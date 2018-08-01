Wall Street Breakfast: Fed, Apple, Tariffs

Stocks

A trillion dollar market value is now just a few iPhones away. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares rose over 4% AH following strong results for the fiscal third quarter, posting big beats on earnings per share and average iPhone selling price. The tech giant also reported $9.55B in services revenue (App Store, iTunes, cloud services etc.) - a jump of 31% from a year ago - and now has $243.7B in cash on hand.

Meanwhile, China's Huawei overtook Apple (AAPL) to become the world's second-biggest smartphone seller in the second quarter as it gained ground in Europe and expanded its lead back home. According to IHS and Strategy Analytics, Huawei grabbed more than 15% of the global smartphone market during April-June, topping Apple's roughly 12% and just behind Samsung Electronics' (OTC:SSNLF) share of nearly 20%.

European earnings roundup: ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) +2.9% premarket driven by resurgent steel demand and ever-tightening trade protections. Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) -3.2% despite seeing a first-half profit rise, as well as announcing an additional share buyback and dividend hike. Meanwhile, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) posted a forecast-beating Q2 profit, but new anti-pollution rules clouded its sales outlook.

Shares in Russian aluminum producer United Company Rusal (OTC:RUALF) slipped almost 1% in Moscow overnight as the U.S. Treasury extended its deadline for divesting from the sanctioned company. Yesterday, the EU also imposed asset freezes on six Russian firms for their involvement in the construction of a new road-and-rail bridge linking Russia to annexed Crimea.

Pinduoduo -6.7% premarket as China's markets regulator investigates the online group discounter over media reports about counterfeit goods and intellectual property infringements on its platform. Earlier this month, Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) priced its U.S. IPO at $19 per American depositary share, raising $1.63B in the second-biggest U.S. float by a Chinese firm this year.

Becoming the basketball league's first sports betting partner, MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) has signed a multi-year deal with the NBA and WNBA that allosw the casino chain to use their official names, logos and data streams across its hotels. The agreement is for three years and at least $25M, and will also enable innovative in-game gambling.

A new use for Waymo's self-driving cars? Shuttling people to the bus station. The Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) unit just announced a new partnership with the Valley Metro transportation center in Phoenix to take passengers to and from the public transit station. The idea is to provide first- and last-mile transportation, instead of longer trips.

Sanofi has been making drug shortage contingency plans for more than a year in case the U.K. fails to reach a deal with the EU on Brexit, WSJ reports. Stocks have been increased for all therapeutic areas by about four weeks to a total of 14, excluding Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) medicines that are in constant shortage. It follows a similar decision by AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), which said earlier this month it was increasing its stockpiles.

Pfizer CEO Ian Read believes the Trump administration intends to stop the practice of allowing rebates on prescription drug purchases. That suggests U.S. drug pricing reforms may focus on middlemen rather than drugmakers, keeping price hikes in line with health care inflation. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) currently receives around 58% of its list prices on drugs, meaning about 40% goes to middlemen.

Los Angeles prosecutors have declined to pursue three accusations of sexual abuse against CBS CEO Les Moonves dating back to the 1980s because the statute of limitations had expired. Separately, CBS alleged that its vice chairman, Shari Redstone, pushed to remove a board member earlier this year after he recorded a meeting with her father, Sumner Redstone, to document his medical condition.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik has blocked the planned release of 3D printed gun blueprints hours before they were set to hit the internet, siding with U.S. states that sued to halt publication of the designs. Another hearing in the case has now been set for Aug. 10. "I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public," President Trump wrote on Twitter. "Already spoke to NRA, doesn’t seem to make much sense." Related: PRLB, SSYS, DDD, XONE, VJET, AOBC, RGR