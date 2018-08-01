Zendesk: The Streak Won't Last Forever

The presence of formidable competition from the likes of Salesforce and Atlassian may force a cap on Zendesk's growth in the near term.

This beat continues a longstanding trend of Zendesk beating Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines, but shares have also become much more expensive this year.

Customer service software company Zendesk (ZEN) has been one of the most popular SaaS plays of the year. Looking at the company's earnings history, it's fairly intuitive to understand why: Zendesk has been an incredibly consistent performer, delivering healthy beats to Wall Street consensus each and every quarter. For the stock to rise 7-8% after reporting results, as Zendesk just did for Q2, has become a repeat occurrence over the past several quarters. You'd think that by now, analysts would know to up their expectations for this company.

ZEN data by YCharts

Year to date, as shown in the chart above, Zendesk's shares have risen more than 60% - one of the best performances in a technology sector that has been rattled by some high-profile earnings stumbles. What we've learned from the earnings season so far: don't get too attached to any one name, especially if it's a perennial fan favorite. Neither Netflix (NFLX) nor Facebook (FB) were immune to the market's wrath this quarter, and neither will Zendesk going forward. Though we haven't seen it yet, the slightest miss - whether on retention rates, gross margin, or its nascent cash flows - can send shares into a double-digit tailspin.

Zendesk is a great stock, but cautions abound as shares reach a heightened valuation

With Zendesk's valuation approaching a double-digit revenue multiple, investors should become increasingly cautious on being long on Zendesk, instead of being overly complacent. It's true that several names have been able to sustain double-digit revenue multiples for extended periods of time - such as ServiceNow (NOW) and Adobe (ADBE) - but overgrowth names tend to make for ripe selloff targets, as this quarter has shown. In the software sector specifically, two longtime favorites were knocked down last quarter - Workday (WDAY) and Red Hat (RHT), neither of which have recovered fully in the three months since.

For the moment, Zendesk's story still seems to be full steam ahead. But in the spirit of taking a contrarian viewpoint, it's useful to note all the things that could go wrong. The primary roadblock, in my view, is intensifying competition. It's well understood that Zendesk is one of the most popular vendors in the customer service and service desk space, but there are plenty of well-heeled incumbents waiting to steal a few points of market share.

Salesforce (CRM) is one such name. With growth in its core CRM product losing steam over the past year (purely to its own scale - Salesforce has basically penetrated into the vast majority of the CRM market already), the company has turned its focus to its Service Cloud and PaaS offerings to drive growth. Last quarter in Salesforce's Q1 earnings report, Service Cloud grew ~30% y/y and made up 30% of the company's overall revenue base. Note that Service Cloud's annual run rate of >$3 billion is already about quadruple the size of Zendesk's. Another competitor to watch out for is Atlassian (TEAM), the developer behind the popular Jira brand of workflow and service desk tools. Atlassian just sold its Trello enterprise unit to Slack, citing a desire to focus more on its core businesses - service desk software being chief among Atlassian's flagship products.

While Zendesk has held up fine against competition in recent quarters, it's widely known that service-oriented software has become a crowded market of late and it's not unreasonable to expect that this heightened level of competition will eat into a few points of Zendesk's growth in the near term. Zendesk has been posting incredible ~40% revenue growth for quite some time now - and if that growth slows down, the stock could be in for a nasty surprise - as was Facebook's when it announced a decelerating guidance trend for the remainder of the calendar year.

There's no doubt that Zendesk is one of the highest-quality growth stories in the SaaS space at the moment. But great businesses don't necessarily equate to great stocks, especially if they are trading at ~10x forward revenues. At best, I think Zendesk is a hold and investors would be wise to use the earnings rally to lock in gains.

Q2 download: gross margin decline got little screen time

Here's a look at Zendesk's Q2 earnings results, which investors applauded with an ~8% post-market rally:

Figure 1. Zendesk Q2 results

Source: Zendesk investor relations

As is usual with this company, Zendesk wowed analysts on the top line. Revenues grew 39% y/y to $141.9 million, actually accelerating one point over last quarter's 38% y/y growth (at Zendesk's >$500 million revenue run rate, even one point of acceleration is impressive). And also as usual, Zendesk's conservative guidance nudged Wall Street expectations low as well - so Zendesk managed a healthy beat versus consensus expectations of $137.5 million, or 35% y/y growth.

One important point to note from CEO Mikkel Svane's prepared remarks on the earnings call is that Zendesk has made good progress moving up-market to the enterprise tier:

"So we continue our momentum in moving up market with our enterprise customers. We landed more big deals and new logos and a lot of these have a lot of potential for expansion opportunities in the future. This past quarter, we closed over 60% more deals with an average contract value of $50,000 or more compared to a year ago. We further advanced our enterprise product features for collaboration of workflow and our go-to-market teams expanded their up market activities"

Larger customers should allow Zendesk to achieve greater sales leverage and improve its bottom line. However, if we look under the hood of this quarter, this hasn't quite yet materialized.

In fact, one disappointing metric that got little screen time in Zendesk's Q2 earnings post is a noticeable decay in gross margins. This quarter's gross margin dollars of $97.7 million represented a GAAP gross margin of 68.9%, which is 110 bps worse than 2Q17's gross margin of 70.0%. Zendesk already stands on the lower end of gross margin ranges among SaaS companies, which typically see gross margins in the mid-70s or even low 80s. The fact that Zendesk's margin slipped more than one full point this quarter may be indicative of longer-term issues.

An analyst from Stifel raised the issue of declining gross margins during the Q&A portion of Zendesk's earnings call, to which Zendesk's CFO answered:

"It's primarily all related to our double sort of investment right now in our infrastructure. So the migration AWS is underway. We've gotten almost 75% of our customers move at this point. But to your point we're paying still for the depreciation on our data centers. That should come to an end at the end of this year. So we expect to have all of our customers migrated and are still committed to driving to that 100 basis-point savings if you will from the AWS migration."

Going forward, investors should monitor closely to see if Zendesk is able to deliver on its promise of AWS-related savings. At the moment, while operating margins have made a slight improvement due to cost efficiencies on the general and administrative side, GAAP operating losses still widened to -$33.6 million. Despite the beat to pro forma EPS (Zendesk's EPS of $0.03 beat analyst consensus of breakeven), at Zendesk's scale, investors will be turning more attention to the company's ability to drive margin improvements. To date, progress on this front has been slow - especially with gross margins on the wane.

Key takeaways

While I remain structurally positive on Zendesk's positioning in the software landscape and its long-term growth trajectory, the fact that shares now trade at nearly 10x forward revenues makes me jittery - especially against the backdrop of an earnings quarter that has caused many investors to abandon longtime favorites with high valuations. For a company trading at such a rich valuation multiple, Zendesk certainly isn't perfect - with an extremely competitive landscape potentially threatening growth rates, and with gross margins facing continued pressure, there appear to be plenty of land mines that Zendesk investors have to tread carefully across.

In my view, investors would be wise to lock in gains and wait for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.