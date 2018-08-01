Netflix's Strong Correction

Netflix's debt repayments will increase over time and how this could be the straw which breaks the camel's back.

Investment Thesis

Netflix (NFLX) remains a very interesting company, but one which I feverishly argue readers should avoid. Netflix's cash burn is more aggressive than ever before. But now I argue that Netflix's ability to draw on cheap credit is starting to slow. At bigger than $150 billion market cap, investing in Netflix is just too much risk.

Q2 2018 Results

By Netflix's standards, Q2 2018 results were solid. Its top line was up 40% YoY and its diluted EPS soared off of a tiny base more than 500% from $0.15 to $0.85.

However, the problem I find with Netflix comes from its consistent inability to generate any free cash flow. On the one hand, Netflix's Q2 2018 results showed that Netflix burnt through $559 million compared with negative $608 million in the same period a year ago - which is not all that bad.

On the other hand, Netflix's content obligations continue to be very expensive, with negative $3 to $4 billion of free cash flow expected for full year 2018. This means, that although Netflix has only burnt through roughly $910 million of free cash flow in H1 2018, that in H2 2018 we should expect Netflix to at a minimum burn through slighly more than $2 billion. Said another way, not only will Netflix burn through more cash than any other year since inception, but more importantly, it will burn through more cash than in any full year, in just two quarters. Hopefully, this fact should give readers pause for thought.

Capital Structure Into 2019

As we discussed above, Netflix will burn through more than $2 billion in free cash flow over the next 6 months, and this is assuming that Netflix's FY 2018 free cash flow is close to the lower end of its negative $3 billion and not closer to midway between negative $3 billion and negative $4 billion. Further, we know from Netflix's own statements that Netflix will continue to be highly free cash flow negative for the foreseeable future.

Therefore, looking over its balance sheet, we can see that Netflix carries $3.9 billion in cash. Thus, given that Netflix will burn through at least $2 billion in the next 2 quarters, by year-end 2018 Netflix's cash and equivalents will be down to $1.9 billion.

Looking further ahead into 2019, assuming that Netflix continues to invest for growth at the same clip as it has done in the past, then Netflix should burn through at least a further $2 billion in free cash flow in fiscal 2019. However, since it will end fiscal 2018 with $1.9 billion, this means that Netflix will need to raise further debt in support of its ambitious growth. Which is likely to cause Netflix serious problems and could be the straw the breaks this camel's back.

Source: Netflix's 2021 notes.

The above graph shows Netflix's 2021 bonds. We can see that Netflix's bonds are falling out of favor with creditors . Why does this matter to readers, who are more likely to equity holders than debt holders? Because if Netflix's bonds start to trade at a discount, raising further debt will present trouble for Netflix. The bonds depicted above mature in February 2021.

Netflix's Interest Expense

As a brief reminder, as bond prices fall, yield goes up. Meaning that within the next 6 months, when Netflix raises further debt, it will have to compensate its creditors with a higher yield to offset the implied risk of investing in Netflix - meaning that Netflix will have higher interest repayments, which will depress its net income (all else equal).

Finally, Netflix's last two debt raises have needed to compensate lenders with significantly higher interest rates. For example, its October 2017 issuance needed to be 125 basis points higher than its May 2017 issuance. And its most recent issuance in April 2018 is a full 100 basis points higher at 5.875% than its October 2017 issuance at 4.875%.

Short Interest

Netflix is not particularly highly shorted at roughly 3.9%. Particularly, seeing that back in September 2017, Netflix had close to double this short interest. Also, given that as I and many value investors argue that Netflix is overvalued.

Secondly, and more weighty for our discussions here, Netflix's recent sell-off post earnings appears to be picking up momentum, having fallen more than 15% since its earnings release in mid-JulyTherefore, one can reasonably expect Netflix's short interest to quickly increase and approximate the levels we saw back in September 2017.

Takeaway

I continue to argue that readers can know the company and use its services, but that one is not obligated to become an investor in its stock. The days of investing in blue chips companies, as a safe investment are long gone. Netflix might well offer readers great content cheaply, but this does not mean that its stock is not dangerous to invest in. I hope that readers will opt to remain on the sidelines, instead of deploying precious capital to 'buy dips' on Netflix.

