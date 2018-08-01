Fitbit: Exceeding 2018 Expectations Thanks To The Versa

Its share price should rapidly reach $12 as FIT will be priced for growth.

Fitbit (FIT) reported that more than one million Versa devices were shipped in the first six weeks since general availability of the product began on April 16. This leads us to forecast that its share price, currently lagging under $6, should more than double before the end of Q3 2018.

We estimate that:

Smartwatches revenue has become the majority of revenue since May 2018.

FIT's Q2 2018 turnover will be north of $460 million (versus a $285m guidance).

FIT's FY 2018 turnover will be north of $1.8 billion (versus a $1.5b guidance).

EV-to-LTM multiples after earning releases

Based on Fitbit's SEC filings and its earnings releases' dates, we have computed the enterprise value (EV) after each earnings release. We then divided the EV by the last-twelve-month revenue (LTM). This clearly shows that Fitbit has two very different EV-to-LTM multiples: one when it is growing, and another one when the firm seems to be in secular decline.

FIT enterprise value, one day after earnings releases:

The EV-to-LTM ratio are deduced from the previous table.

So, two EV-to-LTM ratios apply to Fitbit:

130% when the firm seems poised for growth (16Q1, 16Q2)

40% on average when it seems poised for decline (16Q4 to 18Q1)

FIT, EV-to-LTM ratio, one day after earnings release:

FY 2018 turnover

During the last earnings presentation, the management explained that during Q1 2018, "smartwatch revenue was 30% of total revenue, nearly doubling as a percentage of revenue sequentially." We use this to estimate the company turnover breakdown for the last two quarters and for the coming year, as detailed below.

For the trackers, we anticipate a 50% year-on-year revenue decline, more pessimistic than the 42% anticipated by the management. Indeed, Fitbit's management anticipates "tracker declines to remain roughly constant Q1 to Q2." Since trackers represented 100% of revenue in Q1 2017 and 70% in Q1 2018, this means that the management anticipates a 42% decline Q2 2017 to Q2 2018 for the trackers.

For the Ionic, we anticipate a 50% revenue decline in Q2 2018. The Versa will partially cannibalize the Ionic, and the tag price for the Ionic has been marked down from $300 to $250 - a sure sign of slowing sales. Nevertheless, with a booming smartwatch market and a GPS not available on the Versa, we believe the Ionic will remain a viable product. So, we plan on a 5% sequential growth in Q3 and Q4 2018, in line with the smartwatch category growth.

For the Versa, we estimate that the number of units sold per month will be constant during the end of Q2 2018. We plan on 5% sequential growth afterward. We discount the official tag price by 25% to get our average selling price (ASP).

FIT, 2018 revenue per quarter and line of products (author's estimate):

Fitbit's revenues should reach or exceed:

$464m for Q2 2018, far north of the last $285m mid-range guidance, and

$1.8b for FY 2018, far north of the last $1.5b guidance.

Share price

With such a turnaround, FIT's EV-to-LTM multiple should reach again the 130% bar. This helps us estimate Fitbit's near-term share price.

We get a projected share price at nearly $12 after Q2 2018 earnings release.

Risks

We do believe these are terrific news, and that the market should react accordingly by rapidly pushing the share price north of the $12 mark. But margins could nevertheless suffer from this huge turnover increase, and the bears will still have room to wander on the dark side…

There are two main adverse events which could prove us wrong:

the success of the Versa could prove "Versa…tile"

the trackers could decline faster than expected

A faster-than-expected tracker decline is not a real problem. We have anticipated anyway the demise of the tracker business in our model, so this would just delay the date of Fitbit's turnaround.

On the contrary, should Versa sales slow down, the whole thesis could be hammered. We believe the Versa is a terrific product, with a design able to convince women to sport a trendy, Android-compatible smartwatch. And the June press releases of Fitbit, with three products/app specifically targeting women, demonstrate that the management intends to focus on women. But even the best intentions are not a guarantee of success.

An additional risk is that the success of the Versa could come at the expense of Fitbit's margins.

Conclusion

We expect Fitbit to largely exceed expectations both for Q2 2018 and for the full year.

We anticipate a Q2 turnover of $464m, north of the $285m guidance.

We anticipate an FY 2018 turnover of $1.8b, north of the $1.5b guidance.

So, the short term looks extremely promising for Fitbit, thanks to the Versa.

In the medium term, we believe that Fitbit has all what it takes to become the premium Android-compatible smartwatch player. If Fitbit succeeds in becoming the "Samsung of the smartwatch market," its future could be rosy again.

The key difference between the tracker market and the smartwatch market is that the smartwatch is not a standalone device. It's linked to a smartphone, either an Android-compatible (more than 90% of the market) or an iPhone. So there is room for a second premium player next to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the smartwatch market (the equivalent of what Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) used to be for smartphones), and Fitbit has the brand power and the will to become this player.

