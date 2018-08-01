Bandwidth's Hot Streak Continues

Bandwidth surpassed Wall Street expectations yet again in Q2, having beaten earnings in four out of four quarters since going public.

If there's a trend that has emerged out of the Q2 earnings season so far, it's that it's far better to be a lesser-known small-cap company than to be a large name with high expectations like Facebook (FB) or Netflix (NFLX) this quarter. A slew of smaller-cap software companies have reported companies thus far, and with the exception of a big flameout from Instructure (INST), small-cap SaaS has been a pretty steady-performing sector thus far.

Bandwidth (BAND), of course, is no stranger to strong performance. When this company went public at $20 per share in the fall of last year, it had many doubters. Bears questioned the company's viability (given it was so small) and the fact that its top line generally trended flat, without any hope of exceeding far beyond mid-teens growth.

Bandwidth, however, has surprised us all. Its earnings hot streak is very much alive and well in Q2, with revenues growing 22% y/y (recall that immediately post-IPO, Bandwidth was posting single-digit revenue growth), and the company hasn't missed a single quarter since going public last year. Bandwidth has proven extremely adept at managing expectations and driving a steady rise upward for its stock. In my view, the company still has plenty of upside remaining - especially when considering its valuation gap to its nearest competitor.

Still maintains a large discount to Twilio

Recall that Bandwidth, as a CPaaS (communications platform-as-a-service) provider, competes primarily against Twilio (TWLO), which is also the only notable pure-play competitor it has. Though they provide a very similar service to customers, as an investment vehicle, Bandwidth stands out in a few distinctive regards. At the core of it, Bandwidth is the small-cap ((its revenue guidance for the year is about a third the size of Twilio's), slower-growing, yet more profitable version of Twilio.

But perhaps most noticeably of all, Bandwidth is the much cheaper version of Twilio - and as it thus stands, has much more room for upside. Though Bandwidth has had a good rally this year so far, Twilio's rise has left it in the dust - which leaves us thinking if Bandwidth can experience the same level of multiples expansion (when share prices rally ahead of results) as Twilio has.

A quick check on Bandwidth's valuation - at the company's post-earnings share price of ~$36, Bandwidth has a market cap of $636 million. After we subtract the $56.8 million of net cash on Bandwidth's balance sheet (the company is debt-free), we are left with an enterprise value of $579.5 million.

This quarter, Bandwidth has raised its full-year revenue outlook to $198-$199 million, representing 22% y/y growth over last year's revenue of $163.0 million (a huge acceleration from FY18 to FY17 - in FY17, revenues had grown just 7% y/y). Against the midpoint of this new revenue guidance, Bandwidth trades at a bargain-basement valuation of just 2.92x EV/FY18 revenues. This puts Bandwidth at nearly one-third of Twilio's valuation, which is stretching toward a double-digit multiple:

Q2 download: growth retains double-digit rates

Back when Bandwidth first went public, its lower valuation multiple vis-a-vis Twilio could be justified by the fact that Twilio was the far faster-growing stock. While Twilio still maintains a growth premium to Bandwidth, having exited the last quarter at 48% y/y growth, Bandwidth is no longer the single-digit growth stock it used to be. Thus, we'd think that Bandwidth will be able to close some of the valuation gap versus its larger competitor.

Here's a look at the company's Q2 results:

Figure 1. Bandwidth Q2 results Source: Bandwidth investor relations

Revenues grew 22% y/y to $48.3 million, far surpassing Wall Street's estimates for $46.1 million (+17% y/y growth). Granted, Bandwidth's growth this quarter represents a marked deceleration from 34% y/y growth last quarter - but it's in-line with the company's full-year outlook of 22% y/y growth, and it's far better than the single-digit growth that investors were accustomed to seeing earlier on. Recall that the first time Bandwidth released quarterly earnings (Q3 of last year), it beat expectations with just 7% y/y growth. It seems that Bandwidth has put its IPO capital and public spotlight to good use, as the company's accelerated growth has taken center stage.

Several factors are driving the top-line strength. Bandwidth excelled on the new business front, with total installed CPaaS customers growing from 865 in the year-ago quarter to 1,092 as of the end of this quarter, a 26% y/y increase in the number of installed customers. And within the install base, Bandwidth's dollar-based net retention rate rose to 199%, up from 105% in 2Q17.

Retention rates have become a hot-button topic since Cloudera (CLDR) missed earnings due to a forecasted shortfall in renewals. Return customers are, in general, far more profitable than new business due to the fewer sales dollars it requires to renew a deal, and for many companies, upsells within the installed base contribute much more to revenue growth than new business does. The fact that Bandwidth has been able to expand its net retention rate to an average of ~20% in upsells is a tremendously positive indicator of the product's traction with customers.

And though Bandwidth is traditionally more geared toward an SMB clientele, management called out one large win in the quarter, indicating that the company may begin to win some share against Twilio in the enterprise space:

During the quarter, we entered into a new relationship with a very large e-commerce company with millions and millions of users, which is an early adopter of text messaging with existing customers for product promotions. Working together with Bandwidth, the company used Bandwidth's enterprise messaging services, which enables customers to click a number in the message to call a company back immediately. Additionally, the company will benefit from Bandwidth's owner economics, avoid surcharges and, in some cases, improve message deliverability. This is another example in which Bandwidth demonstrated our ability to enhance communication experiences and deliver scalable enterprise solutions."

Bandwidth has also been profitable on a GAAP basis for quite some time. This quarter, a tax benefit boosted the company's net income to $10.5 million - but even without the $9.3 million tax benefit, Bandwidth would still have posted a profit. On a pro forma basis, Bandwidth's EPS of $0.20 smashed analyst consensus of -$0.12. Operating cash flows for the first half of 2018 also advanced to $17.1 million, up more than 3x from $5.0 million in 1H17.

Key takeaways

With Bandwidth easing into a more respectable growth range in the mid-20s, it's difficult to justify the company's lowball valuation - especially when Bandwidth retains the added distention of being one of the only small-cap SaaS companies to be able to generate positive GAAP net income as well as positive operating and free cash flows. In my view, though Bandwidth's earnings beats are already celebrated with modest stock rallies, the company still has plenty of room for upside left.

A SaaS company growing at ~20% and posting 14% FCF margins (free cash flow for 1H18 was $14.0 million against first-hand revenues of $101.3 million) is worth at least 5x EV/FY18 revenues, implying a price target of $60 and 67% upside from current levels. While it may take awhile for Bandwidth to get there, if the consistency in its results continue at their current pace, it's just a matter of when - not if. In my view, barring any major earnings meltdowns, a $60 price target is attainable at some point within the next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BAND over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.