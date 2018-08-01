NewLink Genetics Suffers On Incyte's Setback, But It Is Greatly Misunderstood

Recently, NewLink Genetics (NLNK) released its earnings report for the second quarter of 2018. In its report, it laid out its new clinical pipeline strategy, which still holds massive potential. A class of drugs known as IDO inhibitors were deep in the gutter when a phase 3 trial failed in an advanced melanoma study. However, I like to think that not all drugs are created equal, despite targeting the same IDO pathway. For that reason, I believe that NewLink Genetics is a buy.

Pipeline Shift

NewLink Genetics announced on Monday that it would narrow the pipeline to focus its efforts on treating certain types of cancer. Its drug indoximod will be tested in cancers with unmet medical needs. That means it will go after cancers where patients have few treatment options. It will do so either with indoximod alone as a monotherapy or in combination with other therapies. The three target indications are as follows: Recurrent pediatric brain tumors, front-line treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), and front-line acute myeloid leukemia (AML). This gives NewLink multiple shots on goal, which may yield some substantial results. As a backup candidate, it even has a prodrug version of indoximod known as NLG802 which has shown some impressive preclinical data. This is still in the early stages of testing, but this prodrug builds upon the same mechanism of action but with an improved pharmacokinetic profile.

Competing Drug Failure Causes Major Issue

The reason why NewLink had to change its strategy was because of a failure from Incyte (INCY) with its drug epacadostat. Epacadostat was combined with Merck (MRK) Keytruda to treat patients with late-stage melanoma. Unfortunately, this phase 3 trial failed miserably. Neither the primary endpoint of progression-free survival nor the secondary endpoint of overall survival were met. At that time, Incyte chose to scrap the study completely. That led NewLink to reevaluate its pipeline as well. That's because like epacadostat, its drug indoximod also targets the IDO pathway. The translation believed to be true was just because Incyte's drug failed, that NewLink's drug would also. I'm happy to say that NewLink has chosen to advance its IDO inhibitor drug indoximod, despite the failure of epacadostat. I agree with that reasoning for two reasons. The first reason is that even though indoximod targets the IDO pathway, it doesn't do so with the same mechanism of action as epacadostat. That differentiated mechanism of action should still be explored. This point is proven where NewLink generated some pretty good data in a phase 2 study using indoximod. Back in June, at the ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting, it presented positive results. The phase 2 study treated patients with advanced melanoma using a combination of indoximod and a checkpoint inhibitor. It was shown that the combination achieved an overall response rate (ORR) of 55.7% and a complete response rate of 18.6%. The only setback was that no placebo was used for this study, however, it fared favorably to historical PD-1 monotherapy data for the same population. It's hard to make a trial comparison between two different studies, but to give you a good idea of how well indoximod performed in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in advanced melanoma it's important to make note of it. In the phase 3 KEYNOTE-006 study, 834 patients with unresectable stage III/stage IV advanced melanoma received treatment with Keytruda alone as a monotherapy for front-line treatment. For those in the study who received Keytruda therapy every 2 weeks their ORR was 37%. On the other hand, those who received Keytruda every 3 weeks achieved an ORR of 36%. The CR rates were 12% and 13% respectively. As you can see, having indoximod being combined with a checkpoint inhibitor does have an improved effect on the ORR number in the advanced melanoma patient population. The CR rate number was also slightly higher as well between the two studies. The basis of this was just to show that the combination of indoximod and a checkpoint inhibitor is effective for treating advanced melanoma. It is not on the basis that there should be direct comparison of both studies with different trial designs. Epacadostat failed, but as I noted above it could be because it carries a different way of targeting the IDO inhibitor pathway. There is another item that may have swayed the data lower for indoxmid in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor. That is the phase 2 study had enrolled 15 patients with uveal melanoma. If we take that into account, then it's quite possible that the numbers that NewLink received for its melanoma study should be higher. Why would that be the case? That's because uveal melanoma is not only an intraocular malignancy, but it is a tougher form of melanoma to treat. Consider that even with excellent local disease control rates by using surgery or radiotherapy for uveal melanoma, up to 50% of the patients still press on to metastatic disease. The most common initial site includes the liver with up to about 60.5% of the cases. In hard to speculate, but by taking out the uveal melanoma patients out of the equation, its possible that the ORR and CR numbers might have been higher. Still, by any means the combination performed better than PD-1 monotherapy historical control for this advanced melanoma population. That's why I feel confident that NewLink Genetics has a basis to move on to the next stage of clinical testing with indoximod.

Financials

NewLink Genetics ended the quarter with $137.1 million as of June 30, 2018. The reduction of staff and other corporate are god moves for two reasons. The first reason involves the completion of the restructure, which once completed means that the burn rate will be $10 million per quarter. The second reason it was needed is because now the company expects that its cash on hand will get the biotech to the second half of 2021. That's a huge cushion on the cash runway, and that is why the restructuring was necessary.

Conclusion

NewLink Genetics may have needed to adapt its pipeline, because of Incyte's failure with its IDO inhibitor epacadostat. However, NewLink's indoximod has a differentiated mechanism of action. Its initial results in advanced melanoma in combination with checkpoint inhibitors are encouraging. The risk is that the phase 2 advanced melanoma study was performed without a placebo in place. However, the combination of indoximod and a checkpoint inhibitor did perform better than historical PD-1 treatment control. That means at least the combination still has merit to be explored. With the advancement of the melanoma study, along with other unmet medical needs, I believe that NewLink Genetics is on the right track to rebuild shareholder value. For that reason, I believe that NewLink Genetics is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.