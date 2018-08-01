Softness In Sogou Offers A Buying Opportunity

We think the share price declines, most of them on some temporary factors, produce a buying opportunity.

Sogou is rightly focusing on building core competencies (AI algorithms, most notably in speech and translation) and leveraging these.

The market didn't react kindly to the publication of Sogou's (NYSE:SOGO) Q2 earnings:

We'll get to the possible reasons of that below, but first a few observations about the company's business strategy, which seems pretty well conceived to us. The company basically has three lines of businesses:

Sogou Search

Sogou Mobile Keyboard

Sogou hardware products (mostly portable translators)

But basically it is an AI company, as the underlying capability is AI-centered, particularly translation and speech recognition. And it does quite a bit of leveraging.

With its search and mobile keyboard lines, Sogou gathers lots of data, which is feeder stuff to sharpen its AI algorithms, which the company then uses to improve the search and mobile keyboard products and leverage the capabilities of its hardware products.

That's a classic focus on core competencies and leveraging these wherever these can be leveraged. Prahalad and Hamel (the authors of the 1990 HBR article "The Core Competencies of the Corporation") would have been proud.

Sogou won some prestigious awards for these AI capabilities:

we are the champion of the semantic comprehension challenge at the International Conference on National Language Proficiency and the Chinese Computing. And we received first place in two subcategories: [work error rates and speech pause as these are the] [ph] challenge, the most prominent global completion [ph] for speech synthesis.



(Source: Q2CC)

Here are some examples of the company leveraging AI:

Its mobile keyboard, which has a market share of over 50% on mobiles, captures over 90 billion Chinese characters a day. Sogou has been leveraging that data to increase the accuracy of user profiling, with which it, for instance, has built an online internet finance business (with $13 million in loans outstanding at the end of Q2).

The company has leveraged its speech recognition to improve voice search, which then gets more data to improve profiling, etc.

New hardware products with AI (see below).

Search engine

Sogou, as a small player against a giant, is smart in terms of differentiating itself. For instance, it is focusing much on reliable medical data (as its competitor experienced a mishap with that with nasty consequences).

So this quarter, the company:

aggregated content from over 700 foreign healthcare authorities, including the U.S. FDA, CDC, Mayo Clinic and so on. Our cutting-edge machine translation technology enabled our users to access Chinese translations of these reliable sources of the most up-to-date healthcare content exclusively on Sogou's platform.



(Source: Q2CC)

And of course, it is leveraging with AI:

We also continued to optimize our independently-developed smart diagnosis system by leveraging our [Cres and Alpha] [ph] technology. By asking users questions related to their symptoms, the system is able to diagnose and provide trusted information to help users better understand their health issues. Users can then decide to visit relevant hospital departments based on the recommendations from the system.

There is considerable growth in this as the number of queries increased 32% y/y and the click-through rate to authoritative healthcare content increased 57% y/y.

Monetization

There was some news with respect to monetizing its search on Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat platform:

We also deepened our partnership with WeChat by providing more search service in the second quarter. In addition to integrating Sogou's general search results, WeChat search also started to display results for Sogou Baike and Sogou [Win-win] [ph], our user-editable encyclopedia and interactive question-and-answer platform, respectively.



(Source: Q2CC)

And monetization of its keyboard:

We maintained - on our Mobile Keyboard, we maintained the same strategy of better integrating mobile keyboard with search based on user intent and behavior while users are inputting words to offer search recommendations. We've been testing different functionalities and some of them had gone on live in the third quarter. And we expect meaningful contributions starting from the fourth quarter.



(Source: Q2CC)

Again, this involves leveraging AI capabilities.

Hardware change

Given the success of focusing on core competencies, management rightly shifted the focus of the company's hardware business as well, and future products will be based on AI smarts.

The company comes out of the box with two new AI-based portable translators:

As I noted earlier, our hardware products are also increasingly AI-enabled following the launch of Sogou Travel Translator. We rolled out our second smart translation device, the Sogou Smart Recording Translator in May. Used in conjunction with our mobile app, it supports real-time translation of Chinese recordings, translation of conversations to and from 300 - 33 different languages and simultaneously interpretation between Chinese and English... On the hardware KPI, we expect sales volume to exceed 1 million units in 2019.



(Source: Q2CC)

(KPI stands for key performance indicators).

Before the end of the year, four new AI-based products will be launched, but the company didn't want to give details on the CC.

On the other hand, this shift also involves the accelerated discontinuation of some older products, like non-AI based versions of its Teemo Smart Watch. This will depress Q3 earnings, as hardware sales are likely to decline by 25-30% y/y, which explains part of the weak Q3 guidance.

Q2 results

The Q2 results were solid:

Revenue missed by 1% but nevertheless grew by 42.9% to $301.4 million.

However, the results were given a boost by a considerable currency tailwind, without which revenue growth would have been $281 million growing 33%.

EPS was a beat by 2 cents to $0.09.

Some other interesting data:

Sugou's market share in search reached 17.8% in mobile - it is the second-largest mobile search engine.

Its mobile keyboard is the third-largest mobile app with a whopping 380 million DAU, growing 36% y/y according to iResearch.

Guidance

From the earnings PR:

For the third quarter of 2018, Sogou expects total revenues to range from $275 million to $285 million, representing a 7% to 11% increase year-over-year. The guidance for the third quarter takes into account the one-time impact of the regulatory investigation, lower hardware sales following the adjustment of the smart hardware strategy, and the depreciation of the RMB.



For the third quarter 2018 guidance, the Company has adopted a presumed exchange rate of RMB 6.80 = $1.00, as compared with the actual exchange rate of approximately RMB6.66 = $1.00 for the third quarter of 2017, and RMB 6.38 = $1.00 for the second quarter of 2018.

Sugou's ad business was silent for 10 days after authorities located advertisements insulting a national (Korean war) hero. The company went through a thorough investigation of its ad business procedures, producing the loss of advertisement up-time of 10 days, which explains the soft Q3 guidance. Management assured during the CC that these costs are one-offs.

On top of that, hardware income will be down 25-30% (y/y) as a result of the strategy shift which we discussed above, and the company is also plagued by currency headwinds this quarter.

Nevertheless, despite these headwinds, revenues will still grow (7-11%) versus Q3 last year.

Margins

Good and bad news:

SOGO Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Gross margin (GAAP and non-GAAP) declined from 50% a year ago to 40% now. The culprit was a huge jump in TAC (traffic acquisition costs), which increased a fairly alarming 91%, reaching 45% of revenue (versus 34% a year ago).

Management blames this on increased competition, but argued:

We believe it is important for Sogou to compete aggressively in traffic acquisition, while balancing between cost and benefit... So if next year the price inflation be very high and far exceeds our RPM, we will make loss on such traffic acquisition. If that's true, our principle is that we try to aggressively acquire traffic, but we need to balance the cost-benefit. I mean, we need to consider bottom line impact. We can make loss, but we don't want to make a huge loss on that.



(Source: Q2CC)

They're even willing to take a loss, albeit only a small one. We're not entirely reassured by this, nor do we grasp the logic. The only thing we can imagine is that they're defending their turf, and not doing so would be worse.

There is much better news from operating margins though, as S&M provides a surprising amount of leverage as they declined by 8% to $34 million to just 11% of revenue, down from 17% a year ago. And it's going to continue, according to management:

we do expect the operating leverage will continue in 2019. So for 2018, roughly the operating leverage will contribute 6 to 7 percentage points on the operating margin. So next year, the contribution will be around, say, 3 to 4 percentage points.



(Source: Q2CC)

So, a good part of gross margin decline is made up by operational leverage (R&D expense increased by 1 percentage point of revenue).

Valuation

SOGO PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

We don't see much to object to from a valuation point of view.

Conclusion

We think the company is on the right track, building its core capabilities and leveraging these over several domains. It is differentiating its search engine, and there are first signs of monetization at WeChat and with the mobile keyboard.

We think the shares are really modestly valued compared to the opportunities the company faces. A considerable amount depends on Tencent and what monetization efforts (like general search) it allows within WeChat, but it is the largest shareholder of the company, so the incentives are mostly aligned.

We think it's pretty likely the company will hit on a winning formula in the near future. Big Data is the new oil, as they say, and with its search and mobile app, the company is harvesting tons of it.

The rise in TAC is a little worrying, but operational leverage has compensated for most of that, at least for now. We think the soft Q3 with the mishap with the ad and the hardware strategy change produces a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SOGO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.