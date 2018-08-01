DGRO: So Far, So Good

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an attractive investment at its current market price. Dividend payers continue to push higher in 2018, despite two Fed interest rate increases, as well as the fact that more hikes are on the way. While some pressure could be forthcoming, I continue to believe dividend funds focused on growth will outperform other dividend strategies, which makes DGRO a logical choice. The fund's distributions are up year over year in both Q1 and Q2, and I see no reason this trend will not continue in the second half of the year. Furthermore, DGRO is not too heavily focused on one particular sector, but rather has strong weightings to six different sectors, making the fund very well diversified. Finally, DGRO's top sectors are financials, healthcare, and information technology, which are all areas I want exposure to going forward.

Background

First, a little background on DGRO. The fund is managed by BlackRock and its objective is to "track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities with a history of consistently growing dividends". Currently, DGRO is trading at $36.06/share and yields 2.06% annually, based on its last four distributions. My last review of DGRO came roughly four months ago. At that point in time, I decided to sell off some other dividend funds I owned and initiate a position in DGRO, because I believed it would be a strong winner going forward. Since that time, DGRO has indeed performed well, returning over 8%. Similarly, the fund has been holding up well in 2018, only slightly behind the broader market (as measured by the S&P 500), and continues to outperform alternative dividend strategies. After a fresh review, I continue to believe in DGRO's long-term outlook, and I will explain why in detail below.

Performance - Steady

As I mentioned earlier, my decision to initiate a long position in DGRO was not made in isolation. Rather than building up a larger dividend-focused position, I decided to sell off some holdings that I was concerned about going forward, and to consolidate into a fund I saw great long-term potential for. DGRO's past performance, allocation, and focus on dividend growth made the fund an ideal choice for me. So far, in 2018, this strategy has worked out well. If we compare DGRO's performance to both the S&P 500 and other dividend strategies, you will see that DGRO only slightly lags the S&P 500, and has beaten popular dividend funds such as the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), and the SPDR Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY), as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: CNBC

As you can see, DGRO has been outperforming these other funds this year. This is significant because none of these funds have a specific "growth" focus, except SDY, yet they all lag DGRO. Of course, this is past performance and no guarantee of the future, but I will use the next few paragraphs to explain why I feel confident this performance is likely to continue.

Dividend - Not Great, But Growing

As I mentioned above, DGRO currently sports a seemingly unattractive dividend, at just over 2%. With interest rates set to rise possibly twice more this year, that will certainly pressure dividend-focused funds, including DGRO. In fact, there is a roughly 70% chance of having two (or more) hikes by year-end, which would put the federal funds target rate between 225-250 basis points, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: CME Group

So what does this mean for DGRO? Well, it means the risk-free rate could well exceed DGRO's dividend yield, which is not a great way to attract income investors. However, DGRO is a fund focused on growth, so it stands to reason by year-end its yield should be higher as well (all other things being equal). In this case, that scenario is likely, as DGRO has already showed solid dividend growth in 2018. Consider that in Q1 and Q2 of 2017, DGRO paid a combined amount of $.3465/share in dividends. For the first half of 2018, this figure has risen to $.3825/share, which represents a growth rate of 10.39%. If we extrapolate this rate of growth for the second half of 2018, we would see a slightly higher current yield, as illustrated by the chart below:

Q3 + Q4 2017 Dividends Projected Q3 + Q4 2018 Dividends Projected Yield $.3589 $.3962 2.16%

Source: Manually calculated by Author

While this is still not overly impressive, it helps DGRO at least keep pace with the risk-free rate. This will hopefully encourage investors who are interested in a low level of income, but also the possibility for capital appreciation (which savings accounts and bonds, for the most part, cannot match).

Financials - Top Sector, Bright Outlook

Let me start by saying I continue to believe the Financials sector is an area investors should be overweight right now, as the recent round of earnings showed a sector that is firing ahead on all cylinders. In fact, a few weeks ago I reviewed the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) and recommended it, because I am extremely confident in this sector. That being said, sector-specific investing is not for everyone, as it may require more market monitoring and active trading than a casual investor would want to do. However, this does not mean investors cannot have extra exposure in a more diversified way. Take DGRO as an example. The Financials sector happens to be DRGO's largest sector by weighting, clocking in at over 18% of the fund. Therefore, what is good for banks, lenders, and other financial services companies will clearly be good for DGRO as well. In fact, two of the fund's top ten stocks are JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo Co. (WFC), as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: iShares

For full disclosure, I am long JPM and am extremely optimistic about the stock's outlook, more so than ever after their recent earnings report. Notable takeaways included a rise in both fixed-income and stock trading, which beat analyst expectations. Investment banking revenue of $1.9 billion also beat expectations. These factors, among others, led to an 18% increase in profit for the bank, with earnings per share coming in at $2.29 for the quarter.

The same cannot be said (in my opinion) for WFC, although their recent earnings release was perhaps better than expected as well. Most importantly, there was a strong rise in their future dividend payout, which tells me management is confident about the bank's future growth. While not as strong as JPM, WFC saw a double-digit increase in its dividend, as illustrated by the chart below:

Company Recent Dividend Increase Current Yield JPM 43% 2.78% WFC 10% 2.99%

Source: Seeking Alpha Financial Disclosures

Such strong dividend growth will not only help the financials sector attract buyers, but it will also help DGRO grow its yield. Obviously, DGRO needs the companies within its portfolio to increase their dividends if the fund is going to as well. To see its top sector lead the way is encouraging, as this will have a disproportionately positive impact on the fund. Furthermore, on the backdrop of strong earnings and rising dividends, the financials sector appears to be turning a corner. While lagging the broader market for the year, the previous month has seen marked outperformance by the financials sector, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: Fidelity

It seems the market is finally picking up on the fact that large banks, as well as other financial firms, are making more money than ever. Their high profit margins, aggressive dividend hikes, and share buyback plans make this sector an important part of most investor portfolios heading into 2019.

Healthcare - A Generational Play

A final point on why I like DGRO has to do with its above-average exposure to the Healthcare sector, which is unique for dividend funds. In fact, it is the fund's second largest sector by weighting, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: iShares

Put simply, this is a sector I want to be exposed to in a big way, both short term and long term, for multiple reasons. First, the U.S. population is aging, and people who live longer will spend larger percentages of their income and net worth on health-related expenses as they age. This is a trend that has been developing for some time and shows no sign of letting up. Two, the cost of medical care continues to increase - for drugs, equipment, and in-person care. This means revenue should move higher for the providers of these goods and services, benefiting the healthcare sector. Finally, both governmental and personal healthcare spending is expected to climb consistently over the next decade, according to a report published earlier this year by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Among the highlights of the report are the following:

Growth in national health spending is projected to be faster than growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 1% annually from 2017-2026. As a result, healthcare spending will become a larger percentage of GDP over this time period.

Personal healthcare spending is projected to average 5.5% annually over the next decade.

Prescription drug spending is projected to rise the fastest, at 6.3% annually over the same time period.

My takeaway here is that this is a sector that is going to claim a larger share of government revenue, as well as consumer's disposable income, for the foreseeable future. Investing in the companies that are going to deliver these in-demand products and services seems like prudent investing to me.

Bottom-line

DGRO has performed very strongly since I started my position, and I have not regretted dumping alternative funds to make room for it. The fund's dividend growth faltered in Q2, but it still paid out more in 2018 than it did over the same time period last year, which gives me confidence the yield could still finish the year higher than where it sits now. Furthermore, I like how DGRO is not overly committed to one particular sector, and seems to be spread out nicely among the three sectors I especially favor right now: financials, health care, and technology. Regardless of the interest rate outlook, dividends will always have a place in my portfolio, and I feel DGRO is as good a fund as any to gain this exposure. Therefore, I continued to recommend investors consider initiating positions in DGRO at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHD, JPM, DGRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.