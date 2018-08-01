Tesla Q2 2018: What I'll Be Watching

Bears are focused on Q2 results, while bulls look forward to the Q3 forecast.

Tesla (TSLA) will today announce its earnings for the second quarter of 2018. Both bulls and bears have prayed at least once in the last week. I guarantee it.

I will discuss the two items that interest me the most in a moment. But first, let us all take a moment of silence to appreciate the expected volatility:

Source: Tesla Motors Club

"... they see a 37% move in the stock after earnings release tomorrow."

Whether you believe Elon is a genius or a showman, and whether or not you think panel gaps are as important as rainbow-farting space ships (if you don't get that, you have not done your research), a 37% expected move is only exciting to CNBC anchors, and scary for investors.

TSLA is volatile, and the following graph illustrates how high the implied volatility in option pricing has reached in recent months:

Source: Market Chameleon

This morning, I published a trading idea in Value Portfolio that's designed to take advantage of this extreme implied volatility. But for the long-term investors like myself, let us focus on the following two key fundamental items.

Model 3 Gross Margin

Tesla's revenue will rise in 2H18, and especially in Q3, primarily due to Model 3 finally reaching a sustainable weekly production rate of 5,000 units in July or August, and potentially increasing to 6,000 by the end of August. The following graph illustrates my revenue projection for the coming quarters:

Source: Author's quarterly projections by product

Model 3 will be the primary driver of the upcoming revenue ramp, so its gross margin will determine whether or not the company will be profitable as guided.

This is an important topic, because as the following poll results show, the key question on investors' mind is liquidity/solvency:

Source: ValueAnalyst Twitter Poll; sample size: 400

As "boring" as this question may be, either the investor letter or the earnings call opening remarks will need to address this top concern, and I believe the Model 3 actual gross margin in Q2, and the forecast for Q3, will be the key determinant on whether or not investors' concern eases in the coming months.

I forecast breakeven Model 3 gross margin in Q2, and see anything above breakeven as the harbinger of positive GAAP net income in Q3, and anything in the negative territory as:

The fact that Munro & Associates recently deemed Model 3 as "profitable" and estimated its "gross profit margin" at "more like a 36 percent" (see 2:13 in this video) is a good sign, but investors are not yet convinced.

For the record, there has been intense discussion around if Munro & Associates meant gross margin, or contribution margin, which excludes certain expenses such as fixed asset depreciation. Even though the video I linked above specifically includes the words "gross margin," this simply sounds too good to be true, especially given management guidance from last quarter:

Q4 is when we expect to be on or about 20%. Then – but by the middle of next year, 25% gross margin should be where we are. And then, we'll also try to get to the high-20s by the next year.

Compared to Munro & Associates' estimate, I conservatively project 0, 15, and 20 percent gross margins for Model 3 in Q2, Q3, and Q4, respectively, followed by a gradual increase to 25 percent throughout 2019.

Autopilot

The Model 3 gross profit margin is the key variable for today's earnings release, but a close second is any updates on Autopilot.

First and foremost is safety. Autopilot must be good enough to instill high confidence that it improves safety. On this subject, Elon last quarter noted:

We will be publishing our safety statistics on a quarterly basis, so people know exactly what autopilot safety is. Is it getting better? Or is it getting worse?

I expect to see the statistics publicly released either this quarter or next.

Secondly, Elon indicated in June that the "long-awaited Tesla Version 9," which "will begin to enable full self-driving features," would be released in August. On this, I will look for two items: (1) which features so that I can estimate the potential increase in Autopilot take rate, and (2) any color around the profit margin on the incremental revenue due to the higher take rate.

Bottom Line

Tesla's revenue is expected to jump in the second half of the year, but it's time for investors to also focus on the company's upcoming profitability, as Tesla transitions from what I have long believed to be a late-stage venture capital investment to a real growth company, with profits.

