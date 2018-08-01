Baidu (BIDU) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Q2 2018 Earnings Call July 31, 2018 9:15 PM ET

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Baidu's Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call.

On the call today, we have Robin Li, Baidu's Chief Executive Officer; and Herman Yu, Baidu's Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will hold a Q&A session.

Please note the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Our earnings press release and this call include discussions of certain unaudited non-GAAP financial measures. Our press release contains a reconciliation of unaudited non-GAAP measures to the unaudited most directly comparable GAAP measures and is available on our IR website at ir.baidu.com.

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. In addition, a webcast of this conference call will also be available on Baidu's IR website.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Robin.

Robin Yanhong Li - Baidu, Inc.

Hello, everybody, and thank you for joining our call today. We had another strong quarter in Q2 as our core business exhibiting robust revenue growth, driven by AI-powered monetization capabilities and Baidu feed continuing a strong traffic and revenue momentum.

Our AI businesses are also gaining strong traction. Earlier this month, we held Baidu Create, our annual AI developer conference in Beijing, which drew over 7,300 developers and partners from around the world. Our goal for Baidu Create is to bring developers together to share ideas on how they can leverage Baidu's AI to grow their business. I will further elaborate on our announcements at Baidu Create and how we use AI to accelerate the growth of our business as we review our Q2 results.

Let's begin the quarter with search and feed. We continue to push the boundary of search experience by fulfilling 37% of search queries with top one results and 38% to Bear Paw Account and over one-sixth of our search page views returning high-quality videos.

At Baidu Create, we announced the launch of Baidu's Smart Mini program to take advantage of an emerging trend in China where apps with lower frequency are connecting to super apps to bypass the ever-rising cost of app pre-installs. Baidu's Smart Mini program is unique in that it allows app developers to quickly convert another platform's mini program into Baidu. App developers have free access to Baidu's AI capabilities and once Baidu's open-sourced mini program is set up, the app developer can also plug into any third-party super app in Baidu's network.

Baidu's Smart Mini program offers a seamless native-app experience to other apps which will extend Baidu's long tail content reach and derive better conversion. In June, average daily active users of Baidu App reached 148 million, up 17% year-over-year.

Total user time spent on Baidu App grow approximately 30% in June year-over-year. Feed consumption continued to trend in a healthy manner, with video consumption up 270% year-over-year. We added over 200 MCNs in the second quarter. For example, People's Daily, a major state-owned youth platform in China, joined our content network Baijiahao, making over 2,000 media sources on its platform, representing over 38,000 Baijiahao accounts available to Baidu Feed users. We continue to leverage Baidu's strategic advantage to power our feed algorithms with Baidu's AI and massive long tail user insight to provide users with more interesting and wider range of content.

On the monetization front, Baidu's AI has also been the strategic (00:05:58) behind our – app innovation and app effectiveness from augmented reality to video apps to performance-based apps. Dynamic ad has been a strong revenue driver, incorporating product and user data from our customers. This quarter, we expanded dynamic ads to advertisers in the education and financial services industry beyond e-commerce, travel, auto and real estate.

Optimized cost per click or OCPC continued to be in – to be an important component of revenue growth as we expand beyond game developer to financial services, real estate and education. For mobile action apps, we expanded beyond enabling users to call and chat with the advertiser directly from the ads on Baidu to enabling the users to take advantage of an instant coupon or click to buy.

With strong intense data, Baidu is able to continuously provide our customers with this youthful interest attenuation and purchase features which have generally seen meaningful lift in click-through rate. We are also seeing good results from Moonrise, Baidu's development of deep reinforcement learning, to improve ad performance. Using deep reinforcement learning which is rewards-based, linking actions to desired results, Moonrise can suggest better keywords, photos and videos from Baidu's huge content library to advertisers and increased conversion and overall ad effectiveness. Baidu is an early adopter of AI. Together with massive user intent data and interest graph, we see great opportunities to help advertisers leverage Baidu's large traffic, open platform advantages and highly effective performance based ads.

Turning to DuerOS, our IoT operating system, DuerOS, is expanding quite rapidly. In June, DuerOS installed base reached 90 million, nearly double in the last six months. Voice queries on DuerOS in June surpassed 400 million times, again doubling over a three-month period. To drive the adoption of DuerOS, we offer third-party tool kits, as well as first-party and second-party smart devices. In June, we launched Xiaodu Smart Speaker, which sold out 10,000 units within the first 90 seconds in one – on sale online. Xiaodu Video Smart Speaker, which was launched in April with AI Nemo, continues to sell well and has garnered overwhelmingly positive user reviews.

We are seeing toddlers as young as four year-old and senior citizen becoming an important customer base, reflecting the ease of use of conversational AI powered by DuerOS. In addition to retail, DuerOS is partnering with InterContinental Hotels Group to bring smart rooms to China where hotel customer can control their rooms and learn about hotel information through DuerOS conversational AI. Aside from hospitality industry, DuerOS is also making inroads in the auto industry, forming partnerships with the likes of BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor, Hyundai, Kia, Chery, BAIC and FAW Group and BYTON to allow car owners to activate AI input modalities such as voice, image and facial recognition to enable closed loop services including order movie ticket and booking hotels.

Incidentally, we are seeing fast adoption of voice input in China. Baidu mobile input saw average daily voice input grow almost 150% year-over-year in June and have reached 335 million times per day in the last week of July.

Just like computers and smartphones, software will be a key determining factor for user experience of IoT devices, which means users will run (00:11:18) better AI input modality, better search technology and better content ecosystem.

On Apollo, we are moving at China's speed (00:11:28). Earlier this month, we worked with King Long Motor to launch the first fully autonomous Level 4 minibus, Apolong, a shuttle bus built without steering wheel. Neolix Technology also launched an L4 vehicle powered by Apollo and minicars (00:11:51) for cargo deliveries this month. We are excited about the commercialization of Apollo-powered vehicles, which is a testament to Apollo's comprehensive ecosystem from AI technology to OEM software to hardware integration to Tier 1 parts supplier, to IoV-enabled back-end infrastructure. China is the largest auto market in the world, with 28.9 million new vehicles sold last year, presenting a huge opportunity for Apollo to making driving easier and help provide environmental and traffic solutions.

In March last year, I challenged our team to open source Baidu's autonomous driving platform and release a commercially viable vehicle. Within 16 months, our team worked with OEM partners to release two Level 4 vehicles off the assembly line, which is not an easy feat in the automotive industry where manufacturing delays are common. Recently, I posed another tough challenge to our team help Baidu users identify quality, reliable medical services. In China, there are currently 31,000 licensed hospitals, but no effective maintenance to identify those with unscrupulous services.

In the past, Baidu focused on (00:13:39) as a major information source in China, I believe we should use AI and set up – and step up efforts to significantly improve the quality of medical content and without bad hospitals even if they are licensed and operate within the realm of law. Having access to reliable medical services is a basic necessity to having a quality life. Within a year, I challenged my team to come up with a solution to improve trust to online medical information on Baidu properties.

Turning to iQIYI. iQIYI continues to perform well with strong growth in membership and advertising revenue in Q2. Total subscribing members reached 67 million in Q2, adding record-high of 29 million subscribing members in the past year. Forming a large membership base lays a solid foundation for iQIYI to promote itself its self-produced content. With the iQIYI's award-winning content production, coupled with Baidu's huge traffic and technology has (00:15:06) a powerful combination in online entertainment.

Our shared synergies provide iQIYI with a unique advantage, particularly as the fastest growing OTT industry in China continues to scale and conversational AI receive broader adoption into Chinese households.

In summary, we are pleased with the momentum that we have viewed moving forward – moving toward an AI-first company. We look forward to further updating you on our progress next quarter.

With that, let me turn the call over to Herman to go through the financial highlights.

Cheng-Chun Yu - Baidu, Inc.

Thank you, Robin. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Baidu's Second Quarter 2018 Call. Before I begin Q2's review, let me take – make a few notes. All monetary transactions amounts in my discussion are in renminbi, unless stated otherwise.

Starting on January 1, we adopted ASC 606, a new revenue accounting standard that nets value added tax from the revenue and cost of revenue line. To increase comparability with 2018 numbers, 2017 revenue numbers have been adjusted net of value-added tax. We completed the spin-off of our Global DU business in addition to Baidu Deliveries and Baidu Games and are in the process of spinning off Du Xiaoman or DXM, our financial services business.

For today's discussion on Baidu Core, we have excluded the spun off and to-be-spinoff businesses including Du Xiaoman to give more visibility on the performance of Baidu Core, not including the spinoff and planned-to-spinoff businesses.

With that, let's turn to Q2. We had another stellar quarter in the second quarter. Total revenues reached RMB 26 billion, up 32% year-over-year and non-GAAP operating income reached RMB 6.5 billion, up 31% year-over-year. Revenue from Baidu Core, excluding spinoffs, reached RMB 19 billion, up 30% year-over-year and non-GAAP operating profit of Baidu Core, excluding spinoffs, reached RMB 7.7 billion with non-GAAP operating margin reaching 41%.

In the second quarter, our sales and marketing expenses came in under budget. We're targeting non-GAAP operating margin in the third quarter to be several points lower than in the second quarter assuming we're able to invest in the traffic acquisition as planned. Revenue from announced spinoffs was slightly above RMN 1 billion in the second quarter. We expect this portion of the revenue to decline in the future upon the completion of each divestiture. For example, in July, we completed divestiture of Global DU and as a result, we no longer consolidate its revenue.

We're providing this level of revenue detail to give investors more visibility to gauge on Baidu's revenues post the completion of the expected divestitures. Our strategy to transform Baidu into an AI-first company to drive synergy and accelerate long-term growth, while redirecting management attention and resources from non-core businesses to new businesses, is seeing good traction. In the second quarter, feed plus AI businesses together made up almost 20% of Baidu Core revenue, excluding spinoffs. Together, feed plus AI businesses grew over 150% year-over-year.

AI is pulling (00:18:53) search with better user experience and continuously increasing Baidu's ad effectiveness. AI is also pulling (00:19:00) the growth of feed in new AI businesses which we believe will shift Baidu's revenue structure proportionally to higher growth areas over time. By divesting non-core businesses, we expect the announced spinoffs together would generate approximately $1.8 billion in cash, which we plan to repurpose for better return on capital. In June, we announced a share repurchase program for up to $1 billion over the next 12 months. Program to-date, we have given back to our shareholders approximately $187 million.

Let me now go through the rest of the financial highlights. Online marketing revenues were RMB 21.1 billion, up 25% year-over-year. We had approximately 511,000 online marketing customers, up 9% year-over-year and revenue per customer was approximately 42,200, up 16% year-over-year.

Other revenues were RMB 4.9 billion, up 75% year-over-year, mainly resulting from the robust growth in iQIYI's membership and other businesses. Revenue from iQIYI in the second quarter reached RMB 6.2 billion, up 51% year-over-year. Cost of sales, excluding stock comp in the second quarter, was RMB 12 billion, up 28% year-over-year. Content cost in the second quarter was up 68% year-over-year to RMB 5.2 billion, mainly due to the increased content purchases by iQIYI and for Baijiahao, Baidu's feed's content network.

SG&A expenses, excluding stock compensation in the second quarter, were RMB 4.2 billion, up 56% year-over-year, mainly due to the increase in channel and promotional marketing, partly offset by the cutback in Baidu Deliveries and 020 promotions. R&D expenses, excluding stock compensation in the second quarter, were RMB 3.3 billion, up 24% year-over-year, mainly due to an increase in personnel-related costs.

Operating income in the second quarter (00:21:14) was RMB 6.5 billion, up 31% year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating income of Baidu Core, excluding spinoffs, was RMB 7.7 billion and non-GAAP operating margin for Baidu Core, excluding spinoffs, was 41%.

Income tax in the second quarter was RMB 1.1 billion compared to RMB 0.6 billion. Effective tax rate was 18% compared to 11% last year, which we benefited from the disposal of certain subsidiaries. Net income attributed to Baidu in the second quarter was RMB 6.4 billion and diluted EPS was RMB 18. Non-GAAP net income attributed to Baidu was RMB 7.8 billion, up 57% year-over-year and non-GAAP diluted EPS was RMB 21. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter reached RMB 7.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA margin reached 29%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core reached RMB 8.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA margin was 43%.

As of June 30, 2018, cash and short-term investments was RMB 128.3 billion. For the second quarter, cash flow from operating activities was RMB 7.1 billion and cash capital expenditures were RMB 1.5 billion. Total head count as of June 30 was approximately 39,700, down 6% year-over-year. As of June 30, excluding IT, cash and short-term investments was RMB 115.2 billion. For the second quarter, cash flow from operating activities was RMB 7 billion and capital expenditures were RMB 1.3 billion. Excluding IT, total head count as of June 30 was approximately 32,900, down 9% year-over-year.

Turning to third quarter guidance, we expect total revenues to be between RMB 27.37 billion and RMB 28.77 billion, representing a 23% to 30% increase year-over-year. Excluding the impact from the announced divestitures, including Global DU and Du Xiaoman, Baidu expects revenues to be between RMB 26.56 billion and RMB 27.92 billion, representing a 26% to 33% increase year-over-year. This forecast is our current and preliminary view and is subject to change.

I will now open the call to questions. Operator, please.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen the question-and-answer session of this conference call will start in the moment. Your first question comes from the line of Eddie Leung of Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open.

Eddie Leung - Merrill Lynch Far East Ltd.

Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. Quickly, just wonder if you could share more color with us on the progress you have made on newsfeed, in terms of both usage and monetization and how does that compare with our competitors?

And then just a quick follow up on your guidance. We have known some scandals related to P2P financing and vaccines recently. Have we seen any impact on our revenue in the third quarter from these so-so events? Thanks.

Cheng-Chun Yu - Baidu, Inc.

Yeah, Eddie, on the newsfeed progress, as Robin mentioned during the prepared remarks has been growing very, very quickly and we have seen growth also in terms of DAUs as well as content producer and the relevancy of those recommended news content or newsfeed content keep improving. We believe we have the best user experience now and comparing to most of the other super apps, I think we are gaining share.

But our newsfeed is designed to enrich people's lives, not really just help them to kill time. So we want our users to learn something valuable every time they come to the Baidu App. And that's why we think newsfeed is actually part of our core business and it's an integral part of the search plus feed super app. And we do expect that this kind of trend will continue. And we think our newsfeed already reaches the largest audience among all the comparable products in China and with more than 600 million monthly user for our search product, we still have a lot of room to grow in terms of the newsfeed product.

And on the P2P advertisers, we always had a very tight control and high bar for P2P advertiser. We haven't seen any meaningful impacts on our revenue as of today. And probably going forward, we wouldn't see any meaningful impact either.

Eddie Leung - Merrill Lynch Far East Ltd.

Good to hear that. Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Alicia Yap of Citigroup. Your line is now open.

Alicia Yap - Citigroup Global Markets Asia Ltd.

Hi, good morning, Robin, Herman and Sharon. Thanks for taking my questions and congrats on the solid quarter. I actually have some follow-ups on the recent operating environment for the overall newsfeed and advertising content censorship. Have you actually seen more step-up by the regulators on paying more closely attentions to some of this ad content format and the content that carried the ads? Is this changed? Or this regulatory environment temporary or should we expect more normalized ad growth for the industry after that, specifically any impact for Baidu family on this step up?

And then, just on the housekeeping question for the SG&A. There's quite a big of the increase this quarter. Are there any one-time costs associated with the business divesture or is it mainly from the promotional channel cost increase? Thank you.

Robin Yanhong Li - Baidu, Inc.

Yeah. We always hold a very high standard on our content for newsfeed. We do not want to give users something that's illegal or something that's under our borderline. Again, we want to enrich our users' life and we want our users to learn something valuable. So we haven't seen adding negative impact over the past couple of quarters because our standard has always been higher. On the SG&A?

Cheng-Chun Yu - Baidu, Inc.

So, on the SG&A, yes, the majority of the growth year-over-year has been related to promotional activities and also channel costs. There were over RMB 100 million that related to certain bad debts that we have to reserve for, but I think that will be more of a one-off than a continuing item.

Alicia Yap - Citigroup Global Markets Asia Ltd.

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Cheng-Chun Yu - Baidu, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Grace Chen of Morgan Stanley. Please ask.

Grace Chen - Morgan Stanley Taiwan Ltd.

Thank you. Thank you, Robin, Herman and Sharon for taking my questions. My question is about in the recent Baidu Create conference, Baidu announced the introduction of Smart Mini programs. Can you provide a bit more color about the progress of implementation, feedback from customers, any performance metrics that you can share with us, such as that which verticals have adopted the Smart Mini program first and what other verticals may present bigger potential?

And also can you elaborate a bit more about how the Smart Mini program will fit in the overall strategy for search and feed business? And overall, that...

Unknown Speaker

[Foreign Language] (00:31:09)

Grace Chen - Morgan Stanley Taiwan Ltd.

What would be the sustainable long-term growth rate of the search and feed business? And lastly, it'd be great if you could give us some guidance in terms of the margins in the second half year, in particular some guidance for the various items, such as (00:31:29) cost, content cost and R&D. Thank you.

Robin Yanhong Li - Baidu, Inc.

I get the second one, what's the first question? I didn't quite get it.

Sharon Ng - Baidu, Inc.

At the beginning – the first question I think was search and feed (00:31:41); the second one was about search and feed, the third one was on margins. Grace, is that right, your first question was on Smart Mini programs and the progress there?

Grace Chen - Morgan Stanley Taiwan Ltd.

Yes. Yes. Basically, the first question. Yeah, correct. Yeah, the first question is about Smart Mini programs and in terms of the implementation right now and your feedback and in terms of which verticals that have adopted the Smart Mini program. And second question is about the guidance for the margins in the second half in terms of – especially in terms of various cost items such as traffic acquisition costs, content costs and R&D? Thank you.

Cheng-Chun Yu - Baidu, Inc.

Okay. Yeah. On the Smart Mini program, we've received overwhelmingly positive responses from the partners we have contacted with. And our latest version of Baidu App already supports the Mini program. It will give users much better experience and will drive higher conversion in the future. Right now, some of the verticals that are already ready including games and travel-related verticals. And we are implementing other verticals to, well, continue to evolve very quickly. And we have promised to open source (00:33:13) by the end of this year, which means that other large apps can just plug into the API and be ready to support all kinds of Mini programs in the same ecosystem. So, we're seeing very high level of interest and we are just implementing all kinds of features. We are already seeing a number of this example – (00:33:46) partners online, for example, train ticket, the conversion rate is much higher than before.

Robin Yanhong Li - Baidu, Inc.

Hi, Grace. On your question on second half margin. As I mentioned in the prepared remarks, we think that we should see our margins dip several points from second quarter. We've been talking about this since the beginning of the year that we intend to increase our investments in traffic acquisition. I think that's probably the (00:34:25) in addition to that, we'll also continue to increase our investments in content acquisition so that our feed can continue to be able to acquire traffic and push long-term content. So, I think those are the main items that we could potentially increase our budget, sales and marketing and also cost of revenues in the content line item.

Grace Chen - Morgan Stanley Taiwan Ltd.

Thank you. Operator?

Your next question comes from the line of Thomas Chong of Credit Suisse. Your line is now open. Please ask.

Thomas Chong - Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Ltd.

Hi, management. Thanks for taking my questions. I've got questions about our AI initiatives in DuerOS and Apollo. Can management give us any additional color in terms of the monetization timeline? And when should we expect revenue contribution in the coming quarters? And my other question is about, on the regulatory front. Should we expect there will be more regulations to come up in the search or on the newsfeed side? Thank you.

Robin Yanhong Li - Baidu, Inc.

Yeah. On the AI initiative, both DuerOS and Apollo are growing very, very quickly. We've seen a tremendous growth or adoption rate from the user who use our IoT devices and we see a lot of OEMs strong interest to work with that. But these two business lines are in its very early stage. So, we do not expect any meaningful contribution, revenue contribution in the coming quarters. But having said that, I would say that these two business lines are just most advanced ones among its peers. If anyone start to be able to generate meaningful revenue, we will be the first one to achieve that goal.

Especially for Apollo, I think we enjoy an advantage that the Chinese government is very supportive of this kind of technological innovation and are willing to cooperate on the infrastructure level which means that they would want to install sensors on the road, so that cars do not need to buy very expensive LiDAR or other type of sensors just to drive autonomously. So we are very excited about the future of this two new initiatives.

And on the regulatory environment for both search and newsfeed, we have been invested (00:37:52) in the search business for a very long time and we've seen changes or fluctuations from time to time and we think we are able to cope with that going forward as euro (00:38:10) and newsfeed, we've also been operating this for two years, a little more than two years and we are able to maintain a high standard and close dialogue with the regulators and we do not see anything changing significantly going forward.

Thomas Chong - Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Ltd.

Got it. Thanks, Robin.

Your next question comes from the line of Juan Lin of 86Research. Please ask.

Juan Lin - 86Research Ltd.

Hi. Good morning, Robin, Herman and Sharon. Congratulations on a strong set of results and thank you for taking my question. My first question is on short video. I wonder whether the recent crackdown against short video apps that are not in compliance with content censorship has put some weight on the short video supply of our platform and whether that will impact our short video strategy going forward.

Also, I wonder what is the current revenue contribution and the monetization progress for our video content, how does video ad compare to news feed ad in terms of the level of monetization?

Second question is on TAC. You mentioned that company will step up spending on traffic acquisitions for the second half of the year. Given that traffic acquisition pricings remain pretty high, I wonder whether we're going to adjust our OEM traffic acquisition strategy and the measurement of ROI for traffic acquisition going forward. Thank you.

Robin Yanhong Li - Baidu, Inc.

All right, Juan, I'll answer your short video question and Herman will answer the TAC question. Short video is growing very, very quickly. We are new to this business, but it has been – we have seen tremendous growth over the past few quarters and video content represents well over half of our total newsfeed content distribution model. And short video is also very positive to our revenue generation which means it actually makes money from day one if you look at the monetization capability and goal (00:40:40).

And in terms of regulations regarding to short video, I think it's the same standard with text and images. And we have a sophisticated system to identify unwanted content and we are able to use AI, use machine learning to really filter out those unwanted content and send the most relevant content to our users.

Cheng-Chun Yu - Baidu, Inc.

On the question, Juan, on TAC, I think in terms of overall traffic acquisition costs, the way we look at it is on TAC, in the past, we look at trying to get absolute margins, gross margin from TAC purchases and we've changed that strategy since the beginning of the year. We believe that maximizing profit rather than maximizing margin will be a better strategy and we've been doing that since the beginning of the year. So, to the extent that we think that there's incremental dollars to be had, we'll continue to acquire TAC.

With that said, we're also looking at the ROIs coming from TAC versus app downloads and trying to go Baidu App. And so far, we think that we're able to actually increase Baidu App spanning app installs faster than TAC because we see that the ROI has been more positive. So, I think in the last two quarters, you're seeing us trying to increase our investments in traffic acquisition. So TAC, we have not increased too significantly. However, under sales and marketing channel costs, you've seen that increase significantly because we have found ways to get pretty good ROI by doing such market investments.

Juan Lin - 86Research Ltd.

Thank you, Robin. Thank you, Herman.

Cheng-Chun Yu - Baidu, Inc.

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Jerry Liu of UBS. Your line is now open.

Jerry Liu - UBS Securities (Asia) Ltd.

Hi, guys. Thank you. My question is on advertising. Wanted to ask about revenue growth in the next few quarters. If we are to maintain roughly our current revenue growth rates, do we see a lot of legs left in dynamic ads and OC, CVC (00:43:17) and some of the initiatives today and when can we see Mini programs start to kick in? Thank you.

Robin Yanhong Li - Baidu, Inc.

Yeah. As you know, the Internet population in China is not growing as quickly as before. So I think the total pie is not getting much larger, but that really means technology will play a much more important role, both in terms of user experience and in terms of monetization.

And regarding to ad, we still see a lot of room in terms of better monetization technology, including OCPC and including Mini programs. Once the advertisers adopt Mini programs, they should see a much better conversion because the user experience is more like a native app, instead of just a webpage. And user data are connected and the relevancy should be improved too. So going forward, over the next few quarters, I think a big revenue driver will be technology innovation on the monetization front.

Sharon Ng - Baidu, Inc.

Operator, next question, please?

Thank you. The next question is from Han-Joon Kim of Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Han-Joon Kim - Deutsche Bank AG (Hong Kong)

Great. Congratulations on strong results and I just had quick questions. I've noticed that the revenue mix from mobile actually decreased for the first time. So, I just wanted to get your perspective on how you see the PC and the mobile mix shifting and if this is just a one-off for some signs of change in the market?

And as a follow-up to your question or topic about number one, kind of results having a better impact, does that mean that the number one keyword basically gets better pricing? And so it dilutes the impact of number two and number five? Or how does the blended eCPM rate kind of shifts when your number one results becomes much more dominant result out of all the results? Thank you.

Cheng-Chun Yu - Baidu, Inc.

Yeah. Hi, Han-Joon, I think you're referring to our mobile revenue. When you look at year-over-year, our mobile revenue I think actually grew as a percentage of total, I think it's just a seasonal fluctuation between Q1 and Q2 and that change was 1%, which I don't think is material. I don't think kind of read through a 1% variation quarter-over-quarter is too meaningful. I think overall, we're still seeing faster growth from mobile side. And I'll have Robin answer the top line results from our search.

Robin Yanhong Li - Baidu, Inc.

Yeah, when we think about how to develop our product, we always consider the user needs first. So, we want to try to meet users' needs as quickly as possible and providing the right answer as the number one result achieved that.

And in the meantime, I don't think it will hurt monetization significantly because in a lot of cases, such kind of number one result has commercial values too and users are well-served in the meantime and we can make some money out of it. For example, when people are looking for airline ticket, the first result could very well satisfy users' needs without them leaving our website and I think in the meantime, it's got a clear commercial value.

So, when it comes to the ranking of search results, we always think of the users' interest first and we think in the long run, users will come back more often and contribute more time to our app and eventually we will also be able to monetize the overall user base better.

Han-Joon Kim - Deutsche Bank AG (Hong Kong)

Got it. Great. Makes sense. Thank you.

The next question is from Wendy Huang of Macquarie. Your line is now open.

Wendy Huang - Macquarie Capital Ltd.

Thank you. I just have three housekeeping questions. The first is to follow up on the PC, Mobile revenue mix. So, on the flipside, given that PC plan exposure actually increased, does that imply the PC revenue growth actually in the quarter is more than 30%? And also, what's the CPC trend for both PC and Mobile behind that?

And secondly, you discussed about the Baidu App, DAU and user time spent, year-over-year churn. I just wonder if you can also share a sequential trend churn or maybe the Q1 data for the DAU and time spent. Lastly, on the spinoff business, if my calculation is correct, I think the spinoff of Internet finance business and Global DU is about RMB 800 million to RMB 815 million revenue. So, what is actually the margin of this spinoff business and how should we take into consideration of the spinoff impact on the margin side in this Q3 as well? Thank you.

Robin Yanhong Li - Baidu, Inc.

Let me answer your first question on the mobile revenue. So, mobile revenue as a percentage of total was 66% – 76.6%. So, we were 1% less than last quarter. But when you compare to last year, we were 73%. So, when you look at the last four quarters and so forth, mobile revenue was still growing. So, as I mentioned at the question before, I don't think a 1% variation is something to worry about. I think overall, we're seeing – if you look at the last four quarters, mobile revenue is actually trending up because fortunately traffic from mobile is also higher.

Yeah, on the DAU and time spend metrics, I think the trend for Q1 and Q2 was very consistent. As you know, Q1 is seasonally a weak quarter. So in Q2, if we compare it to Q1, the sequential growth is very significant. So, it's better to compare Q1 with the year-over-year number than Q2, also year-over-year numbers. These numbers, we have said in the last earnings call to (00:51:24) and comparing to most of the super apps, we are growing faster than most of them.

Cheng-Chun Yu - Baidu, Inc.

And then the last question with regards to spinoff revenues and margins, I think that that question is going to be hard to answer. It really depends on how – whether we're able to close this deal during the quarter or at the end of the quarter. In our press release – earnings release, in the Excel part, we actually lay out what Baidu Core would be without the spinoff, we presented in our prepared remarks the amount excluding the spinoff; so the difference you can see what we're estimating.

For the announced spinoffs in Q3, we're anticipating possibly maybe RMB 800 million from the spinoff, that's assuming a full quarter of our Du Xiaoman financial services. But should we close this deal beforehand, then obviously we will only have a portion. With regards to the profitability of the spinoff as a whole, we've seen profitability – but that is pretty minor compared to all of Baidu. So I think after the spinoff, we would probably lose between RMB 800 million to RMB 1 billion a quarter. And then with regards to profitability, we'll lose some profitability, but it will not be too significant.

Wendy Huang - Macquarie Capital Ltd.

Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Alex Yao of JPMorgan. Please ask.

Alex Yao - JPMorgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Ltd.

Thank you, management, for taking my question. I have a question on the core ads growth outlook. If my math is right, I think the core ads growth rates for third quarter revenue guidance is around high-teens to mid-20s. Can you give a sense of what's driving this core ads growth rates, i.e. pay-click growth versus monetization growth? And then is it fair to say majority of the pay-click growth is driven by the newly added inventory from fees? And secondly, is Du Xiaoman (00:53:50) core asset that we are going to spin off? Thank you. I stop here.

Cheng-Chun Yu - Baidu, Inc.

I'll take that, Alex. When you say core business, I guess you're meaning search? Is that correct?

Alex Yao - JPMorgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Ltd.

Yeah, I mean, taking out the video, the IT business, everything else left over.

Cheng-Chun Yu - Baidu, Inc.

Okay. Yeah. So our search plus fee, I think overall, is growing pretty significantly. We don't really break out in terms of how much of that is traffic, how much of that is clicks. I think it's a mixture. When you're looking at search in itself, obviously, you're seeing the effectiveness, us using different type of AI technologies, coupled with our large pool of data to continue to increase the efficiency of search. That's helping drive our revenue.

And then with feed, I think you're seeing both. You're seeing not only additional traffic, you're seeing increase in user time spent, you're seeing us introducing some of the new search products, monetization products into feed. You're also seeing a different format, for example, like AR that's helping drive some of the display ads that we didn't have before. So, there are several dimensions that are driving feed. With regards to Du Xiaoman, what was the question again? Or is this the last one?

Alex Yao - JPMorgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Ltd.

You guys have been spinning off or disposing non-core assets for quite a few quarters. Is Du Xiaoman the last non-core asset you are going to spinoff?

Robin Yanhong Li - Baidu, Inc.

Yeah. Normally for these business decisions, we will announce it publicly when we have made a decision internally. So thus far, Du Xiaoman is the last one that we have announced and that's the one that we're in the process of spinning off. Thank you, Alex.

Alex Yao - JPMorgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Ltd.

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Piyush Mubayi of Goldman Sachs. Please ask your question.

Piyush Mubayi - Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC

Thank you for taking my question. My question surrounds DuerOS, which has now reached 90 million installed base. Is there any monetization that we could build into our forecast? That's the direct – that's the first question.

Second, following up on Alex's question, It appears that your guidance suggest a slight slowing down into the third quarter on a year-on-year basis for the core, Herman. I think if you could just comment on that or is it just because your range is wide enough and we're reading too much into that number? Thank you.

Robin Yanhong Li - Baidu, Inc.

Yeah, on the DuerOS, we are still focused in expanding the install base and improve user experiences. There's a clear path to revenue and profit because users are (00:57:08) increasingly rely on voice-activated devices for all kinds of information content and services. So eventually, we wouldn't worry about monetization, but for the next few quarters, we would not think that DuerOS as well contribute a significant portion of our revenue.

Piyush Mubayi - Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC

Thank you, Robin.

Cheng-Chun Yu - Baidu, Inc.

And, Piyush, on your question with regards following up on Alex question on search plus feed, I think the reason why you're seeing on a year-over-year basis that we're slowing down from second quarter is because of the one-year lap from last year. If you recall, the growth rate of our advertising last year – 2017, I think first quarter we were at a negative. Second quarter, we were going like 7% year-over-year. And by third quarter, we significantly increased and we're growing 22%. As you probably know, we had a medical situation back in 2016 and by the third quarter of last year, basically our revenue started growing over 20-some percent. So we have a higher base obviously coming into this year.

So I think it's that one year lap of going to be a more normalized growth rate saw in third quarter last year that's causing us this quarter to be like this.

Piyush Mubayi - Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC

Thank you.

Cheng-Chun Yu - Baidu, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

And yes, we'll take the final question from Tian Hou of T.H. Capital. Your line is now open. Please ask.

Tian X. Hou - T. H. Capital LLC

Yeah. Good morning, Herman, Robin and Sharon. My question is related to your Apollo. So Apollo has started to make it into a cars or minibus and in Level 4, I think it's a great accomplishment. So I wonder from here to Level 5, what are some of the milestones you guys going to do to accomplish that? How long it may take, so from here to Level 5? That's my question.

Robin Yanhong Li - Baidu, Inc.

Yeah as you know, although it's a huge industry, it's – that involves a lot of ecosystem partners and we are working many of them on Level 3, Level 4 and we are also working with the government to define better infrastructure of motor (01:00:01) road for autonomous driving. So, that's why you see that the Level 4 minibus actually launched before any passenger cars with Level 3 technologies.

They are going to be used in the designated areas that are slower feed, which will make sure that the safety is not an issue. So, the Apollo ecosystem is a very comprehensive one. We will be selling simulation software. We'll be selling HD Map, we are selling ACU, which is Apollo Computing Units (01:00:49) existing Apollo's hardware and software, where we have solutions for valet parking.

We have a broad spectrum of services offering to our partners. So we will, as we move forward, we'll be able to monetize from both Level 3 and Level 4 and probably some other related areas.

Tian X. Hou - T. H. Capital LLC

Thank you, Robin.

Robin Yanhong Li - Baidu, Inc.

Thank you, Tian.

We are now approaching the end of the conference call. Thank you for your participation in today's conference. You may now disconnect. Good day.