Transocean: Strong Results, Improving Position

On Monday, July 30, 2018, offshore drilling contractor Transocean Ltd. (RIG) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. The initial headline numbers surrounding the announcement were quite good as the company beat the expectations of analysts on both a top- and bottom-line basis. However, as was the case with Ensco (ESV) and Diamond Offshore (DO), the earnings beat just means that the company did not bleed as much red ink as analysts feared. However, Transocean's results did show that the offshore drilling industry continues to recover, even if that recovery is quite weak.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Transocean's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

Transocean reported total contract drilling revenues of $790 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 12.1% increase over the $705 million that the company brought in during the year-ago quarter.

The company had total operating and maintenance expenses in the second quarter of $431 million. This represents a 30.2% increase over the $331 million that the company spent in the year-ago quarter.

Transocean achieved an impressive 97.4% revenue efficiency in the second quarter of 2018. This is identical to what it had in the second quarter of 2017.

The company acquired a 33% interest in the Transocean Norge and retired four older floating rigs during the quarter.

Transocean reported a net loss of $1.139 billion during the quarter. The corresponding figure for the second quarter of 2017 was $1.679 billion.

The first thing that I noticed while reading Transocean's earnings report is that unlike Diamond Offshore and Ensco, Transocean's revenue actually went up year-over-year. The primary reason for the revenue surge was the four CAT-D harsh-environment semisubmersibles that Transocean got when it acquired Songa Offshore back in January. These four rigs were naturally not even part of the company's fleet in the prior year quarter so could not have contributed to Transocean's revenues during that period. In addition, one of Transocean's newbuild rigs, Deepwater Poseidon, started working on its first contract back in February. Thus, it was contributing dayrate revenues to Transocean's top-line in the most recent quarter that were not there in the prior year quarter.

Transocean's revenue also benefited from a one-time payment for the Discoverer Clear Leader. As I have mentioned numerous times in the past, offshore drilling contracts carry a number of provisions meant to protect the drilling company in the event of a contract termination, one of which is a provision that the customer pay a termination fee upon the cancellation of any contract. This provision was activated when the previous customer cancelled the contract for that rig back in November and Chevron (CVX) made a one-time payment of $148 million, a portion of which Transocean has been recognizing on a quarterly basis ever since. In the second quarter, Transocean recognized $37 million as a result of this, which was $1 million less than it received in the first quarter of 2018. The company recognized no such payment in the second quarter of last year, but it is worth keeping in mind that the rig was working at the time and was generating regular dayrate.

Over the past several years, I have been stating that the exploration & production companies that comprise the customer base for the offshore drilling industry have shown a marked preference for modern drilling rigs due to their safety and technical characteristics. This became even more true as the industry entered its most recent downturn in late 2013. Unfortunately, Transocean had one of the older fleets of any of the major drillers entering the downturn. The company has since been working to correct this problem and modernize its fleet. As I mentioned in the highlights, Transocean acquired a 33% stake in the brand-new Transocean Norge harsh-environment semisubmersible and scrapped four older floating rigs. This had the dual beneficial effects of increasing the competitiveness of Transocean's own fleet as well as reducing some of the supply overhang plaguing the industry.

As mentioned in the highlights, Transocean had an impressive revenue efficiency of 97.4% in the quarter. While this was identical to what the company had in the prior year quarter, it was much better than the 91.5% that the company had in the first quarter. This was quite beneficial to the company's performance due to the way offshore drilling rigs are compensated. An offshore drilling rig only generates dayrate during times in which it actually performs drilling operations for customers and not for time spent out of operation undergoing maintenance or receiving repairs. Ideally then, an offshore drilling company should want to achieve a full 100% uptime. This is impractical however as offshore drilling rigs are just like any other highly sophisticated machine in that they require regular maintenance in order to function at peak efficiency. Thus, the challenge for an offshore drilling contractor is to minimize downtime while still performing all the necessary maintenance to keep their rigs operating at peak efficiency. A contractor's revenue efficiency is a measure of how effectively a contractor does that as the metric is the ratio of how much money the company brought in compared to what it would have brought in had it incurred no downtime. Transocean thus came very close to achieving its theoretical maximum revenue in both the second quarter of this year and last year and less so in the first quarter of 2018. This increase in revenue efficiency contributed to a quarter-over-quarter revenue increase.

As already mentioned, Transocean's operating and maintenance expenses increased by 30.2% year-over-year, going from $331 million to $431 million. This was somewhat expected though as the company's five additional operating rigs that were already discussed naturally have expenses of their own. The key though is that the new rigs increase revenues more than they do expenses but this did not appear to be the case as revenues only increased by $85 million while expenses increased by $100 million. Transocean will need to work to reduce these expenses over the next few quarters.

Overall, Transocean is showing some early signs of recovering along with the drilling industry. However, perhaps more importantly, the company made some very real progress at upgrading its fleet, which will position it well to take advantage of further recovery in the industry as the fleet is becoming more competitive with those of its peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.