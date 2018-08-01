Parsing Through The RadiSys Arbitrage Opportunity

I don’t expect a higher bid to come along, and I’m not sure a 14% discount represents a good enough risk/reward to hold through to the closing for me. Trading dollars for dimes isn’t my style.

Yet according to the proxy materials, there were at least 7 interested parties with only two offering proposals. All the others' interest waned due to the legacy embedded products business.

RSYS shares are currently trading at $1.48 (at the time of writing), about a 14% discount to the M&A price. The spread seems wide considering there isn’t any financing risk.

The long, tumultuous story of RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) as an independent, publicly traded company is about to close. On June 29, the company announced that it would be acquired by Reliance Industries — the parent of Reliance Jio (and major RSYS customer — for $1.72 per share in cash. The deal is expected to close in 4Q 2018, and isn’t subject to any financing provisions.

If for some reason the RadiSys acquisition were not to close, there is material downside risk in the shares given its weak financial position. I don’t have any reason to think that the deal won’t close given it is a tiny $74 million acquisition for a multi-billion market cap buyer in Reliance, but there wasn’t a ton of interest from other potential buyers, leaving Reliance in the driver seat here.

Yes, RadiSys is an important vendor for Reliance Jio as a supplier of its MediaEngine software, but I’m left wondering if there is a way to squeeze RadiSys into asking for and taking a price discount. I’m not sure how those sort of business practices are handled in India, but Reliance’s Chairman and largest shareholder, Mukesh Ambani (also India’s richest man), has a less-than-stellar reputation among some onlookers.

I’m personally not willing to bet capital on this current arbitrage situation for limited upside. Said differently, I think it is a bad idea to bet “dollars for dimes” considering the risk of the transaction failing. Again, I’m not saying it will, but the spread on the deal has widened a bit so the market doesn’t appear to totally trust the transaction either.

Either way, retail holders who still own RSYS shares in anticipation of collecting $1.72 per share cash on the closing of the Reliance deal should review the preliminary proxy which provides some insight into the sale process. Consider that RSYS had been trying to sell itself since 2013 in its entirety, or certain product lines, and there was general disinterest from potential buyers due to a sagging embedded products business. Taken to its natural conclusion, if the Reliance deal fails, I don’t think there is any backstop for the shares in terms of another party to step in.

If the deal were to fail, RSYS management provided estimates for its business on a standalone basis through 2020. Consolidated revenue should continue to fall due to further contraction of its embedded products business (by 30-50%) while software-systems is expected to continue to grow (10-20%). Margins should expand as software makes a larger portion of consolidated revenue. Taken together, operating income is expected to rise to $4.1 million in 2019, then decline to $3.2 million in 2020. I’m not sure what kind of multiple that would deserve, but it likely equates to a valuation less than $74 million for the equity in my opinion.

(Source: bamsec.com)

All that said, Reliance likely values RSYS higher since it will own all of RSYS software technology and effectively stop paying for use of the MediaEngine software by bringing it in house. Reliance can also expand RSYS offerings at other communication service providers (“CSPs”) around the globe due to its extensive network of contacts and well-capitalized balance sheet.

It does make sense why Reliance would want to own RadiSys in my opinion. It provides a potential new runway for growth by enabling disruptive telecom solutions for 5G, Network Functions Virtualization (“NFV”) and software-defined networking (“SDN”) at a time when 5G investment appears to be accelerating (see the T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK) $3.5 billion deal to roll out 5G infrastructure). This large growth opportunity should be viewed as a mitigating factor for the RadiSys deal falling through, in my opinion.

Conclusion

I’m rooting for RadiSys and the management team to succeed, but I’m not betting on the stock at this point. For one, I’m not an arbitrage investor. It just isn’t my style. And I don’t see enough reward for the level of risk required to own RSYS shares in this particular arbitrage situation. For some investors, a 14% return in less than 6 months — if the deal closes at $1.72 per share by the end of the 2018 — might be an attractive option, equating to an annualized internal rate of return (IRR) around ~30%.

The problem for me is I’m not sure how far the stock could fall if the deal is not consummated, and reports of Reliance and Mr. Ambani business tactics scare me a bit (even if they are untrue). And because I can’t figure out the downside scenario, I can’t make an appropriate risk/reward judgment, thus making the shares uninvestable for me.

Good luck to investors taking the RadiSys arbitrage situation to its conclusion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.