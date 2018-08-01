Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs, have had a couple of rough years, and we have been exposing ourselves to them through the related CEFs every now and then, as avid followers would have noticed from our articles. This group has now become part of our Weekly Reviews, so we can keep an eye on them in a more consistent manner and share our thoughts with you.

The News

Over the past week, there were no important news that could affect the sector'sperformance.

The Benchmark

Despite the big drop on Friday, the Alps Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) closed the week positive at a price of $10.65 per share, which is a $0.10 gain on a weekly basis. Until the black Friday that many sectors experienced, we could say that the MLP ETF had quite a successful week. By Thursday the fund was $0.34 up before the rapid fall.

The U.S. Oil Fund (USO) also fell on the last trading session. However, the ETF closed the week as it, opened it, at a price of $14.32 per share. Before the Friday sell off, the USO was performing quite well as reaching a new high of $14.54 per share on a weekly basis.

That said, let's proceed with a brief examination of how the closed-end funds, which invest in MLPs, ended last week.

1. Highest Z-Score

We use the Z-score to find statistically undervalued or overpriced funds in the sector. If the value of Z-score is negative, it signals a "Buy" opportunity. Reversely, if you are looking for a "Sell" candidate, you should be interested in a positive Z-score value.

And here it is not hard to see that neither the "Buy" nor the "Sell" signals are strong enough when we look at this metric. We can see that only two funds have positive Z-scores. But we cannot consider them as "Sell" candidates because their scores are below 1.00. This from a statistical perspective does not make the CEFs overvalued.

2. Lowest Z-Score

Here the things look a little bit different. As we see from the table above, there a plenty undervalued closed-end funds. In other words, here we can choose several "Buy" candidates which we can add to our portfolios. Of course, we should not forget that this is only from a statistical perspective and we are scratching the surface here, so before entering a trade a deeper research should be done. However, I am going to stop your attention on several funds.

The first CEF that caught my attention is the Nuveen All Capital Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) with the lowest Z-score in the group - -2.90. From a statistical perspective the fund is quite undervalued. Not ony that, but the CEF is trading at a wide discount as well, which I am going to show you a bit later.

The Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) is my second pick for this paragraph. It is also trading at a wide discount and we can all se the Z-score above... The second fund in the chart with negative Z-score of -2.30 is SMM.

Without a doubt there are a lot of undervalued funds as shown above, but today I am going to stop with these two here.

3. 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

The aim of the above ranking is to show us the Preferred funds with the higher yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long"candidates.

Clearly we do not have a positive result from any of the funds excluding the First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN). This is the only CEF that the market participants are willing to pay a premium for but still I do not think that the result is delightful.

4. Highest Premium

From the above closed-end funds, there are only two that trade at a high premium compared to the rest. The First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) which is currently trading at a premium of 2.77% and the Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP) with a 4.19% premium. For me both of the funds cannot be considered as "Short" because of their Z-scores. As we move our sight on the right and see their statistical evaluation, we will understand that the requirement is not met. This waves a flag to me and I would be careful before taking a "Short" position on these two.

5. Biggest Discount

As we can see, the Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) has the second biggest discount of all in the group. We have already discussed its low Z-score. Now, we do not only have a statistical evidence that the fund is undervalued. Below we can track how the NAV/Price spread has behaved over the past year and how wide is at the moment:

The chart translated in numbers:

The fund is at its all time low, as shown in the above table. Taking that, and having in mind the statistical edge that we have with the Z-score, this could be a probable "Buy" candidate. Of course, a deeper research is always needed. So, do not rush entering a trade at the first signals you see.

6. Highest Effective Leverage

All of the closed-end funds in the sector are leveraged. The average percent of effective leverage in the sector is about 30%. We should keep that in mind when we do our homework on MLP CEFs.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage

8. Highest Distribution Rate

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have plotted here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

9. Lowest Distribution Rate

Above, we can see the CEFs with the lowest distribution rate in the group.

Conclusion

All in all, the CEFs in this sector are still depressed and are not showing their full potential that they have as energy securities. The negative returns and evaluation of the funds have scared out a lot of investors, but we should say that after the end of every week, the sector shows better and better results. And another thing that we should not forget and repeat to ourselves is that, what comes down, must go up.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 7/29/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

