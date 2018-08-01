Is Canada Goose Holdings A Buy?

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) stock has risen almost 100% just so far in 2018, but the fundamentals seem to be falling behind. With only $250M in shareholder equity, it seems a pretty risky position to be in. Even with large revenue and earnings growth, the valuation for the company seems too high currently to make it attractive.

Introduction

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is a Toronto, Canada based company that designs and manufactures luxury outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. They are dual listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. The company operates in two segments consisting of wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses. They completed their initial public offering in 2017 and the stock has just shot up since then. The stock was offered at $12.78 a share in its IPO and is now trading just under $60 a share after a pretty negative day where it lost about 5%. Let's look at this company a little more closely and see if now is the time to get in on the party with a stock that is up almost 100% this year or if we should pass on this stock.

Image: Canada Goose Investor Presentation 2018

Numbers/Outlook

In the fiscal year 2018 for Canada Goose, they achieved revenues of $591.2M and net income of $96M or $0.86 per share. This was a significant accomplishment because the revenue numbers were an increase of 46% from 2017 revenues of $404M and the net income increased about 95% from 2017 earnings of $21.6M or $0.21 per share. The wholesale segment increased by 16.5% to $336.2M from $288.5M and the direct-to-consumer segment increased by 121.3% to $255.0M from $115.2M. The wholesale segment had an operating margin of 35.9% and the direct-to-consumer had an amazing 52.8% operating margin.

The direct-to-consumer segment seems to be where the most growth could happen if they can get their product into the hands of more consumers. They could really grow those revenue numbers and, in turn, increase the profits that the business will earn. The company has plans to roll out a big e-commerce push in the direct-to-consumer segment to penetrate markets where they have a limited presence.

Source: Canada Goose Investor Presentation 2018

Valuation

The company has a current market capitalization of $6.5B and a price to earnings ratio of 68.5. The price to earnings ratio is quite high for the retail apparel business, but it is a high momentum stock right now and there could be more gains ahead for the company. But if we look at the shareholder equity for the company, it stands at $250M. When we take all the assets and minus the liabilities out, we are only left with $250M. That is in stark contrast to the $6.5B market cap and it seems like the value of this company should not be this high. If the high growth continues and the company can take the momentum that it has to the next level, then the company could start to earn this high of a valuation, but at this moment, it does seem questionable.

Investor Takeaway/Conclusion

I think at these prices, Canada Goose is not a buy. The company is enjoying high growth in its stock price and in its results, but I think that the fundamentals just don't make sense and there is just too much risk trying to be the last one to hold the bag and then try and get out. I think that this stock has just run a little too fast and the revenues and earnings have just not caught up with it yet. If the company generates high growth and the multiples for earnings get lower so that they can start to make sense, I would consider getting in a position, but it does not appear to be there right now. The stock has had no real drops since it went public and it has just been going straight up, and I think that there will be an end to that and it will come back to more reasonable levels. The company has achieved great things since it was founded and it continues to make great products, but I just don't feel like the valuation is realistic or sustainable. It will most likely come crashing down and when that happens, then it might be the time to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.