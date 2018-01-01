(Editor's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as PDPYF. Painted Pony's listing in Toronto, PONY.TO, offers stronger liquidity.)

Painted Pony (OTCPK:PDPYF) still can't generate any profit at current prices and costs. Despite increased fund flows and production, the company needs higher gas prices.

The Q2 2018 results show that NGL production and marketing diversification help a bit, but that's not enough.

The market values Painted Pony on a low flowing barrel metric. But the valuation reflects the risky profile of the company.

Costs and netbacks

Before getting into the interesting details, here are the headlines from Q2 2018:

Adjusted funds flow from operations increased by 116% to $39.1 million and production grew by 48% to 60,116 boe/d.

NGL represented 9% of the production.

The guidance for FY 2018 did not change. The management expects a production between 58,000 boe/d and 60,000 boe/d. Capital expenditures should stay within funds flow from operations ($145-$165 million ).

Now, let's dive deeper into the results.

The table below compares Painted Pony's cash costs with similar Canadian gas producers. Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) and Birchcliff (OTCPK:BIREF) did not announced Q2 results yet.

Source: author, based on Q2 and Q1 2018 reports

On the surface, total cash costs stay high. But it hides the progress in the operating costs and G&A due to the larger scale of the company and higher gas prices. The elevated transport costs to avoid the AECO prices offset these savings.

The company had indicated that PDP FD&A amounted to C$1.4/mcfe for FY 2017.

I assume that PDP FD&A stays stable in 2018. Based on Q2 2018 cash costs, total costs to produce and replace the depleted production amount to C$2.04/mcfe + C$1.4/mcfe = C$3.44/mcfe.

It means the company needs to realize a price of C$3.44/mcfe to generate profits while replacing reserves.

As a comparison, see below the realized prices for Painted Pony, after and before hedging.

Source: author, based on Painted Pony reports

At these prices, the company doesn't generate profits. Moreover, the table below shows that the company can't rely on the AECO future pricing.

Source: gasalberta.com

The graph shows that the company needs to execute its strategy to limit the losses. The strategy is the same as all Canadian gas producers: hedge, move away from AECO, and produce more NGL.

In the meantime, the management is keeping capital expenditures within cash flows. It has no choice anyway. The company can't borrow more. And with current low prices, issuing shares would dilute shareholders.

NGL potential

During Q2 2018, the company grew liquids production by 98% to 5,514boe/d. The table below shows the growing importance of NGL. Gas liquids now represent 9% of the production against 7% last year.

Source: MD&A Q2 2018

Besides, the company has announced positive well developments with some potential for NGL.

After announcing the horizontal Upper Montney well on the Beg block, the company highlighted:

Flow-tested two horizontal Lower Montney wells on the South Townsend block which tested significantly above management's Townsend type curve for both natural gas, natural gas liquids and condensate.

As always, the press releases from oil & gas companies tout good early results from wells. Yet, these developments don't say anything about the profitability of these wells. Moreover, the future performance must be confirmed over time.

In any case, as highlighted on the table below, the NGL enhanced realized prices in Q2 2018.

Source: MD&A Q2 2018

Market diversification

We have seen that transport costs were higher than other Canadian gas producers. The reason is that the company is trying to sell its gas outside of the AECO hub due to very low pricing.

With transport costs at C$0.73/mcfe, this strategy makes sense.

As shown on the table below, the difference between the AECO price and the prices at remote hubs was above C$1.5/mcfe.

Source: MD&A Q2 2018

The risk of this strategy is the gas prices offered in other hubs. Nothing guarantees that it will be profitable in the future to sell gas at these places.

Valuation

The table below summarizes the Painted Pony valuation.

Source: author, based on Painted Pony reports

The valuation stays stable compared to Q1 2018. The market expected low gas prices and did not react to the current developments.

My opinion exposed in my previous article about Painted Pony does not change. The combination of high debt, high costs, and low gas prices makes it too risky for me, even at C$22,204/boe/d.

Conclusion

Painted Pony is surviving thanks to its marketing diversification and hedging position. Moreover, the increased NGL production improved the netbacks.

Yet, the company does not generate any profit and needs higher realized prices.

As a result, the market is providing a low flowing barrel valuation, reflecting the risky profile of the company.

