IQIYI, Inc. (IQ) CEO Yu Gong on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

IQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 8:00 PM ET

Executives

Dahlia Wei - IR

Yu Gong - Founder, CEO & Director

Xiaodong Wang - CFO

Analysts

Eddie Leung - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thomas Chong - Crédit Suisse

Alicia Yap - Citigroup

Alex Yao - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Operator

Dahlia Wei

On the call today are Dr. Yu Gong, our Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Xiaodong Wang, our Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Gong will give a brief overview of the company's business operations and highlights; followed by Xiaodong, who will go through the financials and guidance. After their prepared remarks, we'll do the Q&A session.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Dr. Gong. Please go ahead.

Yu Gong

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the earnings call. I'm pleased that we delivered another strong quarter for financial and operational results. Total revenues were RMB6.2 billion, up 51% year-over-year. Our major business line recorded solid growth across the board, highlighted by the strong performance from our membership and advertising services.

Let me start with our membership business. Membership services continued to generate strong growth momentum, with the revenue growing 66% year-over-year RMB2.5 billion during the quarter. We reported a net addition of 5.8 million subscribers from the previous quarter, with the total number of subscribers at 67.1 million as of June 30, 2018. By far, the most important driver of membership growth is our premium content. In the second quarter, we also adopted a new releasing format for some of our most popular content, namely My Story for You and the Legend of Loyalty members are able to watch all 48 episodes of this drama series, While users are only able to access six episodes per week. This strategy has been very successful as we saw a significant influx of renewing and return subscribers.

Our joint membership program with JD.com has also been very effective in terms of driving growth of annual subscribers. As it both parties targeted subscriber visits. We also have a number of other cross-industry collaborations in place aside from the JD partnership, such as partnerships with mobile and commercial banks among others. privileges are also important factors when users consider becoming chain subscribers. During the second quarter, we introduced a customized loyalty card and a special on the shows. That feature is embedded in shows like adult and box have been particularly popular and help drive our membership growth.

Moving on to our advertising business. Online advertising revenue was RMB2.6 billion, up 45% year-over-year, driven by both brands and the increased advertising. The performance of our brand advertising with advertisers, are increasing flurry of anything platform and improved ROI. It's partially for our self-produced variety shows. For example Blockbuster competition show that we developed in-house by the 11 brand partners and have brought advertising revenue across online entertainment industry. We've created apps, embedded apps and even groundbreaking dance apps that lastly incorporate the locals and the video commercials of the show sponsors into the content. This innovative advertising format not only created additional inventory but also drew more attention and spending from our advertisers.

In-feed advertising was another strong catalyst for the growth in our advertising business. Growth during the quarter was mainly driven by the increased traffic, while trending video channel, our rebranded non-core app, which was formerly known as iQIYI Headlines as well as a library of short video content on our platform.

Wrapping up my discussion on our call revenue pillars give you some updates on the content side. Firstly, drama series, we'll maintain a high level of video view and for license drama series in our platform. We continue to enhance our self-production capabilities by expanding drama studios and focusing resources on original dramas, especially those appealing to young viewers. Popular series launched during the quarter include Summer's Desire legend of - within a story line and , a former - of 48 and 200 million year old classmate produced by a famous actress and director in China. This self-produced drama series has generated a significant number of video views and have become some of the popular content in the industry.

Secondly, variety show. We have the pioneer player in the area of variety show and have our role in with a series of flagship titles. For example, produced a highly popular self-produced variety show united China booming idle industry and the vast new entertainment experience through millions of fans. The show's nine finalists, whom from the - group, call it Nine Percent, have already signed commercial endorsements with over RMB100 million during the quarter. And they also held a number of concerts and the meets and great events. This economy new channels to maximize our talent and resources, which have been emerging revenue stream for us.

Next, I would like to highlight the industry is increasingly - the economy's ability to produce high-quality content. During the Shanghai International Film and TV Festival in June, a total of 11 iQIYI original titles won various awards, and that this in 1993 the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival TV Festival is one of the 15 A-listed international festivals around the world and the only one in China. iQIYI won awards for Best Internet Variety Show, Best Internet Movie, Best Emerging - Best Emerging Screenwriter as well as emerging actor and actress.

In addition, our original film, Heros and - , one of the better artistic contribution award another international film Festival into an all original VR film, the last of - VR, has been shortlisted for award in the VR category as the - International Film Festival.

Another strong for content production capability is that we recently licensed on the member of iQIYI original dramas such as - my - and the 200 Million Year Old Classmate who several TV stations are across China. This distribution field second forecasting window for traditional TV following the premier online platform and will also help bring in additional users, traffic as well as revenue for us.

Last but not least, let me update you about our top line for the second half of the year and also our content ecosystem. We have a strong portfolio of top-quality premium content lined up for the rest of the year. Our particular successful title, I would like to highlight the story of [indiscernible] which premieres in late July and - 106 million views, along with dozens of other original title and licensed title, our strong pipeline with wide users is unparalleled. Entertainment is current, on the variety show side, a brand new extension of the hit show The Rap of China debuted on July 14 with huge success, and we have several other shows that have that are really that will be - that will premier later in the year.

For animation and comics, we entered into an exclusive deal with Animation in the second quarter to expand the offering of Japanese animation content. In addition, in early July, we also inked an inclusive cooperation agreement with Nickelodeon to obtain the exclusive streaming rights for popular children's cartoons such as - and Friends. For literature, our project has continued to make remarkable progress cooperation with numerous production companies to adapt literature IP into video content. In particular, we hired one of China's top online mobile this quarter and will lead the development of new original content is on its work, including its latest novel, Fantastic Ocean, Amazing Land.

For short-form video, we have been seen a significant increase in the number of iQIYI family accounts and are upgrading their cooperation their the prosperity of UGC and PUGC content on our platform. We also launched a multichannel network program this quarter to nurture new forms and content in our platform. We continue to apply AI technology to all aspects of our business so as to enhance the user experience, streamline better partnership and improve monetization. At the iQIYI conference in May, we introduced intelligent - which natural language processing technology understanding AI algorithm to provide high-efficiency - selection that the lack more easily claims ideal actors and actresses from intensive - to match the low they are cutting.

In June, we have partnered with Chinese conference on pageant - and computer vision, all PRPV 2018 for shop and the kick off AI program competition. The competition gathered hundreds of AI programming teams from the world's top universities and leading institutions to complete in building a video-based combination program, which I think - which identified if only our face, movements in clothing. Through this competition, we aim to improve our AI algorithm and promote the development of video better. recognition technology, which we believe will further enhance the application AI technology in the video entertainment industry.

Finally, our update is that in July, we completed the acquisition of Skymoons, a developer and global - of mobile games. Soon this acquisition - of the potential of video - from an gaming IP and also game development based on video content, which I believe is the natural synergy between video iQIYI ID and Skymoons, that's - iQIYI's overall ecosystem.

In conclusion, we have always been pursuing - diversified monetization model to fully leverage the IP value in our premium content. In part we are making good progress and have gained wide recognition from the industry. Recently, - China named iQIYI as one of its Most Innovative Companies. 19 [ph] Leadership and innovation in online entertainment industry in China. Going forward, we will continue to execute next model and to drive long-term growth to deliver sustainable value to our shareholders.

I will now turn the call over to Xiaodong to go over the financials.

Xiaodong Wang

Good morning, everyone. I'll second quarter. Let me first go through our financial highlights. Starting on January 1, 2018, iQIYI adopts ASC 606 a new revenue accounting standard revenue from cost of revenue increased Q2 2018 numbers - 2017 revenue numbers for the adjusted the. For the second quarter of the year, 2018, iQIYI total revenue was RMB6.2 billion, up 6.1% year-over-year. The increase was primarily driven by strong growth of our membership in the services. Membership service revenue was RMB2.5 billion, up 66% year-over-year. We continue to see strong growth in the - member is benefiting from our premium content as well as our solid progress of various operational initiatives during the quarter. service revenue was RMB2.6 billion, up 45% year-over-year. This increase primarily due to the high efficiency of driven by the growth of royalty of our self-produced content, especially the variety shows we launched. We are aware of the strong performance of – as content distribution revenue was RMB539.4 million, up 18% year-over-year primarily due to several major film titles that were during the quarter. Other revenue was RMB538.9 million, up 62% year-over-year other revenue was generated from online literature as . The other revenues reflect our effective execution of our diversified business model on diversified business model - model. Before elaborating compound value on the CapEx on our platform.

Moving onto the cost of revenues. Our cost of revenue was RMB6.1 billion, up 47% year-over-year, of partly VAT of primarily driven by the growth of content costs continue to strengthen our compound revenue-based content and license copyrights. Content costs were cost of revenues were RMB4.7 billion, up 47% year-over-year.

Turning to operating expenses. SG&A expense in the second quarter were RMB949.9 million, up 51% year-over-year, primarily with the increase in marketing expenses mobile as well as content-related promotion and branding expenses. Our R&D expense was RMB441.5 million, up 50% year-over-year, primarily due to the growth of headcount cost. Operating loss in the second quarter was RMB1.3 billion compared with an operating loss of RMB990.7 million in the same period of year '17. Our operating loss margin 22% when compared to the operating loss margin of 24% in the same period last year.

Total other expense was RMB768.3 million compared with the total other income of RMB38.2 million during the same period of the year '17. In the second quarter of year 2018, we recognized RMB778 million of foreign exchange and loss from the depreciation of RMB against the U.S. dollar. Loss before income tax was RMB2.1 billion compared with RMB952.2 million during the same period of year '17. Income tax expense was RMB4.9 million compared to - with the income tax expense of RMB700,000 during the same period in the year 2008 - '17. Net loss attributable to iQIYI was RMB2.1 billion compared with RMB953.2 million during the same period of year '17. Diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB3.01 for the second quarter of year '18. As of June 30, 2018, the company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB13 billion.

Turning to the third quarter guidance. We expect total revenue to be between RMB6.7 billion and RMB6.98 billion, representing an increase of 43% to 49% year-over-year. This forecast reflects iQIYI's current and preliminary view, which are subject to change. This concludes our prepared remarks. I would now open the turn the call to the operator and open the call for Q&A.

Dahlia Wei

Question-and-Answer Session

Your first question is from Eddie Leung from Merrill Lynch.

Eddie Leung

Could you comment on the content cost trend for the rest of the year? It seems like you guys mentioned that we will have more high-profile dramas in the rest of the year. Will that change the level of content cost versus first half of the year, in which we had more original variety shows?

Xiaodong Wang

This is Xiaodong. And I think - content especially original content. We see is the right schedule so we continue to invest on the content and in the next two years at least. So I would expect content cost as a percentage of revenues to be a little bit higher than what you are seeing in the first half. I would expect now you see the content cost is somewhere between 70% to 80% of the total revenue. I would expect it to be close to 80% for the rest of the year. And because we believe that all the content and much better benefits in the long run. And also we talked about the second quarter is a peak season of the traffic in the year, within the year. So we know - like the peak season definitely we need to invest more of the content to attract more user traffic and to build with more solid base.

You're next question comes from the line of Thomas Chong from Crédit Suisse.

Thomas Chong

I have a couple of questions. The first one is about on the paying subscribers. Can management comment about the long-term trend? And my second question is about the advertising outlook in the second half. And it's about the four of RMB778 million. Can management explain a bit more detail about the nature and is it recurring in future quarters? And finally, it's about Skymoons revenue that we booked in Q3. Can management talk about the revenue and the earnings for this M&A?

Dahlia Wei

So for the first question, we expect the subscription business will continue to enjoy business growth for the mid to long term. And for the second question, actually, the ad challenges we have two components. One is brand ad, the other is infeed ad. Infeed ads are growing very nicely. But for the brand ad side, we will take a cautious, optimistic view for the second half of the year. The main reason is because, as everybody knows, there is a - this summer. So the budget for advertising usually is rather fixed and we observed - actually attracts more advertising dollars attracts then we - it's so that will have a kind of a short-term impact on our advertising. We remain cautiously optimistic of the business.

Xiaodong Wang

This is Xiaodong. I'll answer the remaining question. Question one is about the [indiscernible] and upon - recognized in the quarter recognize more than CNY 700 million - but the majority of over 95% of the loss actually unrealized loss is had no economic - actual economic impact because in China, we have to follow the country regulation and we have to use the what we call in-company loan to transfer in demand if we raised overseas and to bring onshore for the operational purpose. So we still have intercompany loan because RMB denominated and you can all - last quarter RMB over 5%. This cost the of overseas entity. And loss on a consolidated basis because we feel it was RMB is the a currency. So it has accounting impact of over 700 - no economic impact. So it's purely a - matter. And actually I think you can see - it seems like a big variable during the first quarter is actually the same reason. And that's what's - you answer the question and then the last one is also the acquisition of Skymoons. Actually in fact we believe in the long run the company will bring us better benefits because I think it fits - what we call agnostic model will have a - traffic and IT we have content. And but I think there is the third quarter which it will take some time that will happen. So yes, you're right, definitely. There will be some impact on the - where the forecast guidance we have does not.

Your next question is from [indiscernible] from Goldman Sachs.

Unidentified Analyst

I've got to questions. First, when I look at the membership services revenue, which has done very well in the quarter, your subscriber growth numbers for the last two quarters have held up very well. I wonder if you could generally talk about whether you're surprised positively or negatively by the performance of the first half. And what you think it means for the rest of the year when it comes to membership services revenue. And if you could touch upon the ARPU numbers, which has held up and are better in the second quarter versus the first quarter and what it means for the rest of the year. And the second is related to your guidance, which is very strong between 43% and 49% up year-on-year. Would you be able to break it down between the membership services revenue, online advertising content distribution so we get a better color of what the driver is into second - into the third quarter and we can then predict 4Q also?

Xiaodong Wang

Good morning, this is Xiaodong. I think I positive numbers share growth. I think we were talking something about like the - membership. So typically, with the first is a very strong quarter and the result is actually management, but the second quarter actually, in fact - of the result is a little bit - we and there are two key drivers for the second quarter's membership growth. The first one is we try something new and publish those content, especially for the original content appear here. So those innovative ways to publish the content a lot and we've generated a lot of members during the - later, second half of June because of this slightly innovative method of publishing content. Also, the cooperation with JD and other partner - in the short second quarter that's why the second quarter actually - new adds and new members is quite good. And the key drivers for the second quarter. And for the trend after many years of - that we still - of the members will continue that's why will continue to grow very fast. And we see the trend and we believe the trend will continue. And so I definitely able see in the subscriber growth, the number of subscriber will continue to grow very fast.

And however, I think after the revenue of membership surveys, definitely I think better, may be much better than we expect before. And but - as I've said before, so now ARPU is not the primary goal of membership surveys. Because we see the trend - definitely will see the opportunity. We will try to - the numbers as fast as possible so revenue is not my primary goal on the membership surveys, which we definitely want as much as possible on as many subscribers as possible now. And for the second question, we don't disclose details of the guidance. But I can give you some sense. and like we said, because the impact is slow growth by on an advertising sign. And as a said, we still believe the membership will continue to so membership will be the key driver of revenue growth for the second quarter and third quarter. And also us a just mentioned, earnings and because of our execution of the advertising model of the - model, I would have expected other revenue continued very fast because we have new, diversified revenue source, especially the - to launch the very popular version China. And so along with - revenue and membership revenue definitely will IP licensing revenue or - revenues from those variety shows or content. And the membership will be the key driver of growth in the second - third quarter.

Your next question comes from the line of Alicia Yap from Citigroup.

Alicia Yap

Just follow up on the content distribution revenues a little bit. Since our management, during the prepared remarks, this seems to be potentially if good repeats, right, in future quarters in terms of the faster growth. Should we actually assume the change of the strategy will continue to drive the content distribution revenue to grow faster than historically? And then related to the revenues, on the - regarding the online apps revenue growth, I understand you mentioned about the brand ads under work up. But given some of the reasons regulatory add content to crack down, should we expect any impact at all on our ad revenue growth in the third quarter? Then just quickly on the Skymoons acquisition, so when should we actually expect a finished game product to be available to the market? Will that be this year or will that be actually sometime next year?

Yu Gong

Maybe a little - I think I will probably answer the first set of questions. The first is about the directory and maybe I will come back with the Skymoons something almost provided what's the first of what [indiscernible]. So I think - content. I think some miscommunication, we don't say a lot about the content distribution. Actually what management is we're going to have publish a content. We try to - of member sales content has privilege experience, and then released to the free users. We don't see a lot of content distribution. And actually the content distribution revenue increase - I think the percentage is okay, it's about 80% like - it's just a moderate increase. So I don't quite understand what your question is on the content distribution. But definitely, you're right, content distribution was a very important - of the revenue in the quarters because we have not have content now in hand. We are trying to manage efficiently off the content library, we're trying to utilize all the content that we have in hand, managed like the directories for our user or try to financial returns in a very cautious way to our other platform, especially the trend or other media platforms. That's the strategy that we have here. So I don't know whether I answered your question on content distribution. If not, please verify.

Alicia Yap

Yes. I think it's actually I was asking whether the licensing to the domestic TV station, is it more one-off? Or is it actually could repeat in the future quarters?

Xiaodong Wang

Well definitely, you will still see a meaningful insight of content - revenue in the next few quarters, it's normal. Because - actually, I think to the right, to some extent, distribution is content TV channel will help us on the - side and that's why we try more users on the platform because to the TV channels we have increased the influence of the content actually probably you have - why you have to pick the right timing, right window to do it. So somehow at least part of the strategy, so you just need to know why the right timing to do so. So it will be some technical here. And you're right, definitely, we'll still see the compounded distribution is very important revenue source in the next few quarters. So I think I will that Dr. - answer your question about the directory something.

Dahlia Wei

The regulation in the first half of the year so we don't have any further impact from this site in the second half of the year.

Xiaodong Wang

I will put Are you sure? Please.

Unidentified Analyst

Just on Skymoons any follow-up.

Xiaodong Wang

Actually what I was trying to say about Skymoons. Actually Skymoons is definitely . So actually, it now has some - online so that's why when I Thomas asked the question about like Skymoons, there will be some impact on not material but they have some - and they have some DAUs and PAUs or whatever what. I would expect it would have like more and more successful maybe later this year or next year there will be right but for the quarter there will be some impact but not a material impact on the revenue side.

Your next question is from [indiscernible] from Civic Securities.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay I have two questions. Firstly it's about the membership. And we have seen some strong sales promotion activity for membership especially in the July, that's RMB89 for 1 year and also JD price membership. And do you see any spring in the membership growth in the near term? And so - and also how many paying members iQIYI you are able to reach in the long run? And the second question is about the recent - from the government, especially for the high price for the star or the performers. And recently, of the major online video platforms iQIYI and video from the lines perhaps 9 million for custom and 6 million for Do you deeply can you give us more color about that kind of policy how do you view the government policy high price for stocks?

Xiaodong Wang

I will answer the first one and - will answer the second one. On the membership, I think the accuracy and promotion of membership service actually - promotion it only lasts for three days. And I don't see it - having a huge impact of the final results. So it's a very - meaningful experiment where you're going to have in the next few quarters. Because most of the cooperation promotion of the JD program and related - like the new members mentioned, increase the annual members and because the percentage of annual members is very small and compared to others, like, that's renewal new subscribers is quite small. So basically - I will think both promotion where significant impact on the final results, commercial in the numbers. But it's just hard - the reason why we did this is just trying to understand a different way to explore the future of - to increase our members is just kind of how we explore and expand the subscriber base, and we see some trend, reflect some data we understand what users want and we know what we're going to do in a few quarters to further strengthen the primary base as to where to increase the revenue of the membership surveys. And that's my thoughts on the membership and question on incumbents policy.

The major - of the major content of the cost is - come from our content cost and content cost has two major components. One from drama series, the other comes from variety shows. On the variety shows actually the staff has accomplished some regulations to limit the height payment compensation that we can pay for the and stars. And we have been in compliance with this regulation already and this has been in place in the company and - helps us to be more content cost for us. And for the variety - for the drama series, there's no regulatory regulation in place yet. And the government is with in touch with online video players including iQIYI and we are mutually in contemplation and the thinking about this. And a few months ago, actually a new we published a joint declaration to call off for the limitations for the compensation for the actors and actress and but that's not official. So I believe in the future, in the near future actually the government may consider to publish formal regulation in this regard.

Dahlia Wei

Operator, if there's been no more question, we can conclude the call.

Dahlia Wei

Okay. We can take another question, maybe from JPMorgan.

Alex Yao from JPMorgan.

Alex Yao

A couple of follow-up questions. Number one is can you give us an update of your in-house our original content production cost in relation to the TV drama? Because this is eventually one of the areas or capability you guys are incubating. Just want to understand how important is it from cost perspective in the first half's financial results. And can you also give us an update in terms of the progress in producing original TV drama by yourself. And then secondly, can you talk about the top drama price inflation this year versus last year. And how do you think about the price inflation - the implication on price inflation from the recent funding being incident, i.e. a very famous actress were found to have two contracts, one is for tax purpose, the other is for real income purpose. Do you see ripple effect that such famous actors and actress will see limited room for increase their income for participating in TV dramas? And is that going to be a key industry benefit in the next few years?

Xiaodong Wang

I think I will comment on the first one like this recent news. I cannot quote extra. About content cost, we've said a lot about how we value original content and we said we are going to invest heavily on the original content. And for the first half year, you'll see - we made some progress actually in the second quarter, the original content as a percentage of like total content cost actually we've reached a historical high. We feel confident about the original content account for something like 10% or 20% before of the total professional produced content. For the second quarter number is pretty high I think high, but for those like the content is manufacturing line. So sometimes it's higher, sometimes it's lower. And we expect to continue to increase this percentage in the long run but I cannot guarantee for every quarter you will see like steady increase on this it's not a smooth, lenient progress for this content business. It's not like the manufacturer business. So that's why we didn't disclose the detailed numbers of this number. But what I can tell you is progress for the second quarter is high enough the range. And then we continue - we believe we continuously the percentage will increase in the long run and invested heavily on that. That's the reason why I said I would expect the content cost as a percentage of revenue to increase in the second half of the year because we will continue to invest on original content. That's the reason why the higher content cost in the next few quarters.

Dahlia Wei

For the content cost, actually the procurement cost - content cost. In the first half of the year, we are at - we've observed a very different directions for the license copyright for the very - or the premium content we continue to see inflation, upside inflation of this top-quality content. As for some other mediocre level of some materials, we actually have seen that has been stabilized. The reason is in the past for a year, there are many emerging companies in this entertainment industry. They produced a lot of - in terms of quality, many, many drama series were produced. And we have seen the supply side has gradually surpassed the demand side. That's why I think going forward, the price inflation as well as the increase will be gradually eased. And we further IP case, of our license budget where our procurement cost starts it starts to saturated for the time being. So I think those chance will be eased gradually.

For the event that the debate each win - between here and - actually, they will not they're will not be any official comment from the government. Just some market saturation or discussion about this issue. So we are not in a position to comment on this. But more of influential kind of sentimental is this discussion will be one of the catalysts of the trend that I discussed just now. That is the main reason or main driver but will be one of the topics.

Xiaodong Wang

I would like to conclude the call.

Dahlia Wei

Thank you for joining us. If you have more questions, please feel free to contact us.

