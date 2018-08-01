Analyzing AGNC Investment's Results For Q2 2018 (Including August-October 2018 Dividend Projection)

When compared to my account projections, AGNC’s Q1 2018 results were “as expected”. My current price target and recommendation are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

I will also provide my thoughts about AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios as of 6/30/2018 and discuss trends that have occurred during July 2018 impacting the sector.

In this article, I will discuss my previous account projections versus actual results. I will also provide a comparison between AGNC and eight other sector peers regarding recent BV fluctuations.

On 7/25/2018, AGNC reported results for the second quarter of 2018. AGNC reported comprehensive income of $148 million and a non-tangible BV as of 6/30/2018 of $19.68 per common share.

Introduction/Recap:

On 7/25/2018, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) reported results for the second quarter of 2018. AGNC reported net income of $293 million, and other comprehensive loss (“OCL”) of ($145) million, comprehensive (total) income of $148 million, and a non-tangible book value (“BV”) as of 6/30/2018 of $19.68 per common share. AGNC also reported a tangible BV as of 6/30/2018 of $18.41 per common share.

In my prior AGNC Q2 2018 income statement and EPS projection article, I projected the company would report the following amounts in relation to the second quarter of 2018: 1) net income of $310 million; 2) an OCL of ($170) million; and 3) comprehensive income of $140 million. In my prior AGNC Q2 2018 and 7/13/2018 BV projection article, I projected the company would report a non-tangible and tangible BV as of 6/30/2018 of $19.70 and $18.40 per common share, respectively. As such, I believe AGNC’s quarterly results were “as expected” when compared to my projections and well within my stated ranges.

Within the first section of this article, I will summarize my prior articles’ account projections and compare each amount to AGNC’s actual results. If an account had at least a modest variance between projected and actual results, I will also provide an explanation on the variance. I will list AGNC’s accounts in the same order as projected within my income statement and EPS projection article (see link provided above).

mREIT Sector Comparative BV Results for Q2 2018:

Through 7/31/2018, eight other mortgage real estate investment trust (“mREIT”) companies that I currently cover recently disclosed to the public BV per share amounts as of 6/30/2018. I believe providing these quarterly BV fluctuations are beneficial for comparative purposes. As such, the following were the recent BV fluctuations for AGNC and eight other mREIT companies during the second quarter of 2018 (in order of largest percentage increase to largest percentage decrease; non-tangible BV where applicable):

1) Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) (multipurpose mREIT): Actual Q2 2018 BV increase of 0.48% mainly due to accretive equity raise and relative price stability within most debt investments (no projection publicly provided for this mREIT)

2) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) (hybrid mREIT): Actual Q2 2018 BV increase of 0.38% when excluding all merger-related expenses (acquisition completed in Q3 2018) mainly due to more positive valuation fluctuations within non-agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) when compared to agency MBS (no projection publicly provided for this mREIT)

3) New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) (multipurpose mREIT): Actual Q2 2018 BV decrease of (0.31%) mainly due to less favorable mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) valuation adjustments when compared to the prior quarter (no projection publicly provided for this mREIT)

4) AGNC (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q2 2018 non-tangible and tangible BV decrease of (1.75%) and (1.16%), respectively (non-tangible BV of $19.68 per share as of 6/30/2018 versus my projection of $19.70 per share; $0.02 per share variance within range) (tangible BV of $18.41 per share as of 6/30/2018 versus my projection of $18.40 per share; $0.01 per share variance within range)

5) Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO) (variable-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q2 2018 BV decrease of (2.48%) mainly due to a majority of derivative instruments towards the shorter end of the yield curve and heightened prepayments on adjustable-rate mortgages (“ARM”) (no projection publicly provided for this mREIT)

6) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q2 2018 BV decrease of (2.84%) mainly due to a majority of derivative instruments towards the shorter end of the yield curve and continued underperformance within the company’s structured securities portfolio (BV of $7.86 per share as of 6/30/2018 versus my projection of $7.85 per share; $0.01 per share variance within range)

7) CYS Investments Inc. (CYS) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q2 2018 BV decrease of (3.37%) mainly due to a majority of derivative instruments towards the shorter end of the yield curve (BV of $7.16 per share as of 6/30/2018 versus my projection of $7.20 per share; $0.04 per share variance within range)

8) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q2 2018 BV decrease of (3.78%) mainly due to a low hedging coverage ratio to start the quarter when compared to the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers (no projection publicly provided for this mREIT)

9) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) (fixed-rate agency corporation with “mREIT like” characteristics.): Actual Q2 2018 non-tangible and tangible BV decrease of (4.62%) and (2.40%), respectively mainly due to extremely high leverage when compared to mREIT sector peers (non-tangible BV of $10.52 per share as of 6/30/2018 versus my projection of $10.60 per share; $0.08 per share variance within range) (no tangible BV projection publicly provided for this corporation)

AGNC Actual Versus Projected Results:

To highlight my projected account figures versus AGNC’s actual reported results for the second quarter of 2018, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income from a three-months ended timeframe. I provide AGNC’s trailing twelve-months (last four quarters) so readers can better comparative and contrast each quarter’s results.

Table 1 – AGNC Three-Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

First, let us compare AGNC’s interest income account. My projection for this account was $415 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest income of $414 million. As such, AGNC’s interest income was basically an “exact match” in my opinion. As discussed in my AGNC income statement projection article (see link provided above), I correctly projected AGNC’s average on-balance sheet mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) portfolio would slightly increase during the second quarter of 2018. When it comes to AGNC’s quarterly and estimated lifetime “conditional prepayment rate” (“CPR”) percentages, both my projections were close to AGNC’s actual reported percentages (fairly consistent movement amongst most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers).

Second, my projection for AGNC’s interest expense account was $250 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest expense of $237 million. As anticipated, the weighted average interest rate on AGNC’s repurchase loans modestly increased during the second quarter of 2018. AGNC’s weighted average interest rate on the company’s repurchase loans was 1.82% as of 3/31/2018. This rate increased to 2.18% as of 6/30/2018. The relationship between repurchase loan rates and the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) was originally discussed within my income statement projection article (see link provided above). When compared to my projection, AGNC had a slightly lower average repurchase loan balance during the quarter which led to the slightly lower interest expense (still well within my projected range though).

Third, my projection for AGNC’s sales on investment securities account was a minor net loss of ($40) million. In comparison, AGNC reported a slightly larger net loss of ($74) million. I believe this was only a minor outperformance due to the sheer size of AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio as of 6/30/2018 ($57.1 billion). This variance will be fully reconciled when I discuss AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio later on in the article.

Fourth, my projection for AGNC’s derivative instruments and other securities account was a net gain of $340 million. In comparison, AGNC reported a net gain of $298 million. Due to the complexities involved within this particular account when it comes to valuation fluctuations, I believe this was a pretty accurate projection. Only having a $42 million net variance within this account is a hard “feat” to accomplish due to the complexities surrounding how one values a company’s derivatives portfolio.

I would point out valuing AGNC’s hedging portfolio involves projecting four material derivative sub-accounts (currently “to-be-announced” [TBA] MBS, interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities) and several other minor derivative sub-accounts. In addition, AGNC’s derivatives portfolio had a combined gross notional balance of ($88.4) billion as of 6/30/2018. While no one has a “crystal ball” per se regarding future events, being able to project all these derivative sub-accounts, before any sector peer provides quarterly results, takes a great deal of expertise in my opinion. This includes fully understanding how to value all these derivative instruments and correctly deciding on specific assumptions that one believes coincided with management’s overall risk management strategy during any particular quarter.

Within AGNC’s four material derivative sub-accounts, I projected the company’s TBA MBS, interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities would have a net valuation gain (loss) of ($35), $290, $25, and $55 million, respectively. In comparison, AGNC’s TBA MBS, interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities had a net valuation gain (loss) of ($14), $216, $34, and $56 million, respectively. As such, I believe AGNC’s interest rate swaps slightly-modestly underperformed my expectations while the company’s TBA MBS and interest rate swaptions slightly outperformed my expectations. AGNC’s performance regarding the company’s U.S. Treasury securities were basically an “exact match” versus my expectations. Regarding AGNC’s interest rate swaps, I projected the company would modestly increase its net (short) position during the second quarter of 2018 to hedge the company’s on-balance sheet MBS purchases with capital received from the May 2018 equity offering. I also anticipated AGNC would add interest rate swaps towards the longer end of the yield curve. However, AGNC only slightly increased the company’s net (short) position with interest rate payer swaps towards the shorter end of the yield curve which ultimately led to a lower net valuation gain versus my projection. AGNC also added to the company’s net (short) position when rates were near intra-quarter highs. However, I correctly anticipated that AGNC’s net periodic interest rate swaps expense would switch to income during the quarter (an important takeaway).

Fifth, let us discuss AGNCs MBS/investment portfolio. When combining AGNC’s “gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net” (see boxed blue reference “3” in Table 1 above), “unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair market value (“FMV”) through net income, net” (see boxed blue reference “5a”), and “unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities, net” (see boxed blue reference“5b”) accounts together, I projected the company would report a net valuation loss of ($350) million regarding the company’s entire investment portfolio. In comparison, AGNC reported a combined net valuation loss of ($315) million. In my professional opinion, these three accounts should really be looked at as one combined account. Due to the sheer size of AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio as of 6/30/2018 ($57.1 billion), I believe only having a ($35) million variance within these three combined accounts is an extremely hard feat to accomplish. Simply put, this was basically another exact match and merely a financial reporting classification variance when broken out into the three separate accounts. A more detailed analysis regarding AGNC’s investment portfolio is provided in the next section of the article.

Finally, my projection for AGNC’s management fee income, compensation expense (formerly management fees), and operating expense accounts was $3, $10, and $8 million, respectively. In comparison, AGNC reported management fee income, compensation expense, and operating expenses of $4, $10, and $8 million, respectively. Since there were no notable surprises within these three accounts, further discussion is deemed unwarranted.

When all accounts are combined, I projected AGNC would report comprehensive income of $140 million during the second quarter of 2018. In comparison, AGNC reported comprehensive income of $148 million. An ($8) million variance regarding AGNC’s comprehensive income for the second quarter of 2018 versus my projection was well within my stated range and should be viewed as basically an exact match.

When including projections within AGNC’s asset and equity sections of the balance sheet, this ultimately led to the company reporting a non-tangible and tangible BV of $19.68 and $18.41 per common share versus my projection of $19.70 and $18.40 per common share, respectively. Both projections were well within my stated range and should also be viewed as meeting my expectations.

Readers have continued to request that I provide these types of “update/follow-up” articles showing how my previously disclosed quarterly projections “stacked-up” to AGNC’s actual results (continue to be the only contributor to provide this type of projection analysis/insight). I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request. With that being said, let me briefly highlight some quarterly compositional changes that occurred within AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios.

MBS Portfolio Considerations:

AGNC slightly increased the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio while also increasing its off-balance sheet net long TBA MBS position during the second quarter of 2018. However, due to the fact management increased AGNC’s capital base via both the company’s “at-the-market” (“ATM”) and “bulk” equity offerings during the quarter, its leverage remained relatively unchanged. AGNC’s non-tangible “at-risk” (total) leverage only increased from 7.6x as of 3/31/2018 to 7.8x as of 6/30/2018. To show the compositional changes to AGNC’s on- and off-balance sheet MBS portfolio during the second quarter of 2018, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – AGNC MBS Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (6/30/2018 Versus 3/31/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and percentages)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, when comparing AGNC’s portfolio as of 6/30/2018 versus 3/31/2018, the company had a net par value increase (decrease) in its 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, 5.0%, and 5.5% coupon of ($0.4), ($1.3), $1.2, ($0.1), less than ($0.1), $0, and $0 billion, respectively. When all 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value decrease of ($0.7) billion. AGNC had a net par value increase (decrease) in the company’s 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, 5.0%, and 5.5% coupon of ($0.9), ($1.1), $4.8, $5.7, less than ($0.1), and less than ($0.1) billion, respectively. When all 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value increase of $8.5 billion.

Since AGNC reduced some lower coupon while notably increasing some higher coupon fixed-rate agency MBS during the second quarter of 2018 (which typically have lower durations), I believe management has concluded higher mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields will be prevalent during 2018-2019. As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically fixed-rate agency MBS portfolios with higher coupons “mitigate” the severity of valuation losses in a rising interest rate environment. As such, I applaud management’s move which also partially offsets the recent notable rise in borrowing costs through a higher weighted average coupon (“WAC”). As will be discussed below, management also continued to have a cautious risk management strategy as 2018 progressed which “reinforced” the recent changes to AGNC’s MBS portfolio.

Derivatives Portfolio Considerations:

During the second quarter of 2018, AGNC slightly decreased the company’s hedging coverage ratio by altering the underlying composition of its derivatives portfolio. However, in my professional opinion, AGNC still maintained an elevated hedging coverage ratio. To show the compositional changes to AGNC’s derivatives portfolio during the second quarter of 2018, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 – AGNC Derivatives Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (6/30/2018 Versus 3/31/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, AGNC had a hedging coverage ratio of 103% as of 3/31/2018. AGNC’s hedging coverage ratio slightly decreased to 99% as of 6/30/2018. As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically a derivatives portfolio with a higher hedging coverage ratio mitigates the severity of BV losses in a rising interest rate environment. This is the main reason why AGNC reported a less severe decrease in BV when compared to AI, ARR, ORC, and CYS during the second quarter of 2018. Of course, other factors are at play but I will keep it simple for purposes of this discussion.

AGNC proportionately decreased the company’s net (short) position in interest rate payer swaps and swaptions while increasing its net (short) U.S. Treasury securities during the second quarter of 2018. The weighted average tenor/maturity of AGNC’s derivatives portfolio slightly increased from 5.6 years as of 3/31/2018 to 5.7 years as of 6/30/2018. As stated earlier, I was a bit surprised AGNC did not add a greater amount of interest rate payer swaps with a longer tenor/maturity during the second quarter of 2018 (more effectively mitigates a decrease in MBS pricing).

Conclusions Drawn:

When all accounts are combined, I projected AGNC would report comprehensive income of $140 million during the second quarter of 2018. In comparison, AGNC reported comprehensive income of $148 million. All the accounts I projected were close-very close to actual reported results (including when combining the three MBS/investment portfolio accounts). As such, I believe AGNC’s results for the second quarter of 2018 were as expected when compared to my projections.

I believe AGNC’s performance, when compared to the eight other mREIT peers discussed earlier, was near average. However, when compared to the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers (including one corporation), I believe AGNC outperformed AI, ARR, CYS, and ORC when it came to BV fluctuations (which I correctly projected in previous articles). This was mainly due to management’s continued cautious viewpoint regarding AGNC’s risk management strategy via a continued high hedging coverage ratio during the second quarter of 2018. This was also due to management opportunistically deploying newly raised capital during the second half of the quarter. AGNC’s high hedging coverage ratio has continued to be a wise decision as mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields have continued to net increase during the third quarter of 2018 (through 7/27/2018). Simply put, derivative valuation gains have partially mitigated agency MBS price decreases within most coupons (especially lower coupons).

When it comes to dividend considerations, I believe AGNC reported another fairly strong quarter. AGNC’s net spread and net dollar roll (“NDR”) income, when excluding the company’s “catch up” premium amortization adjustment, was $0.63 per common share for the second quarter of 2018. I believe this specific metric currently best quantifies AGNC’s “true earnings power” of the company’s investment portfolio (as reiterated by management). I believe this figure was a slight-modest outperformance when compared to sector peers during the second quarter of 2018. AGNC also experienced a minor increase in quarterly estimated REIT taxable income (“ERTI”) and quarterly ERTI + NDR income figures when compared to the prior quarter. As such, mainly due to these figures/projected figures for the second and third quarters of 2018, I believe AGNC will declare the following monthly dividends for August-October 2018:

Probability of a Stable $0.18 Per Common Share Dividend for August 2018: 80%

Probability of a Stable $0.18 Per Common Share Dividend for September 2018: 75%

Probability of a Stable $0.18 Per Common Share Dividend for October 2018: 75%

However, readers should understand a portion of AGNC’s 2018 dividend will be classified as a “return of capital” (“ROC”) distribution due to certain internal revenue code (“IRC”) taxation classifications. Further discussion of this IRC topic is beyond the scope of this particular article. Furthermore, I do expect some pressure on AGNC’s monthly dividend per share rate as we head into 2019. This is mainly due to the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) stance on future monetary policy (continued flattening of the yield curve). This trend is something to continually monitor (which I plan on doing).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading above my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 7/27/2018; $19.65 per share), a HOLD when trading at through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (approximately two weeks ago).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLD since the stock is trading at through less than a (7.5%) discount to the mean of my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV range. My current price target for AGNC is approximately $19.65 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $18.20 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the eventual “wind-down”/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk).

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 11/27/2015, I initiated a position in AGNC’s Series B preferred stock, (AGNCB). On 12/7/2015, 12/9/2015, 12/14/2015, 1/14/2016, and 1/20/2016 I selectively increased my position in AGNCB. When combined, my AGNCB position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.215 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 10/11/2017, 10/12/2017, 10/13/2017, and 10/16/2017 I selectively sold 50% of my existing position in AGNCB at a weighted average sales price of $26.425 per share. On 10/23/2017, 11/20/2017, and 12/7/2017, I selectively sold 7%, 14%, and 9% of my existing position in AGNCB at a weighted average sales price of $26.615, $26.30, and $26.50 per share, respectively. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.14% of the outstanding shares of AGNCB. Each AGNCB trade was disclosed to readers in “real time” (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017 and 7/7/2017, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775 and $15.18 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.349 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NRZ trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, and 1/29/2018 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, and $17.145 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $17.797 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each CHMI trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/23/2017, I initiated a position in TWO’s Series B preferred stock, (TWO.PB). On 8/24/2017, I increased my position in TWO-B. When combined, my TWO-B position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.283 per share. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.26% of the outstanding shares of TWO-B. Each TWO-B trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI-A. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 1.36% of the outstanding shares of CHMI-A. Each CHMI-A trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This TWO trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 2/9/2018, I re-entered a position in ORC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.845 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This ORC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. On 7/17/2018, I sold my entire position in ORC at a weighted average sales price of $8.042 per share as my price target, at the time, of $8.05 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 17.5% in roughly 5 months and a non-annualized total return (when including dividends received) of 24.4%.

On 3/1/2018, I initiated a position in CYS at a weighted average purchase price of $6.34 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. This CYS trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. On 6/18/2018, I sold my entire position in CYS at a weighted average sales price of $7.515 per share as my price target, at the time, of $7.50 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 18.5% in roughly 3.5 months and a non-annualized total return (when including dividends received) of 22.0%.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s (NYMT) Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018 and 4/27/2018, I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.489 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.64% of the outstanding shares of NYMTN. Each NYMTN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalks disclosures, as of July 2018 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 97.0% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 33 positions (see my profile for more detailed investing statistics). The slight increase in percentages, when compared to last month, was due to the fact my re-entered position in Altria Group Inc. (MO) recently turned positive. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCB, CHMI, CHMI.PA, MO, NRZ, NYMT, NYMTN, TWO, TWO.PB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, AGNCN, AI, ARR, CYS, MORL, NYMT, ORC, or REM.