Ascendas REIT: Good Quarter Setting Up For Forward Growth

Towards the end of the quarter, Ascendas REIT acquired two properties in Australia that should deliver growth for the trust starting in the next quarter.

On Monday, July 30, 2018, Singapore-based industrial real estate investment trust Ascendas REIT (OTC:ACDSF) announced its first quarter 2018/2019 earnings results. Overall, these results were mixed, with revenue and income up but some disappointments on the distribution. There were also some positive signs for the company's future too as will be discussed below. The trust appears to remain a solid choice among Singaporean REITs and current investors should be satisfied with these results.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Ascendas REIT's first quarter 2018/2019 earnings results:

Ascendas REIT reported gross revenue of S$216.6 million in the quarter. This represents a 1.5% increase over the S$213.3 million that the trust had in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The trust reported net property income of S$159.2 million in the first quarter of 2018/2019. This represents a 3.8% increase over the S$153.4 million that it had in the year ago quarter.

Ascendas REIT managed to achieve an impressive 10.5% positive rental reversion during the quarter.

The trust had a total amount available for distribution of S$117.3 million in the quarter, which is a 1.0% decline over the S$118.5 million that it had in the prior year quarter.

Ascendas REIT declared a distribution of 4.002 Singaporean cents per unit for the quarter. In the same quarter of last year, the company declared a total distribution of 4.049 Singaporean cents per unit for a 1.2% year-over-year decline.

Ascendas REIT helpfully included a table with its results that compares the first quarter of 2018/2019 (the trust's fiscal year runs from April to March) to the same quarter of last year:

Source: Ascendas REIT

The first thing that a reader perusing the highlights undoubtedly noticed is that the trust's revenue and net property income increased year over year. One of the reasons for this is that the trust acquired two new properties recently that contributed positively to both figures. These two properties are 100 Wickham Street and 108 Wickham Street in Brisbane, Australia. In addition, the redevelopment of 50 Kallang Avenue contributed positively to the trust's figures year over year.

With that said though, some readers may note that the number of properties in the trust's portfolio actually remained static year over year at 132. Basically, over the course of the year, Ascendas REIT sold off some properties (including 30 Old Toh Tuck Road, Singapore in April) in order to purchase other properties commanding higher rents. It sold just as many properties as it acquired, keeping the number of total properties static.

Another factor that had a positive impact on the trust's performance in the first quarter was rental reversion. A rental reversion is when a landlord readjusts the rent on a property, either at lease renewal or at some other predefined time during the lease term. During the most recent quarter, this certainly benefited the trust as it was able to positively increase the rents by an average of 10.5% on any property that it was able to under the lease terms. This is much better than what the trust managed to achieve in either the previous quarter or in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Source: Ascendas REIT

This had the effect of sharply increasing the rent paid by some of its tenants, which should naturally result in the trust generating more revenue from these tenants going forward. This should also result in the trust being able to boost its income and ultimately distributions over the coming quarter.

A final factor that helped the company's property income is that it managed to reduce its property-related expenses by 4.2% year over year in the latest quarter. While this boosted its income in the first quarter, it is admittedly uncertain whether this will be a permanent fixture going forward or simply something like a temporary drop in property maintenance. As such, we cannot be certain whether we will see permanently higher income from this factor or not.

The trust acquired two new properties during the first quarter of 2018/2019 that should grow its revenue and income going forward. The first of these was 169-177 Australis Drive in Melbourne, Australia. This property was acquired on June 4, 2018 for A$34.0 million.

Source: Ascendas REIT

As shown here, this property is a 31,048 sq. meter logistics facility sitting within the West Park Industrial Estate. Due to the size of the facility, it is easily able to accommodate multiple tenants, a few of the larger ones include Hitachi Transport Systems, United Wholesalers, and HB Commerce. The property is currently 100% occupied with a weighted average lease expiry of three years. As such, the trust does not need to worry about finding new tenants right away.

At the purchase price, the property was valued at a 6.9% capitalization rate, which is quite high compared to the much lower capitalization rates on most American real estate. The trust therefore appears to have gotten a good deal here. As the property was acquired in June, it did not have much time to contribute to the trust's results in this quarter but it should make its presence known in the next quarter.

The second new property in Australia's REIT portfolio is 1314 Ferntree Gully Drive in Melbourne, Australia. This property was acquired on June 26, 2018 for A$16.2 million.

Source: Ascendas REIT

As we can see here, this property is a 16,134 sq. meter office and warehouse facility located within the industrial precinct of Scoresby. Unlike the previous property, this facility is not currently leased to anyone but does include a rental guarantee by Brian Davis Investments Pty Ltd. This means that this company will make up the difference between the rent that Ascendas REIT manages to get and the amount needed to give the property a 7.8% capitalization rate.

When we look at the cap rate, we see that the trust purchased the property for a relatively low price, although the presence of a rental guarantee may be an indication that the area is somewhat overdeveloped. Regardless, the property should prove beneficial for the trust's top and bottom lines, although it had minimal impact on the trust's first quarter as it was acquired with only a few days to go until the books were closed.

By far, the most disappointing thing in these earnings results was the year-over-year distribution decrease, even though it was a fairly slight one. However, the reason for it had nothing to do with the trust's actual performance. In the first quarter of last year, Ascendas REIT's distribution benefited from a one-time increase due to the non-deductibility of certain upfront financing fees incurred in fiscal year 2011/2012.

If this one-time event were excluded, the trust would have seen its distribution per unit increase by 4.0% year over year. Thus, the company's actual operational performance was good enough to generate an increase in the distribution and this should make unitholders happy.

In conclusion then, Ascendas REIT had a reasonably good quarter, despite the slight decline in the distribution. The trust also completed a few strategic acquisitions, which set it up for solid potential forward growth. Overall, the trust continues to perform well on its mission to provide income for its unitholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.