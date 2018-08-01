The Only Question I Would Ask On Tesla's Conference Call (Podcast)

With Tesla's (TSLA) earnings coming up Wednesday after the bell, I wanted to do a podcast talking about the one question that I would ask if I was given a chance on the company’s conference call. While other analysts will likely have all of the basics covered – hopefully even inquiring as to the exact Model 3 reservation numbers and refund numbers – I think I have a question that’s relevant to both bulls and bears, and to the company‘s future in general. That question is as follows: has the company received a Wells Notice or anything that would preclude them from raising capital if they want to?

What's a Wells Notice? From Investopedia:

A Wells Notice is a notification issued by regulators to inform individuals and companies of completed investigations where infractions have been discovered. It usually takes the form of a letter, which notifies recipients of both of the broad nature of the violations uncovered, and of the nature of the enforcement proceedings to be initiated against the recipient. The Wells notice is named after the Wells Committee, formed in 1972 by then-SEC Chairman William J. Casey in order to review the SEC’s enforcement practices and policies, and chaired by John Wells.

In my latest podcast, I discuss all of the different situations that are possible regarding a Wells Notice or SEC investigation. I note that Probes Reporter, more than once, has come out and alleged that there is an ongoing SEC investigation into the company. From there, I look at what the possible outcomes of several scenarios could be according to whether or not the company is able to raise capital. I explore the idea of what would happen if the company wasn’t able to raise capital. I also explore the idea of a best case scenario: that the company may surprise us and come out stating that they just don’t need to raise capital. Famously, we all remember Elon Musk's comment earlier this year where not only did he suggest the company would be cash flow positive in Q3 and Q4 but also that no more capital raises were necessary for Q3. Is it possible that he is just going to let the company use up all of its cash until the end of the year this year just so that he is not proven wrong on this statement? I also look into that possibility. You can listen to this analysis and more on my latest podcast which is available right here:

(Warning: explicit language)

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own TSLA puts and calls