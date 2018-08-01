Access National Corporation's (ANCX) CEO Michael Clarke on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Access National Corporation (NASDAQ:ANCX) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Sheila M. Linton - VP and Corporate Secretary

Michael W. Clarke - CEO

Steven A. Reeder - EVP and Chief Deposit Officer

Robert C. Shoemaker - Chief Banking Officer

Mark D. Moore - President

Matthew Johnson - SVP, Treasurer

Unidentified Company Representative -

Analysts

Catherine Mealor - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods

William Wallace - Raymond James & Associates

Austin Nicholas - Stephens Inc.

Casey Whitman - Sandler O'Neill & Partners

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Access National Corporation's Second Quarter Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions]. I'd now like to turn the call over to Ms. Sheila Linton, Vice President and Corporate Secretary. Ma'am, you may begin.

Sheila M. Linton

Thank you, Victor and good morning everyone. My associates who will be participating in this call today are Michael Clarke, CEO; Bob Shoemaker, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer; and Steve Reeder, Executive Vice President and Chief Deposit Officer. We also have other members of our management team here with us for the question-and-answer period. Please note that our earnings release was issued yesterday, July 26, 2018, and is available to download on our website at ir.accessnationalbank.com.

During the call today, we will comment on our financial performance using both GAAP and non-GAAP measures. Important information about these non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures is included in our earnings release for the second quarter of 2018. I would also like to remind everyone that on today's call we will make forward-looking statements, which are not statements of historical fact and are subject to various assumptions, risk, and uncertainty which change over time. There can be no assurance that actual performance will not differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Please refer to our earnings release for the second quarter of 2018 and our other SEC filings for further discussion of the company's risk factors as well as important information regarding our forward-looking statements, including factors that could cause actual results to differ. I will now turn it over to Mike. We will take any questions from the research analyst community at the end of the call.

Michael W. Clarke

Good morning and welcome to our inaugural analyst call -- earnings call and thanks for those listening, especially interested analysts and shareholders. We also welcome any prospective shareholders and we'd like prospective shareholders to know upfront that we're a shareholder-focused company and that we take stewardship of your capital seriously.

We're pleased to have reported record level of nominal earnings of $9 million or $0.43 per diluted share. Concurrent with the earnings release, we announced $0.01 increase in the quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share. This dividend represents an earnings payout ratio of 37% and is consistent with our objective of targeting a 40% payout of dividends against level and sustainable earnings. We exceeded our strategic profitability targets by realizing a return on tangible common equity of 13.74% compared to a target of 13.25% and return on assets of 1.26% compared to a target of 1.25%.

During 2017 and spilling into Q1 of 2018, we've been focused on the successful integration of Middleburg Bank into Access National Bank. The majority of the expected cost savings associated with the transaction took place in 2017, with minor savings spilling into Q1 2018 that pushed cumulative savings over the initial target. With those projects complete, we saw an improvement in the consolidated efficiency ratio to bring us within target of 65% at just under 64%. As we continue to leverage the balance sheet and liquidity going forward, we expect to see further improvement.

During 2017 and continuing year-to-date in 2018, we've enhanced production capacity by hiring new lenders and client service personnel. Prior to 2017, our annual loan and deposit growth target was about $100 million per year. With our expanded balance sheet, footprint, and talent, our aspirational target for loan and deposit growth is $200 million per year. That translates to an annualized growth rate of 9% to 10.5%. We believe we have the staff and market positioning necessary to directionally produce this level of results.

During the recent quarter, we exceeded our target run rate on loan production. Please understand, however, that our -- at our size there will be seasonal fluctuations and twists and turns to actual results. After a seasonal step down in the portfolio in Q1, we grew loans held for investment by $59.3 million or a 12.3% annualized rate. Our marketing focus on lower middle market operating businesses continues to result in a well-balanced and diversified loan portfolio that is led by C&I loans and under occupied commercial mortgages. This focus on operating companies has also been critical to the growth and maintenance of a strong core deposit base.

DDAs account for nearly $1.2 billion over 56% of the $2.1 billion deposit portfolio. Of that, nearly $720 million or approximately 34% of total deposits is the non-interest bearing checking accounts, which is our most favorite source of funding. As evidenced by a moderate loan-to-deposit ratio with the associated balance sheet liquidity, we've had the opportunity to be more tactical in our approach to growing and migrating the deposit portfolio. Our tactical focus has been concentrated around the continued expansion of the business DDAs and the retention and deepening of high-value core deposit relationships that came through the Middleburg transaction. We have allowed some rate-sensitive depositors who have standalone products to rotate out to the extent that they've been unwilling to become a primary relationship.

For the high-value core depositors, we've implemented a suite of private banking style products designed to enhance service and reward high-value depositors with premium rate opportunities. Known as our Middleburg private initiative that was launched in mid 2017, and now that product set carries total balances of close to $200 million, with nearly 80% of those balances in non-maturity deposits. Our fee based services are an important element of the value proposition to clients as well as an important contributor to shareholder value.

For the wealth segment, pretax income rose to $1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $313,000 for the prior quarter. The increase was primarily associated with a onetime large estate settlement fee. On a linked quarter, mortgage segment margins decreased while origination volume increased resulting in pretax earnings of nearly $1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Together, these businesses delivered 17% of pretax income, up from approximately 12% in Q1. Our aspirational target is a pretax contribution approaching 20%. We love to deliver this type of news of positive volatility. However, we cannot plan around it. We've had many quarters over the years with positive volatility from our mortgage business, and we're thrilled to have another well run complementary business capable of identifying and realizing on appropriate opportunities.

Now let me elaborate on the financials. Our CFO, Meg Taylor would like to have been with us today for this part of the commentary, but she had an unexpected and unavoidable priority that prevents her from being with us. We do have Matt Johnson with us. We're pleased to have had Matt join us as Treasurer last month. He strengthens our team and he's going to help us get to the next level. Many know Matt from his recent role as CFO at our cross-town competitor WashingtonFirst. They sold to Sandy Spring last year. Matt will take on a more visible role in future periods, but for now you're stuck with me, back to the financials.

Net income for the second quarter was $9 million an increase of nearly $1 million compared to the previous quarter and more than $5.1 million over the same quarter the prior year. Other than the onetime item mentioned earlier, there were no material onetime items or additional merger related expenses in the second quarter. Year-over-year net income as of June 30th was $17 million, an increase of 10.6% over the prior year.

For the second quarter, we experienced a slight margin compression of three basis points compared to the prior quarter. This was primarily due to changes in our funding mix. Decreases in deposit funding during the quarter were primarily attributable to fluctuations with few large dollar deposit accounts, and were offset by short-term FHLB advances. For the second quarter, there were $781,000 in net purchase marks included in the net interest income. This purchase accounting accretion compares to $773,000 recognized in the first quarter. We expect these markets -- these marks to trend down modestly as we move forward. But of course they could accelerate in the event of unscheduled repayments of consequence.

The corporation model is slightly asset sensitive in various interest rate scenarios based upon deposit betas of 20% and 40% for interest bearing transaction accounts and M&A and money markets. These deposit betas were in line with our recent experience. However, the corporation is in a highly competitive market and historical changes in deposit pricing relative to the market may not be the same. As for non-interest income, other than the wealth management fee noted earlier, there are no other non-recurring items in non-interest income. Regarding non-interest expense, there were no material non-recurring items in the second quarter. Therefore we believe 2Q non-interest expense is a good baseline indicator for coming quarters that will support organic growth. At this time, we believe there are no additional cost savings to be realized from the Middleburg transaction, nor do we have any material overhead commitments on the horizon.

Management expects to realize operating leverage going forward, with higher net interest income and fee income that will result in an improving efficiency ratio. Provision expense for the second quarter was $652,000, driven primarily by loan growth. Given that a significant portion of the corporation's loan portfolio consists of purchase credits, the reported loan loss reserve ratio is not readily comparable to peers. By combining the purchase marks with the allowance, we get a pro forma loan loss reserve ratio of 1.49% as of June 30, 2018. That would compare to a similar ratio of 1.43% as of year-end 2017. Credit quality remains strong as level of non-performing assets decreased modestly during the period to 6.1% as of June 30th, that's 21 basis points of assets. As of June 30, 2018 our tangible common equity ratio was 9.12% compared to 8.79% as of year-end. The 9.12% is on the higher end of our desired range of 8.5% to 9.5%.

Now, I'd like to turn it over to our Chief Banking Officer, Bob Shoemaker, to provide some color on the loan portfolio, and then Steve Reeder will follow with comments about the deposit portfolio. Bob?

Robert C. Shoemaker

Thanks Mike. Our second quarter showed a rebound with strong growth this past quarter. Most of the growth is a result of continuing to penetrate our target C&I verticals, such as the medical community, not for profits and government contracting, with some growth in commercial real estate loans to new and existing high net worth individuals. Over the past year, we've been able to upgrade some of our lending personnel, and have recently added three new senior loan officers. I believe we now have the lending talent necessary to meet our aspirational financial objectives of growing the loan portfolio to $200 million per year.

Although the competition continues to be strong, we've been able to land new clients based primarily on our existing relationships and our growing reputation of being a trusted advisor with industry expertise in our targeted verticals. Referrals from existing clients remain our primary source of new business.

The quest to meet loan objectives is qualified by commitment to our credit culture and values. The environment remains very competitive and this can cause B and C grade credits to ask for A grade pricing terms and conditions, and they will shop until they find it. Our job is to continue structuring credits to our values and not by fear of the competition. For the right borrowers, we will bend on pricing to find an area of compromise. The natural tension between pricing structure is another reason that we focus on operating businesses. With an operating business, the relationship is much more dynamic and that presents opportunities to expand and shape returns over the life cycle of the business.

Our pipeline feels solid. Clients and referral sources convey optimism in the local business climate that inspires growth and expansion. The renewed confidence stems from the tax cuts and the increased government spending that are finally reaching our market. We continue to have our ears to the ground, and we're ready to provide working capital and acquisition financing to our targeted verticals and personal investment financing to the executives of those companies.

Now, I'll turn it over to Steve Reeder, our Chief Deposit Officer. Steve?

Steven A. Reeder

Thanks Bob. Non-interest bearing checking account balance grew $14 million on a linked-quarter basis. Total deposits are down $107 million year-to-date. We're are not losing clients we wish to keep and that align with our strategy, we do continue to see small accounts that are costly for us to maintain and that are not part of larger relationship run off in the acquired Middleburg portfolio. The year-to-date reduction in total deposit balances masked some high-quality growth activity.

Let me provide some color on how deposits are migrating to further strengthen the quality of deposits underpinning our balance sheet. First color on factors that have driven deposit balances down over the first half of the year. With $50 million of non-relationship based rate sensitive CDs runoff, this includes $30 million in broker CDs. Where the client withdrew $9 million of chase rates in the money market mutual fund at pricing that was unacceptable to us. With $43 million of DDAs that were lost due to long-term clients, who sold their successful companies. We had $36 million of normal seasonal working capital decreases from a few high but volatile balance clients. We had some identified clients withdraw $32 million to make business investments. Many of our commercial clients who've been flushed with cash are now finding new business investments to take advantage of. When we can, we prefer to lend them their investment dollars rather than deflating their cash reserves.

These noted and significant deposit decreases aside, the fundamentals of our deposit portfolio and growth remain strong. For example, during the first six months of this year, we opened new non-maturity deposit accounts that have new balances of about of $75 million. These accounts that are referenced are in new relationships with the bank. We remain successful at acquiring valuable new client relationships in our target markets. I cannot overemphasize the continuing strength of our core deposits. DDAs account for nearly $1.2 billion or about 56% of the overall $2.12 billion deposit portfolio. Of that, nearly $720 million is non-interest bearing checking accounts, our most favorite source of funding. The priority focus and outreach of our frontline is to identify, win, and maintain relationships anchored by primary DDAs. New business development will likely remain lumpy, but we feel very bullish about our current new loans and deposit pipelines. Now, I'll turn the call back to Mike.

Michael W. Clarke

Thanks, Steve. With regards to the operating environment, we feel the economy is holding up fairly well in spite of the long length of the recovery. We're encouraged by the recent quarter activity in the pipeline as well as the anecdotal feedback from clients and the deep lending community. However, we know that historically the worst loans and deals are made in the late cycle of economic expansions, and we apply that experience the best we can in our day-to-day decision.

Compositional balance, we continue to mitigate the competitive pressures with a preference of seeking new clients and deliberate verticals at the expense of the big four national banks as opposed to knocking hedge with community banks. Long-term observers of our company know that we have a healthy direct exposure to government services businesses and that government spending is major influence over our local economy. Developments over the last quarter have the potential for significant positive effect on these environmental considerations.

Dell Tech, a data research firm focused on the federal government recently reminded us the budget approved early this spring was the first comprehensive federal budget since sequestration took effect in 2013. This seemingly minor development has and will unleash an onslaught of new government initiatives in spending that were either on hold or severely underfunded due to the continuing resolutions in the sequestration. Dell Tech, the research firm, estimates government spending in the present quarter will increase 34% year-over-year. We anticipate this will translate into line utilization, deposit balances, and accelerate new client acquisition opportunities heading into Q4 and well into 2019.

Overall, we're pleased with the results of this quarter, but now we have plenty of work -- plenty of opportunity to enhance performance and consistency as we move forward. We're committed to doing just that. Our strategic theme internally for 2018 is focused as we continue to get comfortable operating as a company with twice the balance sheet, significantly expanded client count, expanded -- and expanded geography and highly desirable focus in markets. We're focused on fundamental blocking and tackling designed to expand the client base in our target segments that align with our competencies. Organic growth is job number one. Now, I'd like to turn it back to Victor, if there are any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question will come from the line of Catherine Mealor from KBW. You may begin.

Catherine Mealor

Thanks, good morning. Thank you for all that commentary, it was all very helpful. My first question is just a follow-up on some of the deposit comments that you made. Can you help us just think about moving forward and I appreciate some of the business volatility that you will see in the deposit base that you talked about, Steve. But can you help us think about how much more of the Middleburg deposit base that you're intentionally running off, how much more of that you think we've got to go and then how you think about what that mix is into as compared to FHLB borrowings or other core deposits? Thanks.

Steven A. Reeder

Right, yeah thanks so much Catherine. We don't expect to run off anymore, we don't want to run off anymore. So, some of the changes that we made with service charges were tough, but necessary in order to right size the portfolio with our model. We've got those behind us and although there's still some small balance accounts that are closing out, our first goal is to try and turn it into a larger relationship where clients are already related to someone who has got a great relationship with us. We take care of them and don't have a fee involved. Or they have capacity to bring money from another bank that they work with then we take care of it in that way. So the number of accounts going down are continuing, but at a decelerating pace, but there is really not any impact on the balance sheet from a deposit dollar perspective because they've got such low balances. So we're at a point now of, as we've been since we put this together, to continue to grow that side of the portfolio. The private banking suite of services that Mike referenced, this plays into that so well along with the capabilities of our wealth services. So we feel good about the prospects for growth.

Michael W. Clarke

We do know that we're swimming upstream on fed policy so it underscores the importance of hard work and thoughtful tactics.

Catherine Mealor

And, Mike, you mentioned your deposit betas, I mean -- I know your deposit betas were really good this quarter, but should be compared to some other DC banks. Can you just talk about what you're seeing in the market and I think you mentioned, let me get this right, you're modeling a 20% beta on interest-bearing and 40% on money market, is that right?

Michael W. Clarke

That's correct. That's the way that we have set up our alco model. And we have really in terms of the overall DC market, it's not lost on us that the aggregate universe of banks and especially communities banks are at and above 100%. I saw one yesterday at 108%. And we want to do what we can to prevent ourselves from getting in that situation. So the name of the game is to not run deposits out. But the priority is to have relationships. And so we have our frontline folks who're highly focused on DDAs. And, of course, it takes a while to board the DDA and actually realize the balances as that becomes operational. And the more attractive that DDA is the longer that implementation time frame is. So in terms of rate-sensitive deposits, we've only had one across the board increase and it was just prior to the last Fed increase that was a preemptive measure, and this was Steve's recommendation, and we did a communication to the high-value clients about what we were doing and it stimulated deepening of some of those relationships. And we expect to do that.

We believe that we can offer more rate-attractive -- increased rate opportunities to the existing client base especially the Middleburg, legacy Middleburg client base and grow deposits significantly without acquiring new customers. That said, we do plan to acquire new customers. But the last thing that we want to do, which we see our competitors doing is, doing rate-sensitive advertising by taking out a display ad in the Washington Post or putting yourself out there on one of the rate-shopping services on the Internet. Obviously, you do those things when you have to. But the trick is to have a strategy that's compatible with the balance of the other part of the strategy that's pretty low on the list and never have to be done.

Catherine Mealor

Okay, that's really helpful, thank you. And then maybe just looking to the other side of the balance sheet can you give us some commentary on loan pricing, it looks like if I back out accretable yield this quarter your core loan yields, I think, were up 13 bps, is that a fair way to think about how quickly your loan portfolio will price as rates continue to move, as -- each rate hike?

Michael W. Clarke

I'm sorry. Will you clarify meaning, as we roll forward, what you expect yields to be?

Catherine Mealor

Yes. I just kind of how you -- just maybe to your commentary on pricing we assume that it's getting very competitive, but you have a very variable -- a highly variable rate portfolio, which is helpful as rates are moving up. So it sounds like you had a really nice move in loan yield this quarter. Just trying to get a sense is that level of increase sustainable?

Michael W. Clarke

Yes, yes. For that I will pass it over to our President, Mark Moore, and he is hands-on on the pipeline and he can speak a little bit to the recent credits and the credits in the pipeline and the landscape for pricing new credits, both variable rate credits as well as fixed rate credits.

Mark D. Moore

Thanks, Mike. Yes, Catherine, there definitely is a lot of market pressure right now on pricing in the banking sector here in the Washington market and I guess everywhere. We are -- we've been successful particularly here in the second quarter of holding to our practices of not jumping on under-yielding opportunities. There's plenty of business for us. We've had -- we are looking for variable rate opportunities, especially right now, and in our C&I sector, there are plenty of them. And on -- when it comes down to the longer-term fixed-rate pricing, we are definitely taking a very guarded view on how we deploy that capital over the longer terms of these loans and which relationships warrant us doing that.

Catherine Mealor

So then all that being said, this is my last question. Mike, what's your big picture view on the direction of the core margin moving forward?

Michael W. Clarke

I -- as we've spoken in the last several quarters, I'd tend to be conservative in my outlook on just about everything. So I would err on the side of modest contraction.

Catherine Mealor

Okay, great, thank you and great quarter.

Michael W. Clarke

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of William Wallace from Raymond James. You may begin.

William Wallace

Thanks and good morning guys. Steve, I'd like to maybe circle back to some of the commentary that you made on the deposits. I'm just trying foot the commentary about making tactical decisions to let customers that have one product and then they are price sensitive go but you said there's -- you don't anticipate any more runoff of any of the core customers from Middleburg. So can we -- can you just kind of help me put it altogether and think about what we should anticipate seeing out of your deposit base maybe in the back half of this year?

Michael W. Clarke

Sure thing. Good morning Wally. Yes, I mean, those -- the bullets of examples that I do out there that adds up if you are keeping score of $170 million with 11 clients involved plus the broker CDs runoff. So there's a lot of money and it's not an excuse, but it's an explanation for how some decisions or some things that happen in market, I mean, if our clients sell their business that's sort of is what it is. So the drivers of the change in deposits were really limited to a handful of things and not tied to an overall trend in the portfolio. As I mentioned in response to Catherine, the accounts that are closing tend to be very low balances, so they're not driving changes in deposits in our success. They are on boarding, new relationships continues, and we continue to further penetrate the acquired relationships through just reaching out and talking to these clients and making sure we're taking the best care of them. And in many cases getting deposits from other banks over here.

Robert C. Shoemaker

Hey Wally, this is Bob. Mike mentioned earlier, the positive volatility that we experienced with the Middleburg Trust. Every now and then we get negative volatility and I think we experienced that with our deposit portfolio. But I think directionally, everything continues to be heading forward. We're bringing in more of our targeted clients every day and the ones that are running off are not our target market.

Michael W. Clarke

Or the balances.

Robert C. Shoemaker

Or the balances, right.

William Wallace

Okay. And if you continue to -- I mean, it looks like you're happy to let any of the time-deposit product go. You're running now at 93% loan-to-deposits, you've been as high as, I think, 105%. Where would you like to manage that loan-to-deposit ratio as we kind of look at our models and think about pressures and relief valves on the margin?

Michael W. Clarke

Well, we need to balance our various stakeholders, right. You and we like more leverage to maximize earnings and the regulators are not too hip on that. So we moderated a little bit. 95% feels pretty good, the regulators get still a little elevated at 95%, but it's defensible. If you're at 105% that's not a pleasant conversation.

Steven A. Reeder

And in terms of CDs, so if we've got a deep client relationship and we need to step up to master or get close to a competitor offer, we'll do it. If it's a standalone relationship and it's really not realistically going to turn into anything else, they're not just money. And so if the price that they're demanding is close to what we can do through the wholesale markets, well that's a heck of lot easier to manage those types of things there. So it's really more of a relationship orientation. And even within our pricing structure, we have differentiation between CD pricing for our private clients and nonprofits, as an example, versus just CD rates overall.

William Wallace

Okay, okay. Mike, at the end of your prepared remarks, you talked about some changes related to sequestration and how that you anticipate that is going to lead to both loan growth and deposit growth in government contract building beginning in the fourth quarter and well into 2019, I believe, is what you said. And I've two questions around that; one is, would you be -- could you help us quantify that at all? And two, how -- I always kind of thought as utilization increases on those lines, you would actually see the deposit balances decrease from those customers. So can you help me maybe reevaluate that thinking?

Michael W. Clarke

So I'll duck and I'll let Mark talk about that a little bit. I mean, both of us have been servicing this market ever since we were teenagers. So...

Mark D. Moore

Well, we did experience this dynamic you're alluding to in the first quarter, especially the utilization of alliance was a lot lower than historically it had been. And we feel that a part of that had to do with excess cash to a lot of our government contractors particularly and other operating companies had available to them. So they weren't following a lot of historical patterns of drawing on lines of credit in a way that most of us have seen over the last number of decades. It feels like it has leveled out though at this point of the year and that we are at more of an equilibrium with our clients that they consume the surplus cash that they had intended to use and now we are starting to see the line balances starting to move up again and the conversations we have with our clients in these different sectors particularly the gov contractor, which is a dominant one for us. They're looking forward to the kind of the rush of the fiscal year-end here coming up in the government sector and the better funding stability that's in that market now. And they're believing in the benefit of the lower corporate tax rates and they're beginning to make more longer-term investments. So I think all of these things lead to us seeing higher levels of utilization on these lines of credit.

Matthew Johnson

Wally, one other comment on that. What are the things that we hope continues in case of point, we had -- we're looking at a deal yesterday, somebody that we've been calling on for about four years local government contractor, very successful. They won a new contract. They needed a quick increase in their line of credit. One of the other large banks could not respond in time, and just because we had been calling on these folks, they called us and we were able to provide a significantly larger line a lot quicker than the other bank and we were able to corral them in. That's the opportunity that we look for every day. We don't -- it doesn't work every time, but I think we're going to see more and more of those throughout the end of the year.

William Wallace

The average -- go ahead.

Michael W. Clarke

Well as I was saying what happens in that case if that's the company I'm thinking of as that gain other current run rate, revenue run rate is at $60 million and this new job is going to take them to about $80 billion. And so they're going to be a net borrower in a very serious way as they implement the new jobs. But once that kind of gets adjusted into their working capital, it's going to go the other way. They're going to be a net depositor in the bank, and the company like that just the cash it sets and flows through the account -- through their DDA is going to be significant. It's going to be probably a high six, low seven figure depository relationship.

William Wallace

Okay and then what's the loan yield on that portfolio like, is it above the total portfolio after the June hike?

Michael W. Clarke

You mean the government contractings line portfolio?

William Wallace

Yes.

Michael W. Clarke

They're priced off of Prime or a LIBOR. [Multiple Speakers] I mean, this is a little -- I'm winging it a little bit, William, admittedly, but these are Prime-based deals and I'd say on average, it's around 5% from the interest side all in. Many of them are Prime plus, some are Prime minus, and I think it -- we might need to get back to you with more details on that.

William Wallace

Well, that's fine. I just -- I'm trying to maybe foot the commentary around the core margin. It sounds -- it seems like based on the very beginning of the call that the compression we saw in the second quarter was based on some kind of onetime movements. You are firming up the mix of the deposit portfolio and increasing the mix of the floating-rate portfolio. So it seems to me, Mike, that better way to model this would be for some margin expansion as the fed moves. And I know you're always super conservative but...

Michael W. Clarke

Yes, I mean actually, Steve -- while you we're talking, Steve just showed me a report that would indicate that gov contractor portfolio is more as a 5% and not just barely over 5%, but approaching the mid-5s.

Steven A. Reeder

I told you I was winging it.

Michael W. Clarke

Yes, you were winging it, but that's okay. As the -- but the thing you got to understand is that -- those credits, I mean, the billed, the balance sheet, those credits revolve all over the place. So the big hits of loan growth do quite frankly come to the larger real estate loans, right? The commercial mortgages and these things kind of add in. So you don't look forward to say, okay if you're going to produce $200 million and it's not going to be $200 million of C&I credits, we would love for that to be the case, but that's not in the cards the way that we're structured. It's got to be a balance and that balance is going to look like our current portfolio distribution.

Matthew Johnson

Yes, there is -- I don't think there is any reason why the character of our loan portfolios is going to change in terms of percentages of C&I loans, including the gov contractor lines and CRE loans. We're sticking with our models very successfully and there's lots of C&I opportunities for us. Most of those are variable rate priced.

William Wallace

Okay. Alright, appreciate, thanks. I'm taking too much time, what was the dollar amount of that estate settlement fee and then I'm out? Thanks guys.

Matthew Johnson

The dollar amount that came in May was $1.1 million, pretax.

Michael W. Clarke

David Hartley, who was the CEO of Middleburg Trust.

Operator

Thank you and our next question comes from the line of Austin Nicholas from Stephens.

Austin Nicholas

Hey guys, good morning. Most of my questions have been answered, but maybe just briefly on the mortgage business. Obviously, you had a nice quarter. Any comments you have on the volumes or gain on sales spread that you're seeing there? And then maybe your outlook for that business as you look out to the back half of the year, should it more or less track seasonal trends from here or is there some additional growth that we could see in that portfolio or in that fee income line?

Michael W. Clarke

Yes, thanks Austin. I would generally suggest that our mortgage volume will follow the trends that the MBA forecast from baseline planning point and they're very good at keeping up to date the numbers and expectations on their website. What we've seen year-to-date is a very serious migration towards high levels of purchase business and the stronger you have a purchase business, your pull-through rates increase and when you have good backlogs of purchase business and high pull-through rates, then you do have a little more pricing flexibility. You have probably heard me say before though that mortgage banking and the DC metro market is extremely fierce and that's why we have a diversified strategy in terms of where we originate. So margins have contracted a good bit. We will always probably exceed the relative margins of competitors in our market just the way that we do business because we believe in making money off of loans given the amount of risk that we take. So I -- for volume, I will follow the MBA forecast and for margins, I'd be fairly conservative on what you see.

Austin Nicholas

Makes sense, okay, that's helpful. Then maybe just one last question on the government -- the gov con portfolio, could you maybe give me a flavor of what percentage of the total portfolio is gov con related? And then maybe what percentage of growth this quarter was gov con related?

Robert C. Shoemaker

Hi, this is Bob, I got it -- the current outstanding.

[Technical Difficulty]

Michael W. Clarke

Bob we had a technical difficulty.

Austin Nicholas

No worries.

Robert C. Shoemaker

The current outstandings in what we look at is the lines of credit. The lines of credit are hovering about $275 million right now in outstandings, and we probably have close to $750 million in commitments to them. So, again, the usage is down. We also have other -- some term debt to that same market and I don't know how much that portfolio is. That's generally used for acquisition financing and some contract start-up financing.

Austin Nicholas

Understood. Okay, great. Well, that's all I had, thanks guys.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Casey Whitman from Sandler O'Neill. You may begin.

Casey Whitman

Good morning. Just wondering -- most of my questions were answered, but I was hoping for just a little more comments on your outlook for the wealth and what you think that contributed to the bottom line? I mean, it sounds like given the size of that estate settlement, which I'm assuming won't recur that would imply revenues this quarter of around $1.6 million. You've got expenses running close to that. So anything coming back on the expense side or any opportunities to increase the wealth segment contribution from here?

Michael W. Clarke

Casey, I'll start and then David will answer in a little more detail, but when we talked about the idea of getting into the wealth business, I probably told you that we we're looking for just a steady as you go kind of business that would be like turn in the crank to offset some of the volatility of our mortgage business, and here we are talking about volatility in the wealth business, which when it's positive, we're thrilled to talk about. But that's not to be expected to run that way. I mean the business is a fairly predictable both on revenue and expense side, and I'll let David give you a little color.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, Casey, obviously, the windfall in May was great, and I'm more focused on the recurring business and we are right on it. We were on our budget and even without that windfall actually on the wealth management side, specifically the trust company, we were still about 10% ahead of our budget. So our budget for the year is a little bit out of the window because of the windfall in May, but we still -- more typically, would have been the goal to shoot for $1.2 million for the year. And obviously, we're there and so you can do the numbers on what we would add to it.

Casey Whitman

Okay. But on the expense side, just going back there, do you feel like the level that you put up in the second quarter is probably a good run rate or it seemed like that was up a little bit from first quarter or is there anything kind of coming back?

Matthew Johnson

Yes, the expense side is being affected by some expenses on one or other wealth units or RIA that we're doing some things there. And then, of course, with the windfall in May there was some increased expenses -- SG&A expenses involved in that, but that should normalize and I don't think you'll see anything different in that.

Casey Whitman

Alright, great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

And I'm showing no further questions at this time. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.