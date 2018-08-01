Exxon Mobil Offers A Rare Second Chance To Buy Into The Shale Story

As a result of offshore revenues recovering, and onshore revenues growing in the double digits, the recent dip in earnings is a buying opportunity for Exxon.

North America’s shale story, however, is growing revenues quickly for XOM, and dynamics seen with widening differentials is helping other parts of the business, such as refining.

Offshore markets are bottoming, as noted by Exxon, Halliburton, and Schlumberger, and are seeing positive momentum despite still weighing on earnings.

Exxon delivered a seemingly lackluster earnings report recently that sent shares tumbling. Issues, however, were mainly transitory and not indicative of poor company performance.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had a slew of negatives to report on their latest conference call. Notable constraints, such as scheduled maintenance on their refining throughput, unfavorable foreign exchange impacts for the US Dollar strengthening against the Euro, higher fees and energy costs which shrank margins in their chemical business, lower seasonal demand of natural gas in Europe, higher exploration and production costs, and downtime from the earthquake in Papua New Guinea all adversely impacted earnings.

Wow, that was a mouthful. But, thankfully, most issues were transitory, and not necessarily indicative of poor company performance or fundamentals.

Actually, XOM has a lot to be excited about. Not only were second quarter setbacks mainly transitory and necessary, but XOM is beginning to see the fruits of their labor paying off in their quickly growing onshore business. Of course, XOM has multiple catalysts to drive earnings for the future, including their new projects in Mozambique, Papua New Guinea, and Brazil.

For the purposes of this article, however, we will be focusing on Exxon’s onshore business, and the vast growth prospects emanating from the robust production being seen in North America, particularly as it relates to their drilling and completion activity, takeaway abilities, and refining margins. With offshore projects expected to recover, albeit at a slower pace than onshore, and onshore business growing rapidly, where a major bulk of Exxon’s earnings will originate from in the future, XOM is a buy here on the pullback to the 200-day moving average.

Exxon Mobil Has An Attractive Valuation

At first glance, a multiple of 24x earnings doesn’t exactly knock investor’s socks off. However, when factoring in a 25% growth rate from shale oil plays in the Permian and Bakken, and a 4% dividend yield, Exxon’s multiple suddenly looks more attractive.

Source: E-TRADE

Normally, investors are willing to pay twice as much for the growth of Exxon’s, so a 24x multiple with nearly the same growth rate means shares are cheap here. Of course, this is not factoring in the entire business of Exxon’s, including their offshore segment, which has yet to grow revenues in 2018 in any meaningful way, but is bottoming and experiencing momentum in the right direction.

In fact, other facets of Exxon’s businesses are seeing positive momentum due to the strong energy/shale renaissance taking place in North America, such as their refining business and takeaway infrastructure, which will be discussed more in-depth below.

Catalysts

Exxon is ramping activity in the Bakken and Permian to 250,000 barrels per day due to surging oil prices. Over 50 new wells were brought online in the Permian last quarter, alone, which grew production 45% from the first to second quarter in 2018. That translates to 30% year-over-year growth, total, in North America. XOM also claims to have secured all their logistics needs for onshore production, which was a problem that many E&P operators struggled with in early 2018.

As a result, Exxon now has 34 rigs active in the Permian, with an even split being allocated between the Midland and Delaware Basins (17 each), whereas the Bakken only has six active rigs assigned. This is due to the superior acreage and economics that the Permian displays, and massive takeaway infrastructure that the region will have in the future. Both areas of production in the Permian, the Delaware and Midland, are also equipped with 11 completions crews, each. The Bakken only has three fracking crews, which is understandable considering their lower rig count in the region. These numbers dwarf other pressure-pumpers in the area.

Takeaway Capacity Increasing

Exxon is also expanding their Wink terminal, which was acquired in 2017 to accommodate larger volumes and add more takeaway capacity. In addition to Wink, XOM is developing another pipeline with Plains All American Pipeline (PAA), that will transport 1 million barrels a day of crude oil from multiple locations in the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast.

Exxon’s Hebron field in Canada also outperformed expectations, ramping up to 25,000 barrels per day of oil in the second quarter. Liquids growth seen in Canada, Texas, and North Dakota is even helping to offset the decline in natural gas demand seen in Europe:

Liquids growth in the quarter included a continued increase in unconventional Permian and Bakken production, and the ongoing ramp up of Hebron volumes, which more than offset natural fuel decline.

Widening Differentials Helping Refining

Another catalyst for Exxon is the trend on widening differentials, especially as it pertains to the Permian and WTI Midland spreads. Basis risk might be an issue plaguing some smaller operators, but it certainly has not been impacting any of the major E&P players who have reported lately.

Nonetheless, volumes are surging in Texas, and there is simply not enough takeaway infrastructure, processing, or refining ability at the moment to service the booming North American energy industry, which plays directly into the hands of a refiner like Exxon, who stated on their most recent conference call that:

Widening WTI midland spreads, with Permian production outpacing logistics capacity, also helped to strengthen refining margins in North America. Refining margins strengthened in North America and Europe driven by seasonal demand, higher industry maintenance, and for North America, a widening Brent-WTI differential contributed to $630 million in earnings relative to the first quarter of the year.

Speaking of processing ability, Exxon and SABIC recently announced a new joint venture to build a 1.8 million metric ton per year ethane cracker in Texas, which is needed to alleviate the onslaught of volumes headed to the Gulf Coast in 2019.

Financials

Exxon Mobil reported revenues of $73.5 billion, which beat analysts' estimates, but net income dropped significantly quarter over quarter. Source: E-TRADE

Operating income increased, but transitory factors (stated above) weighed on earnings dramatically.

Cash Flow Statement

Source: E-TRADE

I fully expect net income to return to normal levels in the next quarter or two after their offshore businesses gains more momentum, and onshore businesses continue to deliver on stronger earnings.

XOM Holding The 200-Day Moving Average

Exxon may have given up some gains recently. But, the pullback looks healthy since the stock got a chance to breathe some on its RSI, coming down to nearly 40, as this area of being oversold is where the stock has rallied in times past. Source: E-TRADE

Also, the stock managed to find support on the all-important 200-day moving average, which is usually the line in the sand for a company’s share price. The direction chosen from here could determine the trend for the next 3-6 months, so investors must decide where the path of least resistance lies. In my opinion, the odds of an upside move from here are more likely than down, considering offshore is not far from a bottom, and onshore revenues are growing robustly.

Conclusion

Exxon has had some issues affect its offshore business, which is still turning a corner and gaining positive momentum (in-line with SLB’s call). However, with offshore woes being a neutral factor now, since these issues have been largely known about, were transitory, and have since been priced into the stock, I believe Exxon’s shares should see a higher multiple since their onshore business is growing so strongly.

In fact, the growth is so robust that WTI Midland differentials have begun to widen. Drillers can always hedge volumes or add more takeaway capacity, which can lower differentials and shield earnings. However, Exxon’s refining margins are benefiting from increased volumes and refining bottlenecks, so widening differentials are actually a positive for the company.

As a result, Exxon is offering investors a rare second chance to buy shares near the historically attractive $80 level, where the stock has found strong support in the years past and yields a 4% dividend. A bottoming offshore business that’s baked into shares, along with a rapidly growing onshore business that is even strengthening other segments for the company, means that Exxon deserves a higher multiple, and investors might be getting one last chance to get aggressive on shares at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.