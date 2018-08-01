Preferred Stock CEFs: Arbitrage Opportunity

Brief coverage of the products and a summary of how we expect the trade to work.

Introduction

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us. Today, we will walk you through a pair of funds which, in our opinion, may be presenting us with an opportunity to act on.

The Two Funds

The CEFs we are going to briefly review and compare in this article are Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO) and Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD). The two 'brothers' from the Flaherty & Crumrine family have a tight market correlation from which they have deviated. This, of course, makes a perfect entry point for active traders such as us.

All that being said, let us proceed with a brief examination of the two closed-end funds.

Market Price

We will start our comparison with the market price development for both over the past year:

Source: Barchart.com - PFD Daily Chart (1 year)

It is not hard to see that currently the fund is trading at quite depressed levels. The CEF bottomed in late January and since then traded in a sideways trend from which it did not escape. It seems to be in desperate need of a wake up call, and this arbitrage opportunity may be the spark of the fund's breakthrough.

As we can notice, the two charts are in a tight correlation. Both of the funds start dropping in the middle of December, after which they bottom in late January. Here, as in the chart above, we can observe the support and resistance that the fund keeps up to, until it skyrocketed on Tuesday.

Source: Barchart.com - PFO Daily Chart (1 year)

Source: Barchart.com - PFO/PFD Daily Chart (1 year)

Net Asset Value

On the graphics beneath, we can track how the spread between the net asset value and price has behaved over the past year. This is the first thing that we should look at after we noticed such a big deviation from this kind of instrument.

Source: CEFConnect.com - PFD / PFO (1 Year)

And we can see that from a widened discount of -3.46%, PFO is taken to the heights by aggressive bidders where it is currently trading at a premium of 2.84%. On the other hand, PFD has not moved an inch.

The charts above translated in numbers:

Source: CEFConnect.com - PFD / PFO

A 2.84% premium might not seem quite high, but when we take a closer look at the numbers, we realize that the CEF is over its 52-week high of 2.42%. PFD is at a tiny premium of 0.66% and it is hovering around its 52-week average. Here the spread is quite tight.

Before we hop on to the next paragraph, here is how the NAV/Price spread has moved over a bigger time frame - 5 years:

Source: CEFConnect.com - PFD / PFO (5 Year)

To illustrate how similar these two closed-end funds are, we will once again cling to simple statistics:

Source: Author's Software

The correlation is once again at 100% over a 500-day period.

Credit Rating

One of the things that makes the Flaherty 'brothers' a reliable investment is their high rating. The CEFs are over 60% BBB rated. Here again, we cannot see any difference between the two.

Source: cefdata.com

Portfolio

Now, we should take a glance at the portfolio of today's pair trade. Both of the funds are strongly financial oriented as more than half of their assets are invested in the banking sector.

Source: Fund sponsor's website

One might think that the reason for this deviation could be in the holdings, but once again, we prove the equality of the two CEFs. Beneath are the top 10 holdings which the funds have in their portfolios.

Source:cefdata.com

Distributions

We got to the point where it is time to examine the most important metric of all. Yes, I am talking about the return on net asset value. The most important thing is to know what return you are going to get after putting your money into a trade.

Source: cefconnect.com

In the table above, it is shown that both of the CEFs provide more than delightful returns. And the lack of difference once again shows that the two funds are the same and one does not outweigh the other.

On the right, we could also monitor the amount of fees that they charge for managing their investors' portfolio.

The graph shows the performance of an investment of $1,000 in the fund at its inception, including the impact of expenses and leverage.

Source: Fund sponsor's website

Simple Statistics

As we move on the 200-day time frame, we continue to observe the tight correlation between the funds. The two closed-end funds are like two peas in a pod.

Source: Author's Software

And the most important thing is that the diversion between these twins is more than 4 standard deviations. As you can see over this time frame (200 day), there has not been such an extensive digression between the CEFs.

Source: Author's Software

The Idea

So, I think that we can agree upon the fact that these funds are statistically and fundamentally similar, or what I am trying to prove, PFO is not outperforming PFD in any way. The funds even have the same manager.

Source: cefconnect.com

Our logic is that PFO has reached a high point for a short time with a lack of fundamental reason. The spread between NAV and Market Price has widened to a new 52-week high as well.

The Trade

Timing is definitely crucial in this type of trade.

Here is how the trade would look:

Short : PFO (147 shares for every 100 shares in PFD)

: PFO (147 shares for every 100 shares in PFD) Long: PFD (100 shares)

One should be mindful of the technical costs associated with borrowed shares.

Conclusion

There are not many pair trade opportunities in a sector like this one - portfolio correlation, etc. While the sector is still undervalued and its potential is latent, we should squeeze every opportunity that the sector offers us. It is our duty as active traders to spot arbitrages like this, do the research and make some fresh money. Yet, the outcome may be heavily dependent on proper timing and technical costs.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 7/22/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

