Pakistan Election Update

What is the outlook for the economy?

The macro economic situation for the country has deteriorated over the past year as the current account deficit has widened to 5.7% of GDP in the financial year ending June 2018 which has led to a reduction of foreign exchange reserves with import cover of just over 2 months while export growth and foreign remittances have not fully helped plug the gap in the current account as imports have grown at a much faster pace over the past 12-18 months. The reason for the increase in imports is two-fold. The execution of the CPEC projects, most of which are power projects, has led to a surge in machinery imports while the higher oil prices over the past year have also pressured the current account as Pakistan is a net energy importer. Though the current account deficit has widened, we would like to add that the CPEC based power projects will be important to overcome the power deficit in the country and help improve productivity as the lack of power has been cutting 1-2% from Pakistan’s GDP growth rate.

Since 2018 was also an election year the outgoing government loosened its fiscal stance towards higher expenditure in order to satisfy various voter bases and this has led to a higher than expected fiscal deficit. Given the situation that the new government will find itself in, it is widely expected to request the IMF for a loan programme and this amount could be in the range of USD 10 billion due to the upcoming financing needs of the country.

The growing current account deficit and declining foreign exchange reserves have already led to a greater than 20% depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) since December 2017 while the Central Bank has raised benchmark interest rates by 175 basis points so far this year. In all likelihood we will see interest rates rise further this year as the Central Bank tries to contain the impact of higher commodity prices on inflation as well as rein in demand while some more weakness can be seen in the PKR in order to reduce the pressure on the current account.