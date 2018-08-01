Sotherly Hotels Has A 34% Dividend CAGR And Is On Sale At 35% Off

The dividend has been raised in 18 of the last 25 quarters, with a tremendous dividend CAGR of 34.36% over that time.

SOHO just raised the dividend to $0.125 per share, which at current pricing represents the 3rd highest yield in the hotel sector at 7.3%.

Buy Thesis

Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) is currently trading substantially below fair value and continues to dependably raise the already attractive dividend multiple times each year. The focus on properties in select markets in the Southern United States will allow SOHO to capitalize on the particularly strong population growth, economic growth and leisure travel growth of the region.

Having recently completed several substantial renovations, the portfolio is well-positioned for RevPAR growth going forward. Led by a strong management team that is genuinely working to do right by their shareholders, SOHO has the potential to dramatically outperform their peers over upcoming years.

Hotel Sector Fundamentals

Before we look deeper into SOHO, however, I would like to draw attention to just how well the U.S. hotel sector is doing. June 2018 marked the 100th straight month of year-over-year RevPAR growth, rising steadily from $56.80 in March 2010 to $98.85 in June 2018. The rolling 12-month occupancy rate in March 2010 was only 54.4%, the 2nd lowest on record. These days, however, new occupancy records are being set each month with June 2018 reaching an all-time high of 66.2%.

Source: Hotel News Now; Illustration by Rachel Daub

These gains in occupancy were coupled with substantial increases in room rates. In fact, hotel ADR grew nearly twice as fast as the price of consumer goods. Over those 100 consecutive months of RevPAR growth, ADR grew at a CAGR of 3.5%, far outpacing the 1.8% for the Consumer Price Index [CPI]. Average daily rate increased 32% from $97.15 in March 2010 to $128.27 in June 2018. The combination of steadily rising occupancy with sizeable increases in ADR produced substantial RevPAR growth over the period. RevPAR grew at a 6% CAGR, rising 60% from $53.25 in March 2010 to $84.98 in June 2018. Given the growing strength of the U.S. economy, the hotel industry is poised for many more months of strong growth.

Current Pricing Within The Hotel Sector

As shown in the graph below, SOHO currently trades at a significant discount (-35.4%) to net asset value, which is much steeper than the median hotel REIT discount (-1.9%). In fact, the discount is nearly 20 percentage points larger than that of even their most discounted peer, Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR).

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler, Data compiled from SNL.com

SOHO is clearly attractively priced compared to the value of its assets, but in order to more fully understand whether SOHO is indeed an opportunity, we should analyze its price multiples relative to peers. As can be seen in the graph below, SOHO is trading at a P/FFO lower than all hotel REITs not run by the infamous Monty Bennett (founder and chairman of Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)).

It is our opinion that the analyst consensus 2019 FFO estimate of $1.01 substantially underestimates the FFO that SOHO will generate in 2019, which we believe is more likely to be in the $1.10-$1.20 range. Even using the conservative analyst figure, however, SOHO is still only trading at 6.8x FFO, a multiple well below the hotel REIT median of 10.5x.

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler, Data compiled from SNL.com

SOHO also appears relatively cheap when looking at adjusted funds from operations. With an AFFO multiple of 11.4x consensus 2019 AFFO, SOHO trades at a lower multiple than 14 of their 18 hotel REIT peers.

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler, Data compiled from SNL.com

Trading at a substantial discount to NAV and at a lower FFO multiple than peers does not, of course, inherently mean that a security is underpriced. A discount (or premium) is often warranted by the strength or weakness of the balance sheet, quality of management, safety of the dividend or any other particular risk or opportunity of the company. In order to determine whether such a large discount is warranted or whether it represents a good investment opportunity, I will dig into the data and attempt to determine the fair value of SOHO.

About Sotherly Hotels

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Sotherly’s portfolio is concentrated primarily within the top 25 markets of the Southern United States. These markets have been chosen due to stronger population growth, economic growth, new business growth and leisure travel growth relative to other regions of the country. The portfolio is composed primarily of upscale and upper upscale properties.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

The Sotherly Foundation

Although the primary purpose of investing is typically to strengthen one’s financial situation, many investors also wish to do good while doing well (also known as impact investing). Those who enjoy investing in companies that have a positive impact on the communities in which they operate may wish to check out the charitable foundation set up by Sotherly Hotels. The Sotherly Foundation is the community outreach arm of Sotherly Hotels and each year provides significant aid to one or more American military veterans living in the communities around its hotels. The majority of the funds for the Sotherly Foundation come from employees of Sotherly Hotels, but donations from the general public are welcomed as well.

Dividend Yield

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler, Data compiled from Seeking Alpha

Sotherly Hotels has now raised their dividend in 18 out of the last 25 quarters. Unlike some REITs that raise their dividend by a sliver of a penny just to maintain a streak, SOHO's raises have been meaningful in size. In a little over 6 years, the dividend has grown 6.25 times larger and SOHO now has one of the best dividend yields in the entire hotel REIT sector.

As can be seen in the graph below, only Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) and Condor Hospitality Trust have slightly higher yields than SOHO. SOHO’s 7.3% yield also compares very favorably to the REIT sector as a whole, considering that popular REIT ETFs such as iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) and Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) yield only 3.88% and 3.66% respectively.

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler, Data compiled from SNL.com

Value Creation Strategy

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Although the massive discount to NAV and the strong 7.30% dividend yield are important parts of what makes SOHO an attractive investment, the value creation strategy being implemented is the real key to SOHO’s potential. They are creating value through hotel conversions/renovations, strategic acquisitions and a share buyback program. Shown below are summaries of the improvements to operating metrics that were achieved through the first 4 of the 7 renovations that have been completed.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Three of the hotel renovations (see list below) were completed within the last year, and thus much the positive impact has not yet shown up in earnings and will provide a significant boost to upcoming quarters. I have had the pleasure of attending the Grand Unveiling parties for both The DeSoto and the Hotel Ballast and I can attest to how beautiful and unique the designs of both properties are.

Hilton Savannah DeSoto converted to The DeSoto by Sotherly on August 1, 2017 following complete property renovation.

Crowne Plaza converted to DoubleTree by Hilton Hollywood Beach on October 26, 2017 following complete property renovation

Hilton Wilmington Riverside converted to Hotel Ballast, Tapestry by Hilton on April 1, 2018 following complete property renovation

SOHO is also buying back stock at deeply discounted prices. When a company has the opportunity to buy back its stock at a 37% discount to NAV, it can create meaningful value for shareholders. Thus far, SOHO has spent $5.9M on share repurchase with $10M authorized, meaning that as much as $4.1M of additional discounted share repurchase may occur during 2018.

Source: Table by Simon Bowler, Data from Company 2017 10-K

Risks

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler, Data compiled from SNL.com

Although SOHO has a highly competent management team and a well-positioned portfolio of freshly renovated properties, there are still risks that are worth analyzing. SOHO has a 67.6% debt to total capitalization, which is much higher than the median of their peers (36.9%). Although SOHO’s fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.85x is well below the peer median (3.36x), it can comfortably continue to make its debt payments. Neither the debt level nor the fixed charge coverage ratio justifies major concern at current levels, but they should be monitored for progress over upcoming quarters.

Were the fixed charge coverage ratio to decline substantially, however, the bright future of the company would need to be re-examined. Given that RevPAR growth should be strong going forward and EBITDA margins are projected to expand from 26.6% in 2017 to 28.1% in 2018, SOHO will likely be able to improve coverage and reduce leverage over the next year.

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler, Data compiled from SNL.com

Valuation

The median hotel REIT trades at a 10.5x Price/FFO multiple as of 07/27/2018. Given that SOHO is more highly levered than most hotel REITs, a 1 turn discount from peers for the leverage risk is appropriate. With a market cap of $96.7M, SOHO is the smallest publicly traded REIT. Smaller REITs typically trade at a discount to their larger peers, so a 1-2 turn discount for size is justified. However, SOHO should see substantial growth over upcoming quarters as the impact of the recent conversions and acquisition begin to more fully hit quarterly earnings.

This above-peer growth warrants a 1 turn premium. Considering that 70% of the portfolio has recently undergone substantial renovations and thus will require significantly reduced capex over upcoming years, an additional 1 turn premium is warranted. Given these factors, SOHO should trade at a 10x multiple on 2019 FFO of $1.01, which represents a fair value of $10.10. At $10.10, SOHO would still be trading at a 4.7% discount to NAV. From the 07/27/2018 closing price of $6.85, SOHO has an upside of 47.4%.

Conclusion

SOHO's share price remains deeply discounted despite improving asset quality (thanks to transformative reinvestment in its properties), strong and steady dividend growth (18 raises in the past 25 quarters) and a value creation strategy that is poised to generate strong RevPAR growth over upcoming quarters. At current pricing, SOHO represents a great opportunity to collect a large and growing dividend yield with the potential for considerable multiple expansion. Although I cannot predict how long it will take for SOHO to trade at a multiple more in line with its peers, I am happy to collect the robust 7.3% dividend yield while I wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOHO, HT, INN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long SOHO, HT and INN. I am personally long SOHO. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Simon Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.