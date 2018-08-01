Buy Idexx Laboratories - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/31/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, July 31.

Bullish Calls

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX): Hold on to it, as it's one of the best-acting stocks. The companies for anything genetic, anything biological, even if it is dogs and cats, are doing well.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES): "I think that these stocks are now undervalued. The one I've been looking at is DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP). That yields 7%, and they just bumped the dividend. So I think you're in the right spot, and I'm willing to go with you."

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH): The medical device sector is good. Cramer likes Abbott (NYSE:ABT) as well.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN): Cramer is not crazy about containers, but the stock has a good yield.

Bearish Call

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH): The company's platform is good, but UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) is the best of breed in that group considering it has "Optum."

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up