Viking And Madrigal: A Comparison

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) stock recently underwent a “sympathetic detonation” in response to positive Phase 2 data from rival Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), to which its lead drug candidate is functionally similar. Both are orally available small molecule selective THR-β agonists, or thyroid receptor beta agonists - or as Madrigal boldly says on its website, its MGL-3196 is first-in-class, thus implying that VK2809 is second in class.

So, we must naturally ask, why is VKTX up 2500% in the last one year (at the time of writing) while MDGL is up 2000% in that same time? Or, more importantly, what’s the upside in buying VKTX given MDGL’s obvious lead at this point?

One simple answer probably lies in the fact that while MDGL has a $4.4bn market cap as of now, VKTX is about a sixth of that, at around $700mn. MDGL’s less than one year lead alone should not justify the difference - therefore, the interest in VKTX.

What else?

This is precisely what a TPT subscriber asked me the other day (early July), and what I told him is my second reason: VKTX has an obviously more diversified portfolio than MDGL; two Phase 2 candidates, one, VK5211, an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) in hip fracture surgery which has already proved its mettle in a Phase 2 trial, the other, VK2809, in NAFLD and Hypercholesterolemia; and two more rare disease programs in Phase 1b and preclinical stages respectively. Madrigal, on the other hand, has MGL-3196 in NASH and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, and a second candidate that is also a THR-β agonist and a preclinical candidate in NASH as a follow-on to MGL-3196.

Madrigal Pipeline - Source website

Viking Pipeline - Source 10-K

So there’s obviously a lot of diversification, which can be either a good thing or a bad thing, depending on how you look at it. Good - better than MDGL, in fact - if they can follow through with multiple candidates in diverse indications; or bad, if they lose focus or money or both. VKTX has around $80mn, with a burn rate of roughly $20mn per year, so we are somewhat settled on that front.

This diversification itself is great, doubtless; but what is going to be the deal-clincher for investors looking to decide between these two "NASH/NAFLD" companies is if there's any clinical difference between their two THR-β agonists. For MGL-3196, it has been said that it has a 28-fold higher affinity to TRβ than to TRα, while the activated form of VK2809 has approximately 16-fold higher affinity for TRβ (Ki = 2.2 nM) than for TRα (Ki = 35.2 nM).

The additional affinity, per se, does not have clinical significance withal except what is visible in a clinical trial. Note the word "additional" before you remind me about the toxic issues surrounding affinity to TRα in past thyromimetic trials. While TRα mediates cardiovascular effects, there was another thyromimetic, Eprotirome, which had better TRβ affinity than VK2809 and demonstrated good efficacy in various trials but had to be abandoned in Phase 3 because of high liver toxicity. So, nothing, really, is certain before a proper Phase 3 trial - and if that is so, a conservative valuation makes better sense.

Now, from an earlier research paper referred by a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, we see the following table:

Source

Now, reading through the entire document, we note that VK2809 (MB07811 ) had this data - "Importantly, MB07811 decreased LDL cholesterol (41%), triglyceride (78%), ApoB, and Lp(A) levels" while for MGL3196, this was "LDL cholesterol was reduced up to 30% and triglycerides up to 60%." While these differences across trials cannot be compared, it is at least apparent that VK2809 doesn't appear to have fared any worse than MGL3196. Both seem to be outstanding drugs, and the fact that VK2809 is a prodrug also adds an extra layer of safety to it.

Zacks has been consistently bullish about Viking over Madrigal, and that doesn't indicate anything beyond their actual arguments. In a 2016 article, they compare the two drugs and come out with the following statements:

"For triglycerides, of the six cohorts tested with MGL-3196, only one of them was statistically significantly different from the placebo cohort. In comparison, VK2809 was statistically significantly different from placebo in multiple cohorts for triglycerides. In addition, treatment with MGL-3196 resulted in decreases in Lp(A) of between +2.7% to -20%, compared to decreases in Lp(‘A) from treatment with VK2809 of -15% to -60%. Lastly, treatment with MGL-3196 resulted in decreases in ApoB of -4.9% to -24%, compared to decreases in ApoB from treatment with VK2809 of -10% to -50%."

Again, these differences in and of themselves do not mean much because it isn't possible to do cross-trial comparisons so easily. However, it does show one thing, and I repeat myself - it is at least apparent that VK2809 doesn't appear to have fared any worse than MGL3196.

So why the difference in valuation?

I think one reason for the difference in valuation is the much longer history of VK2809 compared to MGL3196, which may have dampened enthusiasm somewhat. After its successful Phase 1, discussed below, the drug went into hibernation for a while, and MGL-3196 remained as the only THR-β agonists being tested in humans. It must be remembered, however, that it came to Viking's management not too many years ago, and since then, the progress has been strong. So, such a huge difference in valuation on that ground does not seem to make sense either.

Is it safety, then?

An old Phase 1 study of VK2809 performed by Metabasis Pharma, later acquired by Ligand, from which Viking licensed the candidate, produced some safety data that appeared of concern. At the two highest doses of 20mg and 40mg, the study reported ALT elevation in 3 patients each. Now, ALT elevation is associated with liver toxicity, so, when taken at face value, these results indicated a problem for VK2809.

However, as this researcher has discussed, there is a problem with how the adverse events were described. Usually, in liver diagnostics, mild ALT elevation is defined as 3x the upper limit of normal (uln) ALT, which could be anywhere between 7 and 55 u/l. So, for someone to have even a mild elevation, they have to have 3xULN of ALT. However, in this study - original poster here - ALT elevation, according to this reference, was done as an undisclosed increase from baseline.

This is critical because an elevated ALT may still remain within the normal range, as discussed in that paper. Moreover, mean elevation of 1.5ULN was observed, but it was also observed that "In the 40 mg patient from the table, Viking has stated that dosing was continued uninterrupted. Interestingly, despite the continued dosing the patient’s ALT returned to normal by the end of the 14-day study." The paper cited earlier also characterized this as "mild." (see pg 1618). Also noteworthy that while TRα affinity mediates CV risks, and VK2809 has a lower TR β affinity than MGL-3196, there are no CV issues here.

So if this was the only reason behind the difference in valuation, then it doesn't make sense especially given the diverse pipeline of Viking. A $4bn valuation for a pre-market company with just a Phase 3 ready product - however vast its potential - does not make as much sense as a $700mn market cap for a very similar product from another company that's maybe half a year behind.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.