Frontier Communications Could Hit $20 In 18 Months

FTR is a highly speculative buy for investors with an appetite for asymmetrical risk-reward. Targeting $20 in 12 - 24 months.

At around $5, the stock is priced as an option on the company’s survival.

Maintaining FCF requires maintenance, if not growth, of revenue run rate and expense reduction. On track.

FTR's make or break execution goal is debt reduction from free cash flow generation. Targeting $3 billion over 4 years. On track.

Note: If you have already familiarized yourself with Frontier Communications' (FTR) Q2 results, to save time you may want to scroll directly to the section titled, "My (Highly) Speculative Buy Thesis" below.

Company Background

Frontier Communications, based in Norwalk, Connecticut, provides regulated and unregulated voice, data, and video services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in the United States.

In April 2016, FTR completed the $10.54 billion debt-fueled acquisition of Verizon’s (NYSE:VZ) landline businesses in California, Florida and Texas. The subsequent switchover and integration of these businesses can only be described as disastrous. Customers fled the company in droves and the company is now teetering under the weight of a $17.05 billion net debt and a leverage ratio (Net debt/EBITDA) of 4.7:1.

Since the beginning of 2016, the company’s stock has plummeted 95% from a high of $87.75 to as low of $4.52. At the time of writing, the stock is trading at less than $5 (after hours) following its Q2 earnings report.

Operating Results for 2018 2nd Quarter

The company reported its results after the close on July 31, 2018.

Q2 revenue was $2.16 billion. This was down 1.7% sequentially and 6.2% Y/Y.

Operating income at $367 million was flat sequentially.

Adjusted EBITDA was $884 million, which was down sequentially from $908 million in Q1. The decline was attributed to seasonality, a reserve established for exiting a partnership, and storms. Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.9%.

Management reiterated their FY 2018 EBITDA target of $3.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA margins above 40%.

Net cash from operating activities was $672 million which was up sequentially from the first-quarter level of $251 million.

LTM free cash flow of $721 million, which was up 14% sequentially from $632 million in Q1. Management reiterated the FY 2018 target of $800 million.

Net loss for the quarter was $72 million. EPS was -$0.92. Analysts were expecting revenue of $2.16 billion and EPS of $0.72.

The good news is that the company met the revenue target. The bad news is the miss on earnings. LTM EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates as follows:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.72 -0.89 -1.04 -1.06 EPS Actual -0.92 -0.58 -0.59 -0.94

So after three consecutive beats, the company missed on EPS. It seems like the culprit might have been pension settlement costs of which there were none in Q1 and $25 million ($19 million net of tax) in Q2. On a YTD basis, actual earnings of -$1.50 still beat estimates of -$1.61.

Due to the elimination of the quarterly preferred dividend expense of ~$54 million, I expect FTR to report positive EPS for Q3.

Make or Break Execution Goal: Deleverage!

In my day job, I am a "fractional" CFO or Chief Financial Officer. I provide CFO services to multiple companies who do not need, or cannot afford, to hire a full-time CFO.

I particularly enjoy helping companies develop, refine and implement their growth strategies. I always start by asking them to define the one “make or break” execution goal that the company must accomplish to achieve its vision. Then we work to develop the strategies and orient the mission and culture of the organization to achieve that goal.

Clearly, in the case of FTR, the make or break execution goal, upon which the very survival of the company depends, must be to deleverage.

Cash Flow Generation

Frontier’s only hope for survival is to stabilize its moribund business and turn it into a consistent cash flow generating machine. My previous articles highlighted the criticality of meeting management’s annual targets for EBITDA ($3.6 billion) and Free Cash Flow ($800 million).

The keys to success are:

Stabilizing revenues Controlling costs Managing CapEx

With half the year gone, let’s take a look at how they are doing.

For the second quarter of 2018, net cash provided from operating activities was $672 million and operating free cash flow was $351 million. Over the four-quarter period ending June 30, 2018, net cash provided from operating activities was $1,944 million and operating free cash flow was $721 million. For FY 2018, FTR expects FCF to be around $800 million. The sequential improvement over the next two quarters will be driven by stable EBITDA and a reduction in CapEx.

The company successfully completed its program to attain $350 million in annualized cost synergies in the second quarter, in line with its previously stated target.

The company has also launched a program to improve EBITDA by $500 million in 2020. FTR’s President and CEO, Daniel J. McCarthy, described the program as follows:

We successfully concluded our $350 million synergy program in the second quarter. We have begun our next phase of corporate transformation, which entails both revenue enhancement and productivity improvement initiatives with targeted EBITDA benefits of $500 million by year-end 2020.

My ( Highly ) Speculative Buy Thesis Summarized

In a recently published article titled, “Successful Deleveraging Could Propel Exponential Gains For Frontier Communications”, I detailed my speculative buy thesis for FTR.

For those unable to access the article behind SA’s paywall, I have updated and summarized below how steady operational performance, accompanied by systematic debt reduction, could drive a 12-24 month price target of $20 and a 4-5 year price target of $40. Here's how:

According to the company’s earnings release, there are ~105.8 million shares of common stock outstanding. As of June 30, total long-term debt stood at $17.44 billion and net debt was $17.05 billion (after deducting cash of $384 million). At a closing stock price on July 31st of $5.22, the market capitalization was a mere $552 million. Current enterprise value (EV) = $17.6 billion (comprising net debt of $17.05 billion + market cap of $0.55 billion). Management is forecasting EBITDA of $3.6 billion which gives EV to EBITDA of 4.9. Market cap to estimated FY 2018 FCF is a very low 0.7. Book value is $2.4 billion. NBV per share is $22.69.

Which brings me to the crux of my investment thesis for this stock:

If FTR generates $3.0 billion of FCF over next 4 years, and its net debt is reduced accordingly (to $14.05 billion), and the market continues to ascribe its present EV of $17.6 billion, the implied market cap would be $3.55 billion, giving a price per share of $33.55 representing a 5.4X increase over the current price per share of $5.22.

The aforementioned scenario is further enhanced if:

The company succeeds in increasing its EBITDA by $500 million in accordance with its newly-stated goal. If the market rewards a successful deleveraging, by ascribing to FTR a higher EV/EBITDA ratio. (For example: If the company is able to maintain its current EBITDA run rate of $3.6 billion and reduce net debt by $3 billion over the next 3 years, it is conceivable that the EV/EBITDA ratio could rise to, say, 6, which would still be a discount to that of its peers. That would give an EV of $21.6 billion, a market cap of $7.6 billion and a stock price of $71.80).

In my opinion, the stock is currently priced as an option on the company surviving through 2022. If the odds of the company surviving are no better than 50:50, it can be seen that the stock still represents an attractive asymmetrical risk/reward opportunity.

Since the last earnings call, the shares have been beat up. Many are awed by the company’s debt load and have shorted the stock. There were a couple of other nasty surprises that catalyzed significant drops:

First, there was a downgrade by Citi to $6.25 and a further downgrade by the same crew to $4.50. I discussed the first of these downgrades in an article titled, “Frontier Communications: Addressing The Citi Downgrade.” Second, the company announced the resignation of its CFO. A search is currently underway for his replacement.

Nothing contained in the Q2 print or the earnings call gave me any cause to change my thesis. I will continue to monitor the company closely and revalidate my assumptions after every quarter.

Significant Risks

There are several risks to achievement of the potential scenarios outlined above, including:

The company is unable to service its debts as they fall due and/or it is unable to access the capital markets to refinance its debt, or the costs of refinancing become prohibitive. Revenue declines re-accelerate due to secular trends such as wireless displacement of wireline use (e.g. by 5G) and over-the-top Internet services displacing traditional video subscription services. As revenues stagnate, expenses start to increase, e.g. wage inflation due to labor union activity. The company embarks on further value-destroying M&A (unlikely as they are out of cash and debt capacity).

Potential Catalysts

There are a couple of potential catalysts:

An asset sale: Rumors have abounded regarding attempts by the company to sell assets to pay down debt. The company has stated that it does not comment on such rumors. I don’t expect any imminent transactions - especially while the CFO seat is vacant. A short squeeze: The company is heavily shorted. However, I do not see the Q2 results as strong enough to catalyze a short squeeze. Unless and until the company has a quarter that hits it out of the park, I do not see a squeeze happening. I am hoping for the next best thing - which is for the stock to grind higher at an average $0.75-$1.00 per month over the next 18 months.

Conclusion

FTR trades at a multiple to its FCF per share of less than 1X (0.7X to be precise). Thus, FCF available to be applied to debt reduction every year is ~1.5X the current market cap. As this FCF is applied to reduce debt, and assuming that the total enterprise value remains constant, the market capitalization will be increased by the amount of debt reduction. Thus, the stock could appreciate by 1.5X the current stock price every year for the next 3-4 years. Based on these assumptions, the stock could hit $20 in two years and $40 (or more) within 4-5 years. There is a relatively high margin of safety built into the above assumptions. The scenario outlined provides an asymmetrical risk vs. reward for value investors with high risk tolerance. I rate the stock a highly speculative buy with a 12-24 month price target of $20.

Final note: Thank you for reading this article. If you found this article interesting and would like to be notified of my future postings, please click on the "Follow" button at the top of this page. I would greatly appreciate it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.