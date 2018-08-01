Buy The Dip In NovoCure

Figure 1: For prudent investors with cash on the sidelines, dips can be the most exciting action in stock prices.

Shares in NovoCure Limited (NVCR) have finally taken a breather after an extended run:

Figure 2: NovoCure's dip can be primarily attributed with it trading in sympathy with the biotech sector (XBI) (Source: StockCharts.com)

The following article will serve to update investors on financial and clinical updates surrounding NovoCure.

Introduction

For those not familiar, NovoCure is developing a fourth modality for cancer via their proprietary Tumor Treating Fields. TTFields utilizes electrical currents to disrupt cellular division. This is particularly useful in cancerous cells that are dividing out of control.

Remarkably, so far the addition of TTFields to standard of care chemotherapy/radiation has been clinically demonstrated to significantly extend the lives of many different types of cancer sufferers. Additionally, it is associated with very few side effects, often limited to temporary skin irritation.

Financial

The first indication to be approved for TTFields was glioblastoma, an aggressive and difficult to treat brain cancer. This device is termed "Optune". This is NovoCure's primary source of revenue. 2Q 2018 saw continued growth - both in users and revenue:

Figures 3 & 4: NovoCure is seeing significant growth and uptake of Optune, particularly encouraging because patients can feel uneasy to try something new and relatively unknown (Source: NovoCure Q2 Earnings Slides)

NovoCure continues to work on assuring as many people as possible have healthcare coverage for the use of Optune in treating newly diagnosed or recurrent glioblastoma. Currently, over 200 million Americans have access.

NovoCure's growth and prospects in glioblastoma alone, arguably, can justify its current market capitalization (~ $3.4B). As we've proposed before, we think it is reasonable that NovoCure may one day procure over $600M/year in revenue in glioblastoma, alone. This can be achieved by reaching ~ 25% of marketable glioblastoma patients. A larger chunk than that may be difficult to achieve given the costs associated with TTFields and the unwarranted doubt surrounding its science. All in all, current valuation is, seemingly, excluding its chances in several other solid tumor markets - many of them larger than the market for glioblastoma.

Clinical

On the clinical front, NovoCure continues its push into additional markets:

Figure 5: NovoCure recently initiated a trial in ~ 25 patients with liver cancer (Source: 10-Q)

As we've discussed more in detail in a past article, earlier this year the company revealed positive data in Mesothelioma (a moderately smaller market than glioblastoma). They plan to release detailed data in September. They believe they can begin marketing TTFields for Mesothelioma in 2019 by utilizing a Humanitarian Device Exemption application. This will provide an additional punch to an expanding glioblastoma market. With these two indications alone, NovoCure is reasonably likely to see ~ $500M in annual sales in 2020.

Upcoming Catalysts

For biotechnology investors that fear they have missed out, this is just the beginning. We will likely continue to see increasing data and evidence supporting the clinical use of TTFields in solid tumors across the board. This is a growth story that will likely continue over a long period of time.

Figure 6 & 7: NovoCure will not be short of catalysts for years to come (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Summary

The current dip in shares of NovoCure present investors with an opportunity to add or initiate a position. NovoCure's current valuation is very reasonable given its current revenue, anticipated growth, and promise across several different indications. In a modern biotechnology sector that is full of companies trading at twice of NovoCure's valuation despite having unproven, preclinical assets with a lot of questions surrounding their application, NovoCure is a solid investment in any biotechnology portfolio.

