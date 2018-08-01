July Is Over, But It's Not Too Late To Invest Using A Multi-Factor Approach

Individual factors may be effective in predicting stock performance in certain sectors, while having little relevance when applied to others.

Multi-Factor portfolios allow investors to mitigate the effects of the cyclicality of public markets and individual factors.

Why Does a Multi-Factor Framework Matter?

At Quantamize, we believe that factors are the building blocks of portfolios, but individual factors alone do not always outperform the market.

You may ask yourself “What are factors and how can they help me build my portfolio?”. Simply put, factors are characteristics used to categorize and differentiate various groups of stocks. Perhaps a stock is mispriced relative to its peers and represents a strong Value. Maybe the stock has displayed robust performance recently, showing positive Momentum. A stock may be more predictable and less prone to rapid price swings, indicating low Volatility. Value, Momentum, and Volatility are just some of the numerous factors that can be used to gauge the attractiveness of an investment. Multi-Factor portfolios can generate superior returns through a market cycle.

So, how can a Multi-Factor strategy provide superior returns? A Multi-Factor approach allows investors to mitigate the effects of public market cyclicality, which may negatively impair single-factor portfolios. A classic example of this has been the structural underperformance of Value stocks over the past few years:

Source: Bloomberg. Data as of July 31, 2018

During periods of economic expansion, stocks with high value and momentum scores tend to outperform their peers. In contrast, quality and low volatility stocks outperform their peers during periods of economic slowdown and contraction. A portfolio which holds stocks diversified across all factors is more likely to weather market cycles and generate superior returns.

Machine learning and algorithmic trading are increasingly becoming integral elements of investment heuristics. Multi-Factor strategies not only have a place in an investment world where algorithmic trading dominates, but they can help provide investors with stock ideas that have been backtested to perform well across different market regimes.

Why Use Spreads When Measuring The Effectiveness of Factors?

Throughout this write-up, we are going to make reference to a Q1 (Quintile 1) minus Q5 (Quintile 5) spread. Q1 refers to the top 20% of stocks equally weighted in a particular factor bucket. In comparison, Q5 refers to the bottom 20% equally weighted for the same factor bucket.

Why bother with a Q1-Q5 spread? At a simplistic level, it permits investors to determine whether a factor is effective: theoretically, if a factor is “working”, the spread between its top ranked stocks should “outperform” its worst ranked stocks. If the Q1 quintile is outperforming the Q5 quintile, the Q1-Q5 spread is positive. That spread is the implied return on the factor.

Some investors may choose to slice the universe into terciles or deciles. In comparison to quintiles and terciles, using deciles requires a more detailed analysis of factors since the targeted output universe is smaller (and theoretically, offers more outsized returns if implemented correctly). At Quantamize, we use decile-based methodologies. For this write-up, however, we will ONLY be talking about QUINTILES.

How do investors determine whether a factor is outperforming or underperforming other factors? While it is possible to simply compare the Q1s of the factors under analysis, a more cogent framework includes comparing the Q1-Q5 spreads. We will explore this concept in greater detail later in this write-up as we break down the performance of the S&P 500 by factors as well as the performance of the different GICS sectors on a factor by factor basis.

Source: Bloomberg. Data as of July 31, 2018

Factor Returns

YTD, stocks in the Q1-Q5 spread for Price Momentum are +2.34%. Price Momentum factor scores were the best indicators of stock outperformance over a 3-year and 5-year period. Analyst Expectations appears to be another accurate measure of stock performance:

Source: S&P Capital IQ. Data as of July 31, 2018

Value has been the weakest factor across all three time-periods in the tables above. Likewise, Growth scores have also displayed minimal ability to predict stock price movement.

In the tables below, you will see the YTD, 3-year, and 5-year Q1-Q5 factor spread by sector breakdown.

YTD Q1-Q5 Return Spread

Source: S&P Capital IQ. Data as of July 31, 2018

Price momentum, although a predictive factor for the S&P 500 in aggregate, is ineffective at predicting highly cyclical stocks like materials and industrials stocks. In comparison, Value seems to be predictive of materials stocks while Growth and Size are dispositive factors for these stocks.

Low volatility, of all the factor groups, seems to be the most predictive across the majority of the S&P 500 sectors.

3-Year Q1-Q5 Return Spread

Source: S&P Capital IQ. Data as of July 31, 2018

5-Year Q1-Q5 Return Spread

Source: S&P Capital IQ. Data as of July 31, 2018

As we expand the time periods under analysis, the efficacy of the low volatility factor is diminished. At first blush, Analyst Expectations appears to be the most effective factor at predicting returns across the majority of sectors in the S&P500 on a 3-Year and 5-Year basis.

Conclusion

Factor analysis is a compelling investment heuristic to be employed when constructing diversified portfolios. Rather than arbitrarily selecting factors (or stocks!), we argue that a Multi-Factor framework should be applied to construct a diversified portfolio that will outperform throughout the life of a market cycle.

Individual factors may be effective in predicting the performance of stocks in certain sectors, while having little relevance when applied to other sectors.

Investors should judiciously select factors and the components of those factors when building their Multi-Factor methodology. Choosing the right factors can have a significant impact on an investor’s portfolio return.

