RPM Is A Buy Even At Its High

There seems to be an apparent entente cordiale between RPM management and activist Elliott Management that works for the benefit of investors.

Share price is inching up, ETFs and analysts are in, shorts are minimized, and insiders are not selling in any great amounts.

Holding To My Buy Recommendation

I reaffirm my thesis and recommendation made earlier in July and in previous articles that investors could enjoy a win-win buying RPM International (NYSE:RPM) stock. The share price does not have a lot more room to move higher from its current ~$64 near to the 52-week high of $65.41, but in a takeover or sale, it can top $70 per share. A bidding war might drive it to $75.

Here is what happened in the past few weeks that leave me feeling so positive.

Four Reasons RPM Has Room To Move Up

First, after languishing in the mid-to-high $40s for a long period, the share price popped when it was announced Elliott Management took a financial stake and operations role. The share price held strong despite RPM subsequently posting torpid fourth quarter 2018 results; the company missed estimates for earnings by 11% and sales by 1.5%.

Source

Bad weather and higher raw material costs were identified as the culprits. Consumer sales, where margins are better, dropped 3%, and sales of specialty items were a step higher than flat. Overall organic growth was not reported to be strong. Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), on the other hand, reported a 27.8% growth over the same winter months and costs for raw materials. Nevertheless, RPM share price continued climbing and so did the recommendations from analysts.

IHS Markit is a $3.6B global information provider. IHS reports bearish sentiment is low and short positions have been cut. “ETFs holding RPM are favorable, with net inflows of $3.13 billion. Additionally, the rate of inflows is increasing.”

Second, analysts’ opinions soared in July as seen in the chart below. There are no Sell recommendations, though the new high share price cannot be justified by the financial reporting and what are generally considered toughening industry conditions. Hold, Buy and Strong Buy recommendations jumped for RPM. Apparently, insiders are taking note. Another heretofore skeptic now agrees with me concluding, “a sale of RPM is conceivable.”

Source

The third reason for investors to still consider RPM moving higher is that insiders seem to be making that bet. Throughout 2016 and 2017, reported transactions of insider trading found Sell outnumbered Buys by 11 to one. The trend held strong in 2017 and immediately after the first of the year in January 2018. My guess is these Sell orders were for personal or cash tax purposes. Very small blocks of shares were sold by one Director and one company officer in 2018, and both trades were executed when share price touched ~$62 per share.

Fourth, Elliott Management ($34B hedge fund) might bring RPM into its portfolio of companies or wrangle some kind of M&A between RPM and Akzo Nobel N.V. ADR (OTCQX:AKZOY) in which Elliott holds a substantial stake and influence. AKZOY has a lackluster financial history and price for shares.

For a few months in the first half of 2018, following tumultuous infighting over a buyout offer from another paint company, AKZOY share price is hovering around $30. In the past couple of months, there has been more press and upbeat statements from management about AKZOY despite reporting recent weak financial numbers. AKZOY is still my favorite resting place for RPM if it comes to that scenario.

ETF/Index Ownership

Source

A Buyout Or Takeover Is Conceivable

In sum, there is still money to be made owning RPM. Big investors are not fazed by the torpid financials reported by RPM. ETFs are buying the stock and shorts are minimized. Analysts are ginning up their positions on RPM. The paint industry does not offer tremendous opportunities for substantial organic growth.

The M&A strategy is plagued with risks and difficulties but is currently a more viable strategy. Paint and coatings remain a stable industry with good long-term prospects in consumer and industrial markets. The apparent entente cordiale between RPM management and activist Elliott Management contributes to the pump and steadfastness of RPM share price, and it's a good omen for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.