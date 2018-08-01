Rostelecom: An Uncertain Future

However, Rostelecom’s opportunities for revenue growth and stable dividend payments will shrink in the long term, given Russian telecom sector trends and company-specific concerns.

Rostelecom (OTCQX:OTCQX:ROSYY) has high-quality infrastructure and a solid position in most segments. Despite that, the company’s operating and cash flow outlook is likely to be weaker than expected. I think that dividend yields offered by the company are not sufficiently attractive to justify low single-digit revenue growth.

Company Overview

Rostelecom is a nationwide telecommunications enterprise and the largest universal communications operator in Russia. The company provides integrated telecom solutions, such as fixed-line telephone services, data, broadband internet access and pay-TV services. Rostelecom also owns 45% of fourth-largest mobile operator Tele2 Russia (OTCPK:OTCPK:TLTZF). The company and Tele2 have a joint venture to provide mobile services in Russia along with the Big-3 operators: VEON (NASDAQ: VEON), MobileTelesystems (NYSE: MBT), and Megafon.

The company's revenue for 2017 increased by 2.7% year over year, net profit grew by 14.1% and the company showed positive free cash flow. Rostelecom announced 76.2 billion rubles ($1.2B) of revenue in 1Q2018, which is 8.4% higher than in 1Q2017. The results are significantly above consensus estimates of 4.6% revenue growth.

Source: Rostelecom presentation

The growth is ensured by the company's transition from providing traditional fixed-line services to providing digital services. The share of the digital segment in total revenue increased to 52%, while fixed telephony showed a 2% decline and -10.4% in revenue. Compared to 1Q2017, the company’s debt growth has accelerated: Net debt grew by 6.5% vs 1% growth a year earlier. The net debt/OIBDA ratio didn’t change and amounted to 1.9x, which is a potentially risky level for Rostelecom.

Source: Rostelecom presentation

Rostelecom is usually considered as a dividend stock. The company’s dividend policy for 2018-2020 implies at least 75% of the FCF for each reporting year, while at least Rub 5/ord. share. The total amount of dividends should not exceed 100% of IFRS net profit for the reporting year.

Source: Rostelecom presentation

According to the CEO of the company Mikhail Oseevsky, Rostelecom can switch to a two-time payment of dividends at the end of the year. Rostelecom will discuss the proposal with the main shareholder - the government. If it supports the idea, the company will be able to make a new payment in 1Q2019.

After Q1-18 results announcement, the management of Rostelecom updated its forecast for annual revenue growth: More than 2% year-over-year instead of just 2% year-over-year. The company forecasts capex at 60-65 bln rubles excluding state programs. It’s important to note that possible costs for the Data Storage Law implementation have not yet been reflected in the capex forecasts.

Source: Rostelecom presentation

Rostelecom’s strategy for 2018-2022 implies 4%-5% revenue CAGR and >32% OIBDA margin, which is pretty optimistic in my opinion.

Catalysts and Risks

I see the following challenges/risks for Rostelecom in the years ahead:

Capex associated with the Data Storage Law creates additional pressure for FCF. The Data Storage Law came into effect July 1, 2018. Telecom operators are required to keep information about mobile voice and SMS for six months from July 1, 2018, while internet traffic will need to be kept for one month from October 1, 2018. It will cost at least Rub 30-35bn ($500 mln) of capex relating to associated costs for Rostelecom over the next five years. Developing 5G technology adds further uncertainty toward the scale of operators’ spend on capex. 5G roll-out will cost up to Rub 300bn ($4.8B) for the key four operators over the next five years according to Megafon’s estimates. The company faces a significant risk of long-term profitability decline. Rostelecom’s OIBDA margin is traditionally lower compared to the Big 3 (30%-32% vs 37%-40%) and continues to go down. Rapid fixed-line revenue erosion is one of the main reasons for this. Also, even if the company increases the frequency of dividend payments, the total amount of dividends will not change until the company increases profit. As a state-owned company, Rostelecom can participate in costly state social projects. This autumn the Russian government will consider amendments to the law "On Communications.” The amendments imply that settlements with a population of >100 people should have access to the Internet. This can elevate capex even further. The mid-term macroeconomic outlook in Russia is negative. Less attractive USD/RUB exchange rates (Rub 56-58 in 2017, 62-64 in 2018) and scheduled VAT increases will negatively affect purchasing power in Russia. At the same time, the Central Bank of Russia has kept the interest rate on hold because of possible inflation risks.

Though I see limited room for capex reduction in the long run, the company’s successful transition to digital services and execution of 2018-2022 strategy can lead to an accelerated revenue growth. Other potential upside risks include:

Better than expected macroeconomic growth in Russia

A more favorable competitive environment for Rostelecom

Lower pace of fixed-line revenue decline

More cost-efficient operational performance

Higher than expected dividend payments.

Peer Comparison

To see a bigger picture, I decided to compare Rostelecom’s financials and ratios to its domestic and international peers.

Source: Author’s spreadsheet

At first glance, Rostelecom seems to be undervalued, despite modest growth and lower profitability compared to peers. However, if we take into account future trends concerning the company, the valuation will look a lot fairer. We also can see that MTS beats Rostelecom in terms of operational performance and remains undervalued compared to international peers. I think this makes MTS a better alternative to Rostelecom.

Final thoughts

I don't view Rostelecom as a long-term play. Huge capex will keep OCF/FCF under pressure, and the macroeconomic situation will be a constraint for revenue growth. I expect low single-digit revenue growth and declining OIBDA margin for 2018-2020. For me, a 7.5%-8% dividend yield in 2018-2020 doesn’t seem to be sufficient compensation. Therefore, I don’t think that Rostelecom is a good long-term investment.

It’s also important to note that Rostelecom is traded only on the OTC market in the US. Nonetheless, I don’t think that less liquidity is a big concern for long-term investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.