Stable 9.5% Yield And Shareholder Approval To Increase Leverage

There is the potential for increased earnings over the coming quarters with additional leverage, its recently established third SLP and the continued ramp of the previously formed real-estate entity “Net Lease” structured as a REIT.

Earlier this year, I purchased additional shares of NMFC along with insiders and the stock is up almost 10% from recent lows.

In July 2018, NMFC amended its credit facility and issued $50 million in unsecured notes that included a requirement that the company "not exceed a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65 to 1.00".

In June 2018, NMFC held a special meeting and shareholders approved the company becoming subject to a minimum asset coverage ratio of 150%, permitting the company to double its leverage.

Q2 2018 BDC Reporting

Business development companies ("BDCs") have begun reporting June 30, 2018, results including and I will likely be making changes to my personal portfolio. Please see my recent articles on Hercules Capital (HTGC), THL Credit (TCRD), and Ares Capital (ARCC), discussing potential changes to dividends and book value per share:

As mentioned in the articles linked above, I have been purchasing additional shares of higher quality BDCs, especially given the oversold conditions driving higher yields. Many BDCs have been rallying over the last five months, likely for the reasons discussed in this and previous articles including:

I recently purchased additional shares of New Mountain Finance (NMFC) along with various insiders as shown in the following chart and table below:

“I and other members of New Mountain continue to be very large owners of our stock with aggregate ownership of 9.6 million shares, approximately 13% of total shares outstanding, an increase of over 0.5 million shares over last quarter.”

Source: NMFC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Transcript

Source: GuruFocus

Shareholders Approve Reduced Asset Coverage Ratio

On June 8, 2018, NMFC held a special meeting and shareholders approved the company becoming subject to a minimum asset coverage ratio of 150%, permitting NMFC to double its leverage based on the following votes:

Source: SEC Filing 8-K

As a result of the stockholder approval, effective June 9, 2018, the asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act applicable to NMFC was decreased from 200% to 150%, permitting NMFC to incur additional leverage.

“We believe the modified asset coverage requirement will give us another powerful tool to enable us to earn our dividend in the safest possible manner,” said Robert Hamwee, Chief Executive Officer of NMFC. “We will continue to stay focused on defensive growth companies, but with the passing of this proposal, we would expand our ability to invest in a wider range of positions in the capital structure of those companies.” John Kline, President and Chief Operating Officer of NMFC added, “If this proposal passes, we expect our investment mix to shift somewhat towards more senior assets. Coupled with the current fee waiver mechanics that we have had in place regarding management fees paid on these senior assets, we expect that the overall management fee percentage would be lower, on average.”

Discussions from earnings call on May 8, 2018:

“In late March legislation was signed that allowed BDCs to increase their leverage capital from one-to-one to two-to-one. We believe this development potentially gives us an opportunity to earn our dividend with a net reduction in overall corporate risk. Specifically by taking on some amount of incremental leverage we can reduce the required yield on our individual assets. We believe the incremental risk we add to business over time by increasing our liabilities was more than offset by the lower risk in our asset base. The exactly amount of incremental leverage utilized in this paradigm will be a function of a number of things, including prevailing asset yields and the cost of marginal credit as leverage increases. Our goal as managers of NMFC will be to seek the optimal levels of the leverage and asset yields for any give set of market conditions. In order to procure this enhanced flexibility, we have filed our proxy statements and expect to hold the request meeting in June. There are two important issues to highlight here beyond the fundamental one. First, no matter where we determine the optimal leverage point to be, we will only approach it where we can get there using the historically safe turned out non-mark-to-market financing we have predominantly used in the past."

Source: NMFC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Transcript

Management continues to waive a portion of its 1.75% base management fee for a current effective rate of 1.46% that will likely be lower over the coming quarters. This is due to new investments mostly consisting of “senior assets” at lower rates as discussed recently by management:

"As incremental assets added through increased leverage will be predominately senior, the management fee burden on these assets will be significantly less than our headline 1.75%. Specifically, as discussed many times over the years, on senior assets we charge a management fee only on the implied equity utilized to purchase those assets, which in most cases range from 30% to 50%, therefore we would expect management fees on the vast majority of these incremental assets to generally range from 60 to 80 basis points.”

Source: NMFC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Transcript

In July 2018, NMFC amended its credit facility and issued $50 million in unsecured notes that included a requirement that the company "not exceed a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65 to 1.00 at the time of incurring additional indebtedness and a requirement that the Company not exceed a secured debt ratio of 0.70 to 1.00".

Due to the recent portfolio growth, the company was at the higher end of its target leverage as discussed and shown below.

“As of March 31 our statutory debt to equity ratio was 0.81 at the high end our target range. Slide 24, we show historical leverage ratios which are broadly consistent with our current target statutory leverage of between 0.7 and 0.81.” Q. “Leverage is probably about as high as its been in the BDC. I am just kind of curious, is that an anticipation for the increased leverage that you guys have done. I think the shareholder vote in June or is that more just kind of a timing issue on the strong originations for the quarter?” A. “Yeah, it’s really more of a timing issue. You know the – I mean we didn’t – I don’t think we found out about the change in legislation from late March and you know a lot of it will be too late to influence our behavior in terms of you know what would have been closed by the end of March. So it’s really more idiosyncratic around timing of originations and repayments. You know obviously as we navigate this quarter you know depending on how the process goes around the proxy, that may have an influence on exactly where we wind up at 6/30.”

Source: NMFC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Transcript

Previously, I was expecting an equity offering in Q3 2018 which is likely not needed given the recent shareholder vote.

Source: NMFC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Slides

Unsecured Notes Offering

On July 5, 2018, New Mountain Finance Corporation (the “Company”) entered into a third supplement (the “Supplement”) to its Amended and Restated Note Purchase Agreement dated September 30, 2016 (the “Note Purchase Agreement”). Pursuant to the Supplement, on July 5, 2018, the Company issued to an institutional investor identified therein, in a private placement, $50,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 5.36% Series 2018B Senior Notes due June 28, 2023 (the “Notes”) as an additional series of notes under the Note Purchase Agreement. Except as set forth in the Supplement, the Notes have the same terms as the $90,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 5.313% Senior Notes due May 15, 2021, the $55,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 4.76% Series 2017A Senior Notes due July 15, 2022, and the $90,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 4.87% Series 2018A Senior Notes due January 30, 2023 (collectively, the “Prior Notes”) that the Company previously issued pursuant to the Note Purchase Agreement, and the first supplement and the second supplement thereto, respectively. The Supplement includes certain additional covenants and terms, including, without limitation, a requirement that the Company not exceed a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65 to 1.00 at the time of incurring additional indebtedness and a requirement that the Company not exceed a secured debt ratio of 0.70 to 1.00 at any time.

Source: SEC Filing 8-K

NMFC Credit Facility Amendment

On July 5, 2018, the Company entered into Amendment No. 4 (the “Amendment”) to the Company’s existing senior secured revolving credit facility provided by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, as the administrative agent, and the lenders party thereto, including Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A., and Stifel Bank & Trust (the “NMFC Credit Facility”). The Amendment reduces the minimum asset coverage ratio that the Company must maintain at the time of any borrowing under the NMFC Credit Facility and as of each quarter end from 2.00 to 1 to 1.50 to 1. The Amendment also includes a requirement that the Company not exceed a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65 to 1.00 at the time of incurring additional indebtedness and a requirement that the Company not exceed a secured debt ratio of 0.70 to 1.00 at any time.

Source: SEC Filing 8-K

Increased Earnings Potential

As predicted in "Another 10% Stable Dividend Positioned For Rising Rates With Insider Purchases", NMFC established its third Senior Loan Program (“SLP”) for increased returns over the coming quarters.

Robert Hamwee, CEO, commented: “The first quarter represented another solid quarter of performance for NMFC. We originated $238 million of investments and maintained a consistent portfolio yield. Credit quality remains strong, and with the establishment of our third Senior Loan Program, we look forward to generating attractive returns for the BDC.”

Source: NMFC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Transcript

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz

There is the potential for increased earnings over the coming quarters with additional leverage available, including its previously approved second SBIC license, the recently established third SLP and the continued ramp of the previously formed real-estate entity “Net Lease” structured as a REIT. The SLP I and II currently account for 5% of the portfolio and on April 25, 2018, NMFC and SkyKnight Income II establishd a joint venture, NMFC Senior Loan Program III LLC ("SLP III") capitalized with equity of $80 million from NMFC and $20 million from SkyNight leverage with $300 million from Citibank with expected returns between 11% and 13%.

“We are pleased to announce our third SLP fund. As a reminder our SLP programs, are off balance sheet vehicles which invest in first lien syndicated loans focused in our core defensive growth industry sectors. We seed our SLP funds with equity and utilize long term, non mark-to-market credit facilities. Our past SLP funds have generated yields in the mid-teens and have experienced no credit losses to-date. SLP III is structured as a joint venture between NMFC and SkyKnight Income, LLC.” “NMFC and its partner have an aggregate capital commitment of $100 million, which will be split 80% to NMFC and 20% to SkyKnight. We have entered into an agreement with Citibank to provide a $300 million five year committed leverage facility with an attractive borrowing cost. The total size of SLP III will be approximately $400 million. Once fully ramped, our goal is to generate a yield to NMFC in the 11% to 13% range, which we view to be attractive on a risk adjusted basis.”

Source: NMFC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Transcript

Source: NMFC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Slides

The company had approximately $84 million of originations and commitments (including $34 million in the newly established SLP III) since the end of the first quarterthrough May 3, 2018. This was offset by approximately $58 million of repayments and sales.

Source: NMFC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Slides

Portfolio Credit Quality And Stable Book Value

NMFC continues to focus on “defensive growth” middle market companies and mostly secured debt investments of first and second-lien that account for almost 77% portfolio. Also, management has been forthcoming with information related to potential underperforming assets.

“Since the inception of our debt investment program in 2008, we have taken a New Mountain’s approach to private equity and applied it to corporate credit, with a consistent focus on defensive growth business models and extensive fundamental research with an industry that are already well known to New Mountain. Or more simply put, we invest in recession resistant businesses that we really know and that we really like. We believe that this approach results in a differentiated and sustainable model that allows us to generate attractive, risk adjusted rates of return across changing cycles and market conditions.”

Source: NMFC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Transcript

However, over the last two quarters, the amount of first-lien debt has declined from 41% to 37% of the portfolio fair value due to repayments of mostly first-lien debt investments:

Source: NMFC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Slides

“Q1 originations were weighted towards first lien assets. Inclusive of net lease 61% of our originations were at the top of the capital structure with 39% invested in junior loans. Nearly all of our repayments were first lien assets.”

Source: NMFC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Transcript

Source: NMFC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Slides

As mentioned earlier, the company will likely invest in higher amounts of first-lien assets at lower yields, shifting the portfolio back to historical levels:

“Our expectation is that the portfolio will be 50% first lien, 50% non-first lien plus or minus 10% in either direction, so 60/40 or 40/60. To be clear though irrespective of the rate environment or the spread environment we are not interested in increasing risk in the portfolio. Now, we have the view that there are second liens we do that are frankly less risky than first liens that we do.” “As you can see, first lien debt SLP investments and net lease investments represent 45% of the portfolio, with non-first lien oriented investments making up 55% of the portfolio. The pie chart on the lower right shows that we continue to have an exceptionally clean book of investments.”

Source: NMFC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Transcript

Source: NMFC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Slides

Portfolio credit quality remained stable with less than 1% of the portfolio with an investment rating of “4”. The first lien positions and preferred and commons shares in EDMC had an investment rating of 4 and as of March 31, 2018, the investments in EDMC had a cost basis of $1.5 million, an fair value of $0.1 million. An investment rating of a “4” includes non-accruals or investments that could be moved to non-accrual status, and the final development could be an actual realization of a loss through a restructuring or impaired sale.

Source: SEC Filing

On April 27, 2018, NMFC exited its investment in American Tire Distributors, Inc. (“ATD”), due to ATD’s reported loss of its largest supplier. As of March 31, 2018, ATD had a cost basis of $12.3 million and a fair value of $12.8 million. The sale resulted in a realized loss of approximately $5.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

During Q1 2018, NMFC's net asset value (“NAV”) per share decreased slightly from $13.63 to $13.60 and its first lien positions in Education Management Corporation ("EDMC") were placed on non-accrual status during the quarter as the company announced its intention to wind down and liquidate the business. However, it should be noted that EDMC is a smaller investment with a fair value of $0.1 million.

Source: NMFC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Slides

As shown below, many of the higher-quality BDCs that I have pointed out in my previous articles over the last few months have been growing or at least maintaining their book value/NAV per share over the last 12 months, including HTGC, ARCC, NMFC, Main Street Capital (MAIN), TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD), Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS), Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC), New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC), Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS), TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT), and TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD). Typically, these companies trade at a premium to NAV and have a lower yield but many pay special/supplemental dividends supported by capital gains.

Conversely, many of the BDCs with NAV declines have cut dividends, including Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC), Prospect capital (PSEC), Alcentra Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ABDC), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL), Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA), KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP), Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP), Harvest Capital Credit Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAP), and Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSI). These BDCs typically trade at a 20% to 30% discount to NAV with higher yields likely due to potential credit issues driving additional dividend cuts.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz

NMFC will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 after the close of the markets and will announce its third quarter 2018 dividend with an earnings call at 10:00 am (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

As BDCs report Q2 2018 results:

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from regular and potential special dividends).

Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective).

Be ready to make purchases (or sell) during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points.

