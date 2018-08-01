Netgear: There's Good News And Bad News (But More Good News)

But there's some good news here, between pricing for the Arlo IPO and in what will be the remaining business.

Heading into last Monday's Q2 report, NETGEAR (NTGR) was my largest position (and it still is). So I'm not entirely thrilled with a 13% decline following the report - or with the report itself. Most notably (at least to my eye), Arlo revenue growth decelerated. That's a key point given that my own model suggests that Arlo, ahead of an IPO in the second half of this year, supports over half of NETGEAR's current enterprise value. Margin concerns - an issue over the past several quarters - persist, with relatively thin profitability guided for Q3, driven in part by costs related to the separation of the two businesses.

That said, I'm not ready to push the panic button just yet. Arlo revenue still grew a solid 36% year-over-year. Pricing for the IPO seems to support the argument that the remaining NETGEAR businesses are available dirt cheap. And it's important to remember that we've been here before. In one of the weirder trading patterns I remember seeing, NTGR fell 15% after Q4 numbers, 10% after Q1, and now 13% after Q2. Yet the stock is up 57% over the past year - and trades pretty much in line with where it did before Q4, after mixed trading the last few sessions.

Essentially, each quarter the market has ignored a beat (relative to both the Street and guidance, the latter of which at this point has to be considered conservative, if not sandbagged) and focused on the outlook. Investors then spend the next three months buying the dip before the whole process starts again. That history doesn't guarantee that the pattern will repeat a third time - but there's enough here to suggest that it very well might.

The Bad News

The bear case relative to NTGR for some time has centered around competition. The expansion of Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) into Hardware has made that behemoth a direct competitor in routers (Google Wifi) and in IoT (NETGEAR's expanding Arlo portfolio against Alphabet's Nest). NETGEAR's own market share figures from recent slides cite eight competitors in IP cameras (and more on the way, including IP telephony provider Ooma (OOMA)), and 6 apiece in consumer Wifi and switches (where NETGEAR mostly focuses on the SMB market).

Add to that potential secular pressures from 5G, which could conceivably sharply reduce the need for in-home routers, and steadily declining sales to Internet service providers (to be leased to end customers), and the bearish argument for NTGR isn't necessarily (just) that it's overvalued. Rather, the core of the bear case here is that the business should head into decline at some point amid competitive and secular pressures. Given short interest that stands currently at 8%, and briefly exceeded 10% late last year (up from ~3% in early 2017), some market participants certainly hold that view.

I'd imagine some of the shorts are rather frustrated at the moment because there is some evidence backing that thesis in the last few quarters. Most notably, margins have compressed:

The Q2 figure is compressed by spend ahead of the pending spin-off of the Arlo IP camera division, which according to the Q2 conference call totaled about $5.1 million. But that spend only adds about 140 bps of pressure.

The margin compression has come because NETGEAR has had to spend more in advertising and, in particular, on promotional expenditures to compete at retailers like BestBuy (BBY) and Amazon (AMZN). And that has significantly hit NETGEAR's profitability: operating income through the first half is down 21%, including a 16% decline in Q2.

And on that front, Q3 guidance looks particularly concerning. Separation-related spend is estimated to rise to $19 million on a non-GAAP basis, which will push EBIT margins down to just 4-5%. (Note that spend is recurring; one-time expenses are excluded from the non-GAAP figures. An email to NTGR investor relations trying to get more color on the nature of the spend by unit hasn't been returned as of this writing.) By my numbers, that implies Q3 adjusted EPS of about $0.45 - against consensus heading into the report of $0.72. That, in turn, raises the question of just how valuable the non-Arlo business will be post-spin, while the acceleration to $19 million in the quarter suggests a larger hit to earnings for the separated companies than I, and likely other investors, anticipated.

So, I can understand why some investors sold off NTGR after the quarter, particularly with a strong run into the release. (The stock still is up a few points for the month despite the 13% post-earnings drop.) But I still think, looking closer, there's room for optimism ahead of the Arlo IPO next week.

The Bull Case Still Holds

Margins are a concern - but it's worth reiterating that NETGEAR clearly has guided conservatively over the past few quarters. Meanwhile, the SOTP case I laid out in June still holds up, even if it might look a touch more aggressive at the moment. The basic math was:

$1.3-1.5 billion for Arlo, based on revenue comparables to two commercial providers: Avigilon (acquired by Motorola Solutions (MSI) earlier this year) and publicly traded Axis Communications AB (OTC:AXCTY). The range further suggested an EBITDA multiple in the high teens/low 20s range.

$1.0-1.1 billion for legacy NETGEAR.

$390 million in cash.

That valued NTGR from $83-92 - 28%+ upside at the time, and 26-40% above a current price just below $66. I can see a case that the range maybe needs to get pulled down post-Q2, but at current levels, there still are some nice gains.

For Arlo, the 36% increase in sales in Q2 was a deceleration. But CEO Patrick Lo called it a strong quarter on the Q2 conference call, and a 44% first-half increase still puts Arlo on a nice path to $500 million-plus in revenue this year.

Meanwhile, the Arlo IPO reportedly is coming on Friday, and initial pricing of $18-20 per share supports a solid valuation. That pricing, along with a diluted pro forma share count of 74.2 million share and 84.2% ownership by NETGEAR (both assuming underwriters' options are exercised) values the Arlo stake at $1.125-1.2 billion.

That obviously is a discount to my range - but a post-IPO pop would get the Arlo stake reasonably close to at least the low end of my model. And I'd be happy to own Arlo at $20 (though I'm probably unlikely to acquire more shares given my stake in NTGR). I still think Arlo is a better business than Axis and Avigilon; it's certainly growing faster. The Q2 call listed a series of launches, including Arlo Chime and Doorbell, that make the offering a true IoT play. The business maintains dominant market share in IP cameras, its AI capabilities are quickly improving, and subscription revenue will come in at high margins.

There are risks here. The bearish comps for Arlo are GoPro (GPRO) and Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), and the hardware space can be tough for both businesses and stocks. EBITDA models do have to move down; I had estimated $30-40 million in incremental spend for Arlo, and it seems likely that figure is higher based on the $19 million in guided duplicative costs (which are split between the two businesses, though in what proportion isn't yet clear).

But some of the initial spend is coming from investments in sales and marketing and R&D, both of which spiked in Q2. (Non-GAAP S&M rose 28% Y/Y; R&D increased 34%.) A good chunk of the $19 million is just the cost of having two businesses instead of one - but there's also more investments going into the Arlo platform that will be leveraged over time. I still think 3x revenue - a discount to Axis, and a huge discount to where GPRO and FIT traded early in their growth profiles - is a reasonable bogey, and that still gets to the $1.5 billion figure.

And elsewhere in the business, Q2 looks pretty solid, at least from a revenue perspective. The SMB business grew 6%+, and market share in switches now is at 61%, per the Q2 earnings presentation, down a point Q/Q. Service provider revenue is starting to stabilize - the acquisition of Time Warner by Charter Communications (CHTR) caused some disruption, per the Q1 call - and is down to the low double-digits in terms of overall revenue. Wi-Fi market share ticked up 2 points to 52% per the Q2 slides; both Orbi 'mesh' products and the high-end Nighthawk are doing well.

The higher costs are a potential issue here; I had estimated post-spin EBITDA around $90 million (adding back stock-based comp), and it's possible there's a $10-20 million impact there. A conservative 7-8x multiple means the business is valued as low as $500 million - but that seems too conservative. Belkin, a struggling rival, sold to a unit of Foxconn for 1.1x revenue. The Connected Home and SMB segments combined still are generating $1 billion-plus in annual sales; Orbi and Nighthawk are growth products unlike many in the networking space. I had argued the legacy business was worth at least $1 billion; I still think that's the case. Haircutting EBITDA based on Q3 cost guidance and bringing the revenue multiple down to 0.7-0.8x perhaps gets to $700-800 million.

Valuation

All told, I can see an argument that the past range of $83-92 might have been too aggressive. Post-Q2, NTGR could look more like this:

Arlo: $1,125 million to $1,200 million

Legacy NETGEAR: $700 million to $800 million

Cash: $356 million

At the non-GAAP share count of 32.7 million shares, that SOTP knocks NTGR down to a range of $66-72 - basically 0-10% upside. That said, I think this range is a bit too conservative - and a bit too short-sighted. It's not entirely clear to what extent the margin pressure, and the higher spend, necessarily is permanent. At the very least, a portion of it simply is being ramped to grow Arlo, and likely to a lesser extent Nighthawk and Orbi. It's worth remembering as well that NTGR has guided conservatively the last several quarters on both revenue and margins.

NETGEAR ex-Arlo is going to have some room for M&A and to finally deploy the long-held cash on the balance sheets. And I still think Arlo will rise from its IPO pricing, with every $1 in Arlo shares above $18 adding ~$2.25 in value to NTGR. As such, I still think the range of $80+ holds, with Arlo worth $1.3B+, the rest of the business $1B+, plus cash on the books. The range above, which shows limited upside, seems more like a conservative case than a true test of fair value.

Much will come down to the Arlo IPO, which obviously is the biggest near-term risk here. And trading in what could be a volatile issue post-IPO until the full stake is spun off next year could drive some volatility in NTGR as well. I'm still happy to ride it out, even if I'll admit to some understanding of the sell-off of the past few sessions.

