Add Paratek Pharmaceuticals' AdCom Meeting To Your Biotech Catalyst Calendar

When it comes to antibiotics stocks like Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK), Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT), Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) and Achaogen Inc. (AKAO), any gains can be short lived (see Figure 1).

Figure 1: Performance over 12 months of four antibiotics stocks, compared to the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI), which have completed phase 3 (NBRV), completed phase 3 and have submitted an NDA (PRTK) or have antibiotics now on the market (AKAO, MLNT).

Downward price action in antibiotics stocks often happens as the company leaves the honeymoon period where all the market wants to see is that the drug works. Once that is already known, subsequent data releases tend to be received less warmly and the stock can begin to bleed over concerns whether the antibiotic will sell or not, as antibiotic launches tend to be lackluster (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Launches of antibiotics (a) compared to other non-antibiotics (b) with the antibiotic ceftaroline fosamil (Teflaro) included on both panels for comparison. Source: Publication in Biochemical Pharmacology.

Companies often raise funds approaching regulatory submission and a potential launch which can also trigger the end of the honeymoon period. For example, following the readout of two phase 3 studies in 2017, PRTK announced it had raised ~$50 M in a public offering of its common stock in January, 2018. PRTK raised funds again in April with a $140 M offering of convertible notes.

Figure 3: PRTK chart with weekly candles from late March 2016 to July 2018. Phase 3 results led to takeout rumors and highs for the stock, but raises have been a factor in bringing the stock back down. Source: StockCharts.com with annotations by Biotech Beast.

I do believe a quick entry and exit around positive news is an ideal way to play antibiotics stocks because gains can be so short lived and a potential trade of this kind is setting up this week with PRTK.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Advisory Committee meeting

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) has run three phase 3 trials on its novel tetracycline antibiotic, omadacycline. Two of these trials used IV administration of the drug, with the option to switch to oral administration after a few days (IV-to-Oral). These two trials looked at the drug in community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Another trial looked at an all oral regime of omadacycline in ABSSSI. All three trials hit the FDA and EMA specified primary endpoints and secondary endpoints. The data are thus a slam dunk in terms of efficacy.

The all oral regime, however, was not without its side effects. The drug had quite a tendency to make people feel sick, 30.2% taking omadacyline experienced nausea and another 16.8% actually vomited. Only 7.6% of those taking the comparator antibiotic in the trial, oral linezolid, experienced nausea and just 3% taking linezolid vomited.

In February, PRTK submitted two New Drug Applications (NDAs) for omadacycline as injection and omadacycline oral tablets for the treatment of CABP and ABSSSI.

We believe internally of course that the dossier that we have submitted, the robustness of the data from three Phase 3 trials and all of the earlier work done on the drug that we believe the risk benefit for omadacycline is very compelling. And so, we would, on the margin, guess that there would not be an obvious need for an AdCom. - Michael Bigham, Chairman and CEO of PRTK, Q4'17 earnings call.

In April, PRTK announced the NDA's had been accepted for priority review, but noted that the FDA was planning to hold an Advisory Committee meeting to discuss the NDAs. This Advisory Committee meeting creates a trade opportunity.

On June 20, PRTK issued a press release noting a meeting of the Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee of the FDA was scheduled for August 8, 2018, to review the omadacyline NDAs. The FDA also issued a press release on the Advisory Committee meeting.

The committee will discuss new drug applications 209816, for omadacycline tablets, and 209817, for omadacycline injection, sponsored by Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., for the proposed indications for the treatment of community acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. FDA intends to make background material available to the public no later than 2 business days before the meeting. - FDA press release.

This background material, often referred to as "AdCom notes" are what will set up the trade. AdCom notes are often quite critical, pointing out every way in which the drug being submitted for review is less than perfect. The notes will likely highlight that the all oral regime of omadacycline causes some concerning rates and types of side effects. The market might begin to wonder if the oral form might not get approval or be approved with a lot of warnings on the label which might limit sales. Of course the Advisory Committee itself does not approve the drug, but it votes on whether to recommend approval of the drug to the FDA. The FDA then tends to follow the recommendation of the Advisory Committee.

The success of the all oral regime is important to PRTK because this provides the drug with a point of difference over some (but not all) the players in the antibiotic space. For example, NBRV has an all oral regime of its antibiotic lefamulin which recently succeeded in a phase 3 study in CABP. NBRV also plans to develop lefamulin for ABSSSI, so PRTK and NBRV are likely to soon be competing for market share in those indications. The same can be said of MLNT's Baxdela (delafloxacin) a fluoroquinolone antibiotic which can be administered via the IV or Oral route, is approved currently for ABSSSI and in trials for CABP. Further, PRTK is running trials in urinary tract infections, where it would also compete against all oral regimes. Negative comments from the AdCom panel on the safety of the all oral regime can thus adversely impact PRTK stock.

In this hypothetical scenario, between the facts that PRTK initially suggested an Advisory Committee meeting would not be likely, the fact that the FDA scheduled one anyway and that there are now these critical notes on the all oral regime, the stock could drop a bit. If the notes are critical, but not too critical of the all oral regime, a long trade in PRTK sets up.

Recommendation and Risks

Were PRTK to pull back on the release of AdCom notes, a long could be rewarding if the Advisory Committee ends up voting in favor of recommending approval of the drug just a few days later. It makes sense to sell following a positive Advisory Committee vote, because once a positive vote is in hand, the drug is as good as approved and people will begin to worry about sales since antibiotics don't tend to sell well. The risks associated with the trade would be that the panel votes against approval of omadacycline at the AdCom meeting based on safety, this is possible for oral omadacycline but less likely for IV omadacycline. Another risk is that a vote for approval is not met with a pop in the stock, this seems unlikely but the market doesn't seem to like antibiotic stocks, so this must be kept in mind.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.