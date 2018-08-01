Apple Q3 2018: Spectacular, But Beware

The modest valuation reflects dependency on the iPhone for the foreseeable future .

Some areas deserve closer attention during the next quarter and beyond.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced Q3 2018 results above guidance and consensus. Given the scale of the company, the numbers are staggering.

Yet, some areas deserve attention as they have produced less than spectacular results. The next quarter will be even more interesting with some extra developments to follow, besides iPhone sales.

The valuation seems attractive, but it reflects the dependence on the iPhone.

Records results

Revenue increased 17% to $53.3 billion, and EPS is up 40% to $2.34.

Here is a list of impressive achievements highlighted during the conference call:

This quarter is the strongest rate of growth of the past 11 quarters.

Apple Music and cloud service revenue grew by more than 50%.

Apple Pay transactions tripled year-over-year to top 1 billion.

Wearable grew more than 60%, and revenue exceeded $10B in the past 12 months.

Apple watch sales increased by mid 40%.

Services revenue grew 31%.

iPhone ASP (Average Selling Price) increased from $606 to $724.

Moreover, revenue growth is consistent across the world, as shown on the table below.

The graph below shows the evolution of the ASP for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

We can see two trends. After having stagnated during the 4 last Q3's, ASP for iPhone and Mac is raising while ASP for iPad is decreasing.

The explanation for the iPhone is simple: the pricey iPhone X is starting to show results. The situation for the Mac is a little bit more complicated and we'll come back to it later.

About the volumes of iPhones, we are still far from the explosion of the iPhone 6 in 2015.

Considering the expected launch of products by September, this growth is impressive.

Is there anything negative?

Management explained the drop by the timing of the MacBook Pro launch early Q4 against June last year.

This explanation means that the timing affected only one month. Yet, the drop of sold Mac units is significant. This will be something to check during the next quarter.

Gross margin stayed stable at 38.3% gross against 38.5% last year. This is not a great achievement when considering the growth of high-margin services.

It means that everything else produced lower margins. Several moving parts explain this difference. But management did not seem to worry about it and guided on flat margins for the next quarter.

The company still relies on the iPhone, as shown on the table below.

Services revenue grow faster, but they are dependent on the iPhone. The "other product" segment is still too small to move the needle.

The last negative aspect I found is actually quite funny. During the conference call, IDC released a report highlighting that Apple was not among the top two smartphone vendors for Q2 2018. This is the first time it happened since the same quarter in 2010, and Huawei is the main culprit.

What's next?

In The Cobbler of Preston, Christopher Bullock wrote (1716):

’Tis impossible to be sure of any thing but Death and Taxes.

The author missed one thing; the complete sentence should have been:

'Tis impossible to be sure of any thing but Death, Taxes, and Debates around the next quarter of Apple.

The trade war with China is an important development to follow. During the conference call, the management mentioned three major tariffs with no effect. The company also indicated that a fourth ongoing tariff discussion could impact Apple.

On services revenue, the growth is spectacular. Apple should reach its target to double FY2016 services revenue by 2020.

In the short term, the reason for the Q3 slow down of Mac sales should reverse in Q4. If not, some structural reasons could explain the decline of the Mac.

Besides, management has provided guidance for the next quarter:

Revenue between $60 billion and $62 billion

gross margin between 38 percent and 38.5 percent

operating expenses between $7.95 billion and $8.05 billion

other income/(expense) of $300 million

tax rate of approximately 15 percent before discrete items

These numbers give a mark of confidence about the launch of new products expected by September.

Valuation

Management confirmed the aim of reaching a net cash position. The $20 billion share buyback and $0.73/share dividend certainly helped.

The table below summarizes the valuation of Apple, at the share price after the close of the market.

With the guidance of the management, I have estimated net income for 2018 at $58.4 billion.

The company is not expansive with a PE ratio at 12.28. The reason is still the same as previous years: The dependency on the iPhone, not only for the hardware sales, but also for services.

Conclusion

Despite its size, Apple is still growing at a double-digit pace, above all expectations.

The company has beaten many records, but a few areas of concern remain. The trade discussion with China and the reliance on the iPhone deserve a closer attention.

The market acknowledges the positive results, and the stock is gaining 3.74% post market. The valuation seems reasonable, but the dependency on the iPhone prevents a higher share price.

