Kimco Shrugs Off Toys 'R' Us Bankruptcy... Shares Are Cheap

When Toys 'R' Us filed for bankruptcy in September, I for one was hoping they would pull through – but for very personal reasons. While we do most of our shopping online for things like toys and games, the Toys 'R' Us on the corner of 67th Avenue and U.S. 1 in Miami was a great spot for me to take my daughter – to watch her roam the aisles picking up toy after toy that she'd recognize from watching other kids play with them on YouTube (that's a whole other topic and I still don't understand it).

Luckily for us, the only thing she would ever want us to buy for her are 'blind bags'. Blind bags are produced in a series, say a "Beauty and the Beast" series, where each bag is a figurine of one of the characters in the story. They are the equivalent of baseball cards where you buy packet after packet trying to collect the entire series, but never knowing exactly which player cards are in each packet. So naturally, she has 3 beasts, 2 Belles, 1 Lumiere, and several Gastons. There are 11 figurines in the series so we still have a ways to go before we collect all of them.

Anyway, now that Toys 'R' Us has decided that it's going to shut down all of its stores, I'm left wondering where I will be able to take my 4-year old daughter, where she can actually touch and feel all of the toys.

The Investment Perspective

From an investment perspective, our exposure to Toys 'R' Us is primarily through our position in Kimco Realty Inc. (KIM), so I am just as interested in understanding how the closing of these stores will affect Kimco's properties, and more importantly, how are they going to fill that space.

According to Conor Flynn, CEO of Kimco, they are already getting interest from other tenants for the spaces being vacated by Toys 'R' Us. Notably, the empty spaces are being filled by Hobby Lobby Stores, Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), and TJX Co. (NYSE:TJX). TJX is currently Kimco's largest tenant.

With only 22 properties having a Toys 'R' Us store at the end of 1Q, the impact to Kimco should be minimal. At the time, Toys 'R' Us occupied 818K square feet of space with an average of 46K per location. Hobby Lobby, on the other hand, currently has stores in 19 properties occupying 940K square feet with an average size of 59K per store, while TJX occupied 2.8M square feet and Burlington was in 1.1M square feet.

From an ABR standpoint, Toys 'R' Us makes up just 0.9% of the total for Kimco so the impact would be negligible, as I mentioned. So who would be the preferred tenant to fill those spaces?

The TJX stores seem to be a bit smaller than the Toys 'R' Us stores but do have a much higher ABR/Sq foot of $13.24 versus $11.42. If those spaces can be rented out at almost $2 per foot higher, it would make sense right?

But will it make a difference on 1. Whether the spaces are filled immediately or not, or 2. If there is a preference for one tenant over another?

The simple answer is no.

Impact Of Toys 'R' Us Closings

If Toys 'R' Us were to close their stores immediately and the space remained vacant for an extended period, the impact to annualized FFO for Kimco would be about a $0.02 per share decline, as shown in the table below.

At $11.42 per foot and 818,000 square feet, the reduction in ABR would be slightly more than $9M annually. The FFO decline would be $6.6M based on an FFO margin of 72% as of 1Q 2018.

But we already know that these spaces are being filled by at least three tenants that already have a relationship with Kimco. The most financially attractive option based just on current ABR/SQFT pricing would be TJX. However, TJX occupies smaller spaces than either Hobby Lobby or Burlington, so either those spaces would have to be further divided or TJX would move into the current space, likely at a lower ABR rate than they currently pay on average.

But even if all of the Toys 'R' Us were rented to TJX at current rates, the impact to FFO would be negligible, with an increase in ABR of $1.5M and an increase in FFO of $1.1M, based on the recent quarter's FFO margin of 72%. That said, a million bucks is a million bucks.

The other two retailers, Hobby Lobby and Burlington Stores, typically have bigger spaces than the spaces currently occupied by Toys 'R' Us, so there would have to be some flexibility from both the tenant and/or Kimco for a smooth occupancy transition to occur. With either of those two options, the impact to Kimco's ABR and FFO would be negative, but negligible – provided ABR remains the same for each tenant.

If It Were Up To Me

I don't shop very often at any of the other three retailers – and apparently I didn't shop enough at Toys 'R' Us either if their bankruptcy is any indication. But of the three retailers, even though they are all physical locations for stuff that anyone can buy online, only Hobby Lobby provides an experience that is unique from that of shopping at either of the other two retailers. Can you window shop there and buy online? Sure. But if you observe shoppers at a Hobby Lobby, I'm certain many of them use the experience as a form of therapy.

After all, many of the activities created from the products purchased there can be very relaxing: crafts, sewing, baking, drawing, jewelry kits, etc. You can buy this stuff online too but there's nothing like browsing the aisles in this place. If it were up to me, I'd prefer a place like Hobby Lobby. It's different. It attracts primarily women of all ages in middle income to high income areas – consistent with the geographic footprint provided by Kimco. And it's growing FAST.

Valuation

Even after a recent spike, Kimco is still undervalued. At a P/AFFO of 14.4, it remains well below its long-term average of 19.5. At the end of the first quarter, it reported FFO of $0.30 per share and confirmed full year guidance of $1.42 to $1.44, well above the analyst estimates of $1.11. With investors still not convinced that retail is not dead, this is a screaming buy opportunity.

