Facebook's Fair Value

Assuming a 7-9% revenue deceleration rate in the next few quarters and a mid-30% operating margin in the next few years, Facebook fair value is between $175 and $217.

In light of the new information released in its Q2 earnings conference call, I estimated the fair values of Facebook’s (FB) stock. I also provided the most recent Wall Street target prices on Facebook for comparisons.

Revenue and Operating Margin Guidance

In a rare opportunity, Facebook Q2 conference call provided almost most of the bells and whistles of forward-looking guidance, which is critically important for valuing its stock. In this case, Facebook CFO David Wehner gave revenue guidance, “revenue growth rates to decline by high single digit percentages from prior quarters sequentially in both Q3 and Q4,” and operating margin guidance, “Over the next several years, we would anticipate that our operating margins will trend towards the mid-30s on a percentage basis.” Granted these numbers may not be perfect, I will work with what I have at hand to value the stock.

Revenue-Based Valuation

In addition to the forecast financials, I will need a valuation model to turn the fundamentals into share values. Let me go through my thought process on the selection of a proper and practical model to value Facebook stock.

Facebook is one of the dream stocks for any valuation analysts because they have every fundamental number positive, so they can be easily plugged in some formula. Facebook has positive double-digit revenue growth rates, earnings growth rates, gross margin, and free cash flow. More importantly, they have these positive numbers consistently. We can easily choose a revenue-based, earnings-based, cash flow-based, or book value-based approach to value Facebook stock (click here to see examples).

As revenue growth is the Facebook shareholders’ focal point after Q2, I elected to use a revenue-based, Sales Franchise Value Model (SFV), as shown below:

Let me first explain a bit more about this technical representation. Franchise value is the ability of a firm to replicate a proven successful business model on new lines of business at a higher profitability. The use of the franchise revenue value approach is appropriate for Facebook, since the company has shown a convincing track record and the ability to extend the success in raising both MAU and ARPU, the two bloodlines of any social media firms. As Facebook is still mainly driven by the revenue (growth) and its profitability (margin), Sales Franchise Value Model, which focuses on future revenue growth and margin, two numbers which we “happened” to have from Q3 guidance.

At this time, please bear with me to go through the technical process how I used this approach to come up the alternative estimates, as many analysts already revised their estimates of Facebook's target prices (Table 2 below).

How to Use the Model?

The logic behind the SFV is that the revenue multiple, or price to sales ratio (P/S), is determined jointly by the future growth in revenue (g) and improvement in profitability (m).

As the revenue growth rate, g, used in SFV, is the “long-term stable growth rate,” perceived by the market, it is not the actual quarterly or annual revenue growth rate. For example, Facebook has a mid-40% y/y revenue growth rate in Q2, but the market only priced in 12-13% of the 46% as the long-term stable portion of the growth rate, per SFV model.

To find the new “g” after Q2, I rely on the CFO’s revenue guidance. While there may be some confusion in Wehner’s “revenue growth rate to decline by high single digit percentages from prior quarters sequentially in both Q3 and Q4,” SA’s Kevin Sloan has done an excellent analysis of various possibilities what Wehner really meant. Luckily, SFV valuation is not terribly sensitive to the exact growth estimates, so I elected to use the straightforward reading of the guidance that the y/y Q3 and Q4 revenue growth rate will drop by a high single digit number, say between -7% and -9%, as in my simulations.

On the other hand, the most sensitive factor to determine the valuation is the discount rate, k, which requires serious attention. Since “k” and “g,” being “perceived” by the market, are not observable, I need to estimate them under a "normal" market condition in that the stock has to be fairly valued, per SFV. For Facebook’s case, I used the day before Q2 earnings release (ER) when FB was priced around $217. Assuming it was fairly priced at that point, then I used the SFV model above to “back out” the discount rate, k around 16%, and the long-term stable growth rate, g, around 13%. Incidentally, this is the implied revenue growth rate I mentioned in the previous section.

In other words, at the day before the Q2 earnings announcement, Facebook was priced at $217 to reflect investors’ required rate of return at 16%, and their expected long-term revenue growth rate was priced in around 13%. This is also based on the assumption that Facebook's long-term operating margin was around 45%.

Given this normal pre-Q2 case, I adjusted the new revenue growth rate lower to reflect the "high single digit revenue deceleration rate" from -7% to -9% scenarios. The adjustment is made by reducing the 13% growth rate by the amount of the discounted deceleration rate in the next 2 quarters. The long-term operating margin was assumed to be between 36% and 46%.

More importantly, the 16% discount rate is also marginally reduced due to the reduction of uncertainty from the announcement of revenue guidance, albeit not favorable. In summary, I was able to compute the fair values using the SFV as specified above at various future revenue and profitability scenarios.

Based on Facebook Q3 guidance, Facebook stock may be "theoretically" valued between $150 and $217 (Table 1). However, since the operating margin “will trend towards the mid-30s on a percentage basis in next few years,” I assumed it will stay above 40% in the next 12 months. Revenue growth may be reduced up to 8% a quarter for Q3 and Q4. As a result, my most likely calculated guess is that Facebook’s stock should be realistically valued between $175 and $217 (in red). Just for comparisons, In Table 2, I also showed the Wall Street analysts recently revised Facebook target prices after Q2 (Thomson Reuters).

Takeaways

The intent of this article is to simply value Facebook stock under the Q3 guidance but not to make an explicit recommendation for your personal trades. This is simply an attempt to quantitatively translate Facebook recent fundamentals guidance into stock values. How you use this information will depend on your investment thesis:

For example, I own Facebook stock because of its near-monopolistic business model. As the investment thesis has not been changed before and after the Q2 conference call, the changes in guidance or any stock mispricing are only headwinds to my holding. If investors own Facebook for their high long-term revenue and earnings growth rates, recent Q2 revelation may change your expectation, then whether the stock is fairly valued or not should be your secondary consideration at this point. If you own Facebook for valuation, the $175-217 fair value should suggest that the stock is currently undervalued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.