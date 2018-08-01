iQIYI Q2 Earnings: Time To Sell?

Valuation is still my main concern. While it may not be extremely expensive relative to Netflix, it's definitely not extremely cheap.

iQIYI (IQ) printed poor Q2 numbers on Tuesday compared to analyst estimates. Second quarter revenue rose 43% year over year to 6.17 billion RMB but fell short of the 6.26 billion RMB consensus. EPS was worse than expected as well, coming in at -0.45 RMB, 8 cents below the consensus of -0.37 RMB. Note that due to the fact that iQIYI is still a relatively young foreign IPO, the consensus data may not be of high quality. Still, the headline numbers weren’t up to bar.

It wasn’t a terrible quarter though.

Strong Growth Overall

On a standalone basis, iQIYI’s growth profile remained strong. Revenue grew 51%, a deceleration from Q1’s 57%, but impressive nevertheless. The company lost more money, with operating loss increasing to 1.3 billion RMB from Q2 2017’s 991 million RMB. The operating loss margin did shrink by 200 bps year over year to 22%, which could be seen as the company’s first step towards profitability as the company continues to leverage its scale.

The company posted strong growth oriented financials, but if it wants to become Netflix (NFLX), it must continue to deliver subscriber growth; and indeed it did just that. Subscriber count increased 75% to 66.2 million. Subscriber growth represented an acceleration from Q1’s 71%. Evidently if there were to be a meaningful slowdown in subscriber growth like what Netflix experienced in Q2, it definitely won’t be this year.

Advertising Weakness

While membership revenue increased 57% this quarter, advertising revenue grew by only 37%, a meaningful deceleration from Q1’s 43%. I believe that this disconnect is driven by the difference between paying subscribers (66.2 million) and total users (>424 million). While paying subscribers are growing more than 70% year over year, total users are likely growing much slower than that.

Many investors had hoped that advertising would become another leg to the story (i.e. iQIYI contains Netflix’s subscriber based value and additional value from ads). If advertising growth is already dropping to the 30s when its annual run rate hasn’t even hit $2 billion, I don’t imagine that there is much more upside to that part of the story.

Valuation Is Still The Major Concern

It is clear to everyone that iQIYI is growing, but as investors, it’s all about how much you are paying for that growth.

Despite Netflix’s recent stumble, iQIYI is still trading at a meaningful premium to Netflix based on market value per subscriber.

Company Market Cap Subscribers Value Per Subscriber Netflix $159 billion 125 million $1,272 iQiyi $25 billion 66.2 million $378

In my last article (read iQIYI Is Overvalued Compared to Netflix) I talked about how we needed to discount iQIYI’s value per subscriber to account for the relatively lower value of a Chinese consumer. Using purchasing power parity as we did last time, the new fair value for iQIYI’s value per subscriber would be $359. This means that as of Q2, iQIYI is still trading at a slight premium to its fair value as dictated by Netflix.

Of course, one could make all sorts of arguments about whether this slight premium is warranted or not. For example, one could further apply a discount due to the “China” factor (i.e. lack of robust financial oversight); or one could argue for a premium given iQIYI’s superior subscriber growth rate. Ultimately it’s up to an investor to decide and it is impossible to prove who is right or wrong with today’s evidence. If you’ve read my previous article, you know that I am on the cautious side as I am unable to envision an easily achievable scenario in which iQIYI is able to generate significant cash flows, which is my main gripe with Netflix as well.

In the meantime, perhaps the majority of the investors will be satisfied with iQIYI’s rate of growth, and ultimately, that’s what will drive the stock price in the short-term.

Conclusion

iQIYI’s second quarter earnings were decent. While the company missed analyst expectations, the numbers showed th at overall growth is unlikely to plateau in the near future.

One thing that may worry the bulls is the meaningful slowdown in ad revenue growth, which could put a dent in the two pronged approach to content monetization envisioned by investors.

It is clear that iQIYI carries a lot of momentum; however, the company still isn’t overwhelmingly cheap relative to Netflix. Perhaps the company does deserve a premium, but I think we can all agree that its supposed “cheapness” is not as clear cut as many would like it to be. Investing in iQIYI today is definitely not like getting in Netflix at $10/share like many bulls believe.

Looking forward, I believe that iQIYI will continue to meaningfully increase its subscriber count, and revenue along with it. How it plans to turn a profit in the long-run remains to be seen, but given its growth, profit is probably the last thing on investors mind right now.

If you believe what drove Netflix to its highs could be repeated and perhaps exceeded in iQIYI, then Q2 earnings definitely isn't screaming a sell. On the other hand, if you are more cautious about the valuation, then the stock still doesn't look very attractive.



