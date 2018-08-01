August 2018 Stock Considerations

With summer in full swing and a new month upon us, it is time for me to outline my potential stock picks for August. Looking forward, it seems that we are heading into the month on a strong note (some notable tech companies excluded). Of course, as individual stock pickers, it's our job to weed through all the noise and find those potential income producing gems. With that being said, let's take a look at some of my potential stock picks for August.

First up is a popular income producing stock that has stumbled as of late but still looks very attractive to me at current levels. I'm talking about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The near 4% yielding stock that is inextricably linked to one drug, Humira. Patent and pipeline issues aside and less than stellar sales figures for Humira have combined into a perfect storm of sorts dragging this once high flying stock back down to Earth. ABBV was my sole purchase in July and it seems that I may take another nibble in August as well.

Next, I am still looking at Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for a potential stock buy this month. It was on my 'list' for about four weeks and has rebounded quite nicely from its recent lows under $50. Even north of $50, the stock still looks interesting to me offering patient long-term shareholders tremendous dividend growth while sporting an attractive current yield for those jumping in today. The company still has a lot of international runway ahead for expansion and domestically is experimenting with new food and dining concepts including bakery only stores (Princi), Reserve and locations that serve beer and wine catering to late in the day clientele.

There you have it. A lean shopping list for the month of August. It's funny how sometimes I am considering five or six different stocks and other months I have just one or two choices. Of course, I always know that Mr. Market may present some new buying opportunity not mentioned here and for that, I just have to keep my eyes open.

What do you think about my potential stock picks? Are you considering buying ABBV or SBUX in August? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long ABBV, SBUX