over the past month, their prices fell due to the dividend cuts.

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand, I am sorting the table by the highest one-year Z-score, with the aim to find the most statistically overpriced CEFs from the sector. When the Z-score is between 0 and 1, we do not have a statistical reason to sell any of these funds.

The Managed Duration Investment Grade Municipal Fund (NYSE:MZF) is leading the ranking and has the needed statistical parameters that I am looking for, but the fund is trading at a discount. Also, its relatively low liquidity raises a red flag.

The rest of the closed-end funds which meet my requirements are PIMCO funds. When the market pays a premium for them on a regular basis, we need to have some logic in order to be "Short". It may be a fundamental reason which is going to affect the distribution rates, a technical pattern or some arbitrage. Actually, there is one rare arbitrage opportunity involving PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) and Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK). I have published the article already so if you are interested you can read it and understand the whole logic.

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have a new leader of this ranking. MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) is sitting on the first position this week. As a drawback for the active traders, I could mention that has a relatively low average daily volume of only 7,000 shares per day.

This week we do not find any Eaton Vance funds just because after the merger proposal, the participants that we used to see increased significantly their prices.

Source: Barchart.com - Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Bond Fund

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

The funds plotted above are trading above their net asset value, which is a sign that we can find potential "Short" candidates. Ideally, our "Sells" should have a Z-score as high as possible. We have already discussed the PIMCO funds and the rest of the participants do not have has the statistical edge that I am looking for.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds with the highest return on net asset value for the past five years. The Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) is taking again the first position and it is even increasing its return on a weekly basis to 11.05%. Over the past week, the price of the closed-end fund fell after the proposal to be an acquiring fund.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other side of the coin are the closed-end funds with the lowest return on net asset value for the past five years. Even when we are talking about munis, it all depends on your risk tolerance. Most of the CEFs above have credit structures which pretend to be "the safest ones" in the sector.

7. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

Below on the chart, I plotted the yields of funds from the sector with a discount of more than 10% and a Z-score less than -1.40 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

8. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

From a leverage perspective, we have six closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, and be sure it is included in your analysis.

Conclusion

Over the past week, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF suffered from the rising Treasury yields and its price decreased on a weekly basis. Recently, the global trade concerns gave a positive impulse for most of the fixed income sectors, but we should not forget that we are in a rising rate environment. Definitely, the change in interest rates will play a role, and we should anticipate a reflection on the muni sector as well. Compared to the previous year, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean-reversion trade in these products.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 7/29/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

