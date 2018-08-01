Buy Idexx Laboratories - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/31/18)

Includes: ABT, DCP, EVH, IDXX, TRTN, UNH, WES, ZBH
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Triton International has a good yield.

UnitedHealth is a better pick than Evolent Health.

Cramer likes the medical device group.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, July 31.

Bullish Calls

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX): Hold on to it, as it's one of the best-acting stocks. The companies for anything genetic, anything biological, even if it is dogs and cats, are doing well.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES): "I think that these stocks are now undervalued. The one I've been looking at is DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP). That yields 7%, and they just bumped the dividend. So I think you're in the right spot, and I'm willing to go with you."

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH): The medical device sector is good. Cramer likes Abbott (NYSE:ABT) as well.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN): Cramer is not crazy about containers, but the stock has a good yield.

Bearish Call

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH): The company's platform is good, but UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) is the best of breed in that group considering it has "Optum."

