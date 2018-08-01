Apple Is Firing On All Cylinders

Five core metrics from the earnings report will be brought to focus that clearly outline why it was another great quarter.

Apple's earnings report is full of highlights, and with a company the size of Apple, the numbers are huge.

Apple reported its best ever June quarter, easily beating expectations and showing that earnings in the tech sector have still not peaked.

There is always a lot of anxiety, euphoria and general tension before Big Apple (AAPL) reports its highly-awaited earnings. This time there has been substantially less doom and gloom concerns related to iPhone units and sales than in previous reports. However, this time it was more the question whether Apple, unlike two of the other FAANG members, Facebook (FB) and Netflix (NFLX), can provide some level of comfort to a rather anxious market following the more than 20% selloff in Facebook.

Apple is the undisputed leader in the consumer tech industry with unrivaled profitability, a giant pile of cash and the number 1 company in terms of market cap.

With the stock rising by 3.5% in after-hours trading, investors may wonder whether Apple is finally overvalued, and the following 5 key metrics clearly show that Apple remains a great investment case.

$53.3B

Again, Apple crushed estimates, now beating expectations in 11 out of the last 14 quarters. Apple recorded Q3 revenues of $53.3B right at the top end of its $51.5B to $53.5B guidance and a whopping $870M above consensus to post 17% Y/Y growth. On a sequential basis, growth even accelerated by 1pp, which is more than just staggering for an almost $1T company. EPS came in at $2.34 which represents 40% Y/Y growth, and while a lot of that should be driven by the tax reform, the other large portion is attributable to that strong double-digit revenue growth rates.

Apple sold 41.3M iPhones during the quarter, earning $29.9B in sales or around 56% of total revenues in the traditionally slower June quarter, as both seasonality and customers anticipating the next iPhone announcement suspend sales for one or two quarters. However, due to a much higher than expected ASP of $724, iPhone brought in 20% more sales despite only 1% unit sales growth.

Also important is that iPhone's installed basis grew by double digits again. Even better, iPhone has been growing faster than the market driven by a wide variety of regions. But the best thing about those figures is that iPhone X's premium price apparently does not scare consumers.

Such dominance in pricing is unique in the consumer products market and thus shows the strength of the Apple brand in attracting ever more customers. For the next quarter, Apple is guiding for revenue between $60B and $62B, representing 16% Y/Y growth at the mid-point of that guidance.

$728

Analysts expected Apple to post average selling price (ASP) of $693, compared to $606 a year ago without iPhone X, which Apple smashed with an ASP of $724. Driven by such unique ASP strength, Apple is now earning a whopping additional $118 on each iPhone sold compared to the previous year, representing around 19% growth. Although it is a slower quarter, iPhone X keeps on selling strongly as ASP is virtually identical with the $728 reported for the March quarter.

It cannot be stressed enough but the importance of rising ASP compared to FY2017 shows itself in a units vs. revenue growth comparison. Apple sold around 1% more iPhones in the quarter yet revenue grew by a significant 20%.

31%

Apple's Services division grew for the second consecutive quarter at a 31% clip and is closing in fast on $10B in quarterly revenue for the segment (currently at $9.55B) fueled in part by double-digit growth in the installed user base.

Not only did that easily beat consensus estimates of $9.2B but it also means that Apple remains well on track, in fact, even ahead of its own plan, to double its Services revenue of FY2016 by FY2020, which would represent $48.8B or around $12.2B on average by quarter. Compared to the reported quarter, this represents another 28% growth over the next two years, and given the strong momentum we are seeing right now, I would not be surprised if Apple would even exceed that.

Interestingly, after Apple's strong Q1, where Services exceeded estimates by a whopping $800M, analysts were busy raising their estimates but still underestimated the immense growth of this strong growth engine.

At current pace with Apple's stronger Q4 quarter to come, Services should hit the $10B milestone and continue its strong double-digit growth path.

In all five geographic segments, Services revenue grew by strong double-digit year over year. Such broad-based growth set quarterly records for all of Apple's Services components such as Apple Care, Apple Pay and the AppStore. One quote from Tim Cook summarizes it best:

On the services side, we're thrilled with the results... the App Store, AppleCare, Apple Music, cloud services, Apple Pay all set new June quarter records... and so we couldn't be happier with how things are going

Source: FY2018/Q3 Apple Earnings Call

"Early days of iPod"

This was Tim Cook's lovely remark when talking about performance in the Wearables segment, part of which are AirPods growing at strong double digits and with people everywhere walking around with the distinctly recognizable AirPods Tim Cook is reminded of how it looked like in the "early days if iPod when I started noticing white earbuds everywhere I went".

The Wearables segment, grouped into the "Other Products" category, although still not broken down by product by Apple in its official financial statements, has grown by over 60% Y/Y with accelerating growth over the past couple of quarters. This means that total revenue over the last four quarters came in at $10B, and with growth having accelerated across the quarters, we can reasonably estimate the segment to have raked in sales of at least $3B for the current June quarter. Now for a company like Apple with quarterly revenue of $53.3B, $3B in sales only represents a 5.6% share, but with Apple setting quarterly records like clockwork, that share will only increase over time and make Apple even less dependent on iPhone.

$243B

For the first time in two years, Apple's liquidity reserves dipped below $250B as Apple distributed almost $25B to shareholders with the majority ($20B) going into stock buybacks as part of Apple's $100B buyback program ($90B left).

The tax reform has gifted Apple the unique opportunity to repatriate its overseas cash at low tax rates and distribute it to shareholders instead of having to take up more long-term debt to do so. Thus, it comes as no surprise that by the end of the June quarter Apple's long-term debt is now below $100B again as Apple reduced it by $6.5B during the quarter.

With Apple's stock continuing to rise and hitting new highs during the quarter and even higher highs in early AH trading, the remaining $90B under the current buyback program will naturally have less and less impact on the stock. Still, for Apple to be able to invest that money at healthy double-digit growth rates into its own company certainly makes sense as it sees no better external opportunities to invest that capital. For us investors, it provides more downside protection, although with the results Apple just reported, the stock is poised to go up.

Investor Takeaway

Looking ahead, we couldn't be more excited about the products and services in our pipeline as well as limitless applications for augmented reality and machine learning technology.

Source: Apple CEO, Tim Cook, FY2018/Q3 Earnings Call

The best thing about Apple is that although we have no idea which future products Apple is going to release, we can only be thrilled about them as the current product line-up is already able to generate double-digit growth.

There a few hints given in the conference call regarding the pipeline, which includes more services and obviously new iPhones but certainly no details are or will be given prior to official announcements. Also we can observe that R&D spending continues to rise hitting more than $10B during the current three quarters of Apple's financial year, and surely this is not all about iPhone.

This quarter Services was clearly the highlight with growth even exceeding substantially raised consensus estimates. Now that Apple is ahead on its own schedule to double the segment's revenues, future services added to the current line-up should only help to further foster that growth.

The iPhone keeps on selling with the iPhone X remaining the best-selling iPhone for Apple, and despite sluggish unit sales growth, the sheer ASP strength is contributing to growing sales.

Apple's forward valuation is still only in the mid teens, and given its growth, its guidance and its still unknown pipeline (such as ground-breaking technologies in health data, augmented reality and a wider iPhone offering), the stock presents a great investment. And this statement will not change even if Apple should manage to hit the $200 milestone for the first time.

And if the market ever assigns Apple a 20-25 times earnings valuation, which it certainly deserves, the stock will soar to $250 and then $300. As long as this does not happen, we should welcome the opportunity to purchase such a one-of-a-kind company at discount prices.

As Apple continues to fire on all cylinders, investors should not wait any longer to invest in a company which is in a market that Apple itself termed to be "the best market for a consumer product company in the history of the world" to be in. The race to the mythical $1T mark is so close to being finished with Apple only having to hit $203.45 to make big headlines yet again.

