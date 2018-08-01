Rounds Report: Durect Rallied Due To The FDA Approval Of RBP-7000

The overall bioscience market tumbled due to the strong investor pessimism associated with a market sell-off. Nevertheless, several firms under our coverage procured further profits for shareholders.

So far as older and larger companies are concerned, most of the really big investment gains have come from companies having relatively broad profit margins. In regard to young companies, and occasionally older ones, there is one important deviation from this rule - a deviation, however, that is generally more apparent than real. Such companies will at time deliberately elect to speed up growth by spending all or a very large part of the profits they would otherwise have earning on even more research or even more sales promotion than they would otherwise be doing.



- Philip Fisher

Trading Analytics

Welcome to the edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for July 31, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s check the specific equities. That being said, Durect Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) won the highlight spot of the day. The stock appreciated by $0.14 to conclude the session at $1.55 for over 9.9% profits. In the after-hours, it logged another +1.9% gains.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Headquartered in Cupertino, CA, Durect is focused on the development and commercialization of enhanced drug delivery. The company innovates technology that optimizes the physical, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic properties of approved medicines to enhance their capabilities. Riding on this momentum, it has built a robust pipeline of medicines (as shown in Figure 2).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Durect)

In a deep-dive research for our subscribers, we provided a forecasting of the upcoming clinical binaries for Durect. Specifically, we ascribed a 65% chance of a positive regulatory binary outcome and thereby indicated the “more than favorable” odds of success. Per our notes:

Despite various ongoing development, we are most interested in RBP-7000 and Remoxy ER. Accordingly, Durect inked an agreement with Indivior for RBP-7000 (back on Sep. 2017). As a long-acting, once-monthly injection, RBP-7000 can potentially service the promising (schizophrenia) market to deliver significant sales. Re the deal specificity, Indivior committed $12.5M in upfront payment. Moreover, there is the potential for Durect to earn $5.0M based on the upcoming NDA approval. Furthermore, Durect to earn sales royalty in the single digit for the U.S. market. Looking ahead, the next catalyst (PDUFA on July 28, 2018) can move the share price significantly further north.

In a favorable turn of events, Durect announced on July 30 that the FDA approved RBP-7000 (Perseris). The positive catalyst triggered the $5.0 million from Indivior and a potential revenue stream from the upcoming royalty sales. Enthused by the development, the President and CEO Jim Brown remarked:

We are pleased to see Perseris receive FDA approval as an innovative treatment option for patients suffering from the very difficult medical condition of schizophrenia.

Looking ahead, there is another upcoming regulatory binary that is highly likely to move the share price more significantly than the PDUFA for Perseris. On the horizon, the FDA will provide a decision whether to approval Remoxy ER (an extended-release capsule of oxycodone developed by the Oradur technology) by August 7, 2018. Remoxy is interestingly designed to determine the common methods of tampering associated with opioid misuse and abuse.

Notably, the Advisory Committee (“ADCOM”), comprising experts in the field, voted 14-3 against an approval for Remoxy. Despite the fact that the FDA does not have to follow these experts’ recommendation, the agency usually heeds their advice. Investor should take notes of the odds of success and position their trade accordingly.

Moving toward the assessment of the overall bioscience space, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded down $1.28 (-1.11%) at $114.13 and the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $1.55 lower at $93.42 (for -1.63% losses). It’s evident that investors were trading with an extremely negative sentiment for the day due to the market sell-off and the fear of a potential recession. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector - one that is delivering hope to patients, while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Bioscience Catalysts

On July 30, 2018, the FDA announced the unprecedented approval of Progenics Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:PGNX) iobenguane I-131 injection (Azedra) for the treatment of pheochromocytoma that cannot be surgically removed. Pheochromocytomas are rare tumors of the adrenal glands - sitting on top of the kidneys - that secrete an excessive amount of the fight-or-flight hormones (epinephrine/norepinephrine), which causes dangerously high blood pressure levels, weight loss, trembling, chest pain, etc. Commenting on the development, FDA Director of Oncology Dr. Richard Pazdur noted:

Many patients with these ultra-rare cancers can be treated with surgery or local therapies, but there are no effective systemic treatments for patients who experience tumor-related symptoms such as high blood pressure. Patients will now have an approved therapy that has been shown to decrease the need for blood pressure medication and reduce tumor size in some patients.

There are several ramifications to the aforesaid catalyst. Interestingly, it signifies the stellar FDA due diligence to deliver more therapeutics and medical devices to patients. Moreover, it serves as an industry tailwind to support bioscience innovators.

Final Remarks

In all, the bioscience market tumbled today. Only a few firms under our coverage rallied to post further gains for shareholders. Durect Corporation topped our featured list due to its appreciation subsequent to the FDA's approval of Perseris. While the positive regulatory binary procured significant gains for shareholders, it’s not far from the truth that the fate of the upcoming regulatory binary is uncertain. The agency also delivered an unprecedented approval of Progenics's Azedra for the treatment of pheochromocytoma. As well as the stellar FDA due diligence to deliver hope to patients, while unlocking value for innovators.

