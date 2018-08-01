BP: Latest Earnings Show That Company Is Strengthening

On Tuesday, July 31, 2018, British energy supermajor BP p.l.c. (BP) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. The headline numbers surrounding the announcement were mixed as the company beat the earnings consensus but missed on consensus revenue. Once we look beyond the headline numbers though, we do certainly see a lot to like here, which can likely be deduced by the raft of bullish articles on this site on the company recently. Overall, as was the case last quarter, we continue to see signs that the company has been successfully turning itself around from the difficulties that it faced earlier this decade.

As my long-time readers are undoubtedly well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from the company's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

BP reported total revenues of $76.907 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 34.1% increase over the $57.366 billion that BP brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company had an underlying replacement cost profit of $2.822 billion in the quarter. This represents a remarkable 312.6% increase over the $684 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

BP produced an average of 2.465 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second quarter, representing a 1.4% year-over-year increase.

The company had an operating cash flow of $7.0 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a slight increase over the $6.9 billion that the company had in the prior year quarter.

BP reported a net profit of $2.799 billion in the quarter, which represents a 1,843.8% increase over the $144 million that it had in the prior year quarter.

As was the case with many other oil companies recently, BP saw a fairly large increase in its revenues from the prior year quarter. One of the reasons for this was the increase in oil prices that the market saw over the period. As we see here, with the exception of natural gas prices in the United States, the second quarter of 2018 saw higher energy prices than the second quarter of 2017:

Source: BP p.l.c.

These higher prices mean that BP received much higher prices for its products than in the year-ago quarter. It should be fairly easy to see how this would boost the company's top-line revenues.

A second reason for the higher year-over-year revenues is that BP produced more oil and gas than it did in the year-ago quarter. As mentioned in the highlights, BP produced an average of 2.462 MMboe in the second quarter of 2018, a 1.4% increase year-over-year. This increase is from the ramping up of several new projects in the second half of last year along with the initiation of production of three new projects in 2018. In the first quarter, BP began drawing resources from the Atoll project in Egypt, followed by the Shah Deniz 2 gas project in Azerbaijan and the Taas-Yuryakh oil expansion in Russia in this quarter. Now that these two projects have started production, BP will work to ramp them up to full production over the coming months, adding upward pressure to the company's production going forward. The same is true of Atoll as it has not yet reached its maximum production level. The company's higher level of production compared to the year-ago quarter helped to boost the company's revenues because it gave the company more products to sell.

BP recently made a move to position itself as a major player in the U.S. shale recently, which could position it well for future growth from that area. On Thursday, July 26, 2018, BP <announced> that it entered into a deal with natural resources giant BHP Billiton (BHP) to purchase almost its entire portfolio of onshore U.S. shale assets for $10.5 billion. This portfolio includes acreage in the Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Permian, and Fayetteville shales that currently produce approximately 190,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, approximately 45% of which are liquids. This production will immediately boost BP's total once the deal is completed and BP will likely have the ability to increase this production as it develops these resources.

In response to the company's strengthening, management announced that it is increasing the company's dividend by 2.5% to $0.615 per ADS, its first dividend increase since 2014. While it is always nice to see a dividend increase, it is always important to us as investors to ensure that a company can actually afford its increased dividend. One way in which we can do this is to look at the company's free cash flow, which is the money left over after a company pays all of its expenses and makes whatever payments are needed to maintain and expand its asset base. It is most commonly calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flows. As mentioned in the highlights, BP had an operating cash flow of $7.0 billion in the second quarter. The company had capital expenditures of $3.5 billion in the same quarter. This gives the company free cash flow of $3.5 billion in the quarter. An ADS dividend of $0.615 would thus cost the company just over $2 billion. The company thus appears to be generating more than enough cash to afford this dividend and still have money left over to allow for likely fluctuations in the company's cash flow in the future.

BP has long had a reputation of being one of the highest yielding of the major oil companies. The company continues to deserve that reputation with this latest dividend hike. As of the date of writing, BP trades for $45.09 per ADS. This dividend hike therefore gives the stock a forward dividend yield of 5.46%. One nice thing about BP's dividend is that, unlike most large European oil stocks, BP is not subject to withholding taxes and can therefore be held in a retirement account without tax concerns.

In conclusion, BP continues to strengthen itself and recover from its problems earlier in the decade. The company managed to grow its production and, most importantly, profits. It also is actively positioning itself for future growth. The fact that the company recently hiked its dividend is just one sign of its improving strength. The company is certainly one to look at in the oil patch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no long positions in any stock mentioned, but I am long energy funds that may contain shares of BP.