Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Jeff Olmstead - President and CEO

Sherry Morgan - Chief Accounting Officer

Chad McLawhorn - General Counsel

Chad Roller - VP, Development

Philip Houchin - CFO

Jeff Olmstead

Thank you, Nazareth. Good morning, everyone. Thank you everyone for your participation on the call today.

Before we get started, I would like to remind you that today's call will include forward-looking statements related to future and not past events within the meaning of the federal securities law. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and include any statement that does not directly relate to our current or historical facts. For further explanation, please refer to our SEC filings.

Joining me on the call today are Sherry Morgan, our Chief Accounting Officer; Chad McLawhorn, our General Counsel; Chad Roller, our VP of Development; and Philip Houchin our CFO.

This morning we posted a presentation to go along with this call. If you would like to follow along, please go to midconenergypartners.com click in Investor Relations, then Events and Presentations and finally click on the PDF next to View Presentation link under the Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call.

If you’re following along with the presentation, please turn with me to slide three, our Second Quarter 2018 Highlights and Recent Events.

I'm excited to report that we have made significant strides in all of our strategic objectives in the past few months. Our banks reaffirmed our $125 million borrowing base in June, we increased our liquidity to $37.5 million at quarter-end, and we reduced our total leverage to 3.14 times as calculated by our credit agreement.

Our production was up almost 5% from last quarter, and this is a direct result of our balancing our capital allocation across organic growth opportunities, debt reduction and acquisition opportunities in the market. As we are starting to see more and more secondary and tertiary acquisition opportunities come available to market, we will spend a lot of time in the second half of the year trying to find the most efficient use of capital available to us today.

In regards to continuing to building our inventory of projects, during the second quarter, we added working interest in the grassroots waterflood in Wyoming, as well as in one of our optimization projects in Wyoming. Subsequent to the quarter-end, we acquired 13 waterflood units in Oklahoma in July, many of which have optimization opportunities in them as well. Also in July, we acquired a portion of a field that has significant grassroots waterflood potential in Wyoming. And finally, last week, we closed on the Worland acquisition in the Big Horn Basin in Wyoming. This added significant current production and cash flow, as well as providing some optimization opportunities.

Hitting on all of these objectives allowed us to increase production above the first quarter of this year, grow cash flow, reduce leverage, and provide new opportunities to continue to grow production in reserves through CapEx development in the future. For more detail on each of these objectives, please turn with me to slide four.

During the second quarter, we were successful at increasing our liquidity and reducing our total leverage from the first quarter this year. In June, our bank group reaffirmed the borrowing base of $125 million and after CapEx and acquisitions, we paid down by a little more than $2 million during the quarter. We have ended the period with $87 million in outstanding debt and $1 million in outstanding standby letters of credit, leaving us with $37 million in availability. This was also after putting down $1.3 million in deposits on acquisitions that closed after quarter end. Our production increased to an average of 2,934 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the quarter and further to 2,953 barrels of oil equivalent per day for the last month of the quarter. EBITDA increased to $6.6 million, resulting in total leverage ratio of 3.14 times for the period ending June 30, 2018. This is down from 3.34 times at the end of the first quarter of 2018.

If you turn with me to slide five, by growing liquidity and decreasing leverage, we’ve positioned the Partnership to have more flexibility and balancing our available capital to its most efficient use. As you can see in the second quarter, we were pretty evenly balanced in our use of capital across our organic growth opportunities, debt reduction, and acquisition opportunities. We spent $2.2 million to drill one new producer, convert five wells from producers to injection, performed nine recompletions and seven capital workovers. We also had a number of workovers during the quarter associated with wells that have gone down in lower pricing environments. With higher commodity pricing, it made sense to repair and return some of these wells to production. As these were not considered capital workovers for accounting purposes, we had higher lease operating expenses than in previous period that we expect to return to normal levels in future periods.

We spent approximately $2 million to acquire some additional working interest in our Wyoming properties and to put deposits down in acquisitions that closed in July. And finally, we had enough excess cash to pay down debt and build liquidity by $2.2 million through the quarter, which brings us to a total debt reduction of $12 million since the beginning of the year. We believe this is the most efficient allocation of capital thus far this year. And as you can see, this has resulted in growing production for the first half of the year. And we have increased full year guidance as we believe the acquisitions and CapEx program will result in continued growth through remainder of 2018. The challenge we face on how to best allocate are available capital with the number of acquisition opportunities in the market today compared to the organic growth prospects we’ve built in our existing portfolio. We have started to see secondary and enhanced oil recovery acquisition opportunities increase in the past few months.

And turning to slide six, you can see that we’ve had a very busy few months acquiring new assets and building our inventory of future projects. We’ve add new grassroots waterflood opportunities and new optimization projects this year. We desire to build an inventory in both types of prospects as the optimization assets have the ability to add some steady production in the near-term, whereas the grassroots projects present the opportunity for more significant growth over the long-term.

During the second quarter, we spent a little over $600,000 to acquire additional working interest in our House Creek and Pine Tree fields. This added to the upside potential in both and optimization project and a larger grassroots waterflood opportunity. In addition we made deposits in several acquisitions that closed in July this year. We spent a little over $10.5 million of the liquidity we’ve built out to close the several new properties in July. We believe these assets were acquired at attractive prices and don’t expect much change to our total leverage calculation in the second half of the year.

The first acquisition we made in July was to acquire 13 waterflood units in Oklahoma. These added approximately 1.1 million barrels oil equivalent from PDP reserves and current production of 223 barrels of oil equivalent per day. We believe there are lot of opportunities in these assets for returning wells to production and for optimizing some of the existing floods. We also believe we will find some additional development opportunities as we begin to study these fields in greater detail.

The second acquisition we made in July was a portion of a field in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. This is a potential a grassroots waterflood with significant upside potential in future years.

And finally we acquired the Worland producing in midstream assets in Washakie County, Wyoming. We added approximately 1.1 million barrels of equivalent PDP reserves and 544 barrels of oil equivalent per day of existing production. This acquisition included gas plant that is needed in order to produce the oil from these assets; those wells be all pipeline to deliver this to market. We’re very excited by adding these assets to our portfolio and the inventory of -- future optimization and grassroots waterflood opportunities each of these will provide.

With that I will turn it over to our CFO, Philip Houchin who will walk you through our financial results for the quarter.

Philip Houchin

Thank you, Jeff.

I'll now discuss some of the major financial highlights for the quarter. Please turn to slide eight.

As previously noted, we continue to focus on production growth. For the second quarter 2018, production grew 4.8% to 267,000 BOE or 2,934 BOE per day, compared to 2,800 BOE per day in the first quarter. Due to the successful efforts of our operations and technical teams, we’ve seen organic growth from existing assets as well as purchasing additional working interest in existing Wyoming properties. We exited the quarter with daily average production for June of 2,953 BOE per day, showing a positive trend over and above the quarterly average. With the acquisitions that we made in July, we fully expect our production trends to continue to increase during the second half of 2018.

Oil and natural gas sales also increased in the second quarter. Total sales were $16.2 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $14.7 million in the first quarter 2018. On a BOE basis, this was $60.66 for the second quarter compared to $58.38 per BOE in the first quarter. Widening differential margins in our Texas properties are offsetting a portion of the increases in commodity prices.

While oil prices continued increase in the second quarter, so did cash settlements paid for mature derivatives. These were $2.2 million in the second quarter compared to $1.3 million in the first quarter. The realized resulting prices after incorporating cash settlements from matured derivatives inclusive of net premiums were $52.49 per BOE in the second quarter compared to $53.13 per BOE in the first quarter of 2018 and $39.97 per BOE in the second quarter 2017.

Lease operating expenses were up for the quarter at $5.3 million compared to $4.8 million in the first quarter. The increase was due to increased working interest in several of our Wyoming assets as well as a number of repairs to wells that were previously left inactive in lower commodity price environments. These repairs were temporary in nature and we expect lease operating expenses to normalize in future periods.

The Partnership continues to show a positive trend by posting a net loss of $6.9 million in the second quarter compared to $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $15.2 million loss in the second quarter of 2017. The primary reason for the net loss was $7.3 million in the mark-to-market expresses from our derivatives portfolio as well as other non-cash items related to impairment, depreciation, depletion and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the second quarter of 2018 was $6.6 million compared to $6 million in the first quarter. The Partnership benefitted from higher production, however, was partially offset by cash payments on matured derivatives and widening margins in our Texas properties. We continued to increase production, the effect of these two variables we get into the less of an impact on our adjusted EBITDA.

For the second quarter of 2018, free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure remained flat at $2.5 million compared to first quarter 2018, even though CapEx and cash interest expenses were up. During the quarter, the Partnership used cash balances to reduce debt by $2.2 million, invest $2.2 million in CapEx and execute on $2 million in acquisition-related activities.

Turning to slide nine. A goal to partnership is to increase production while maintaining financial flexibility by strengthening its balance sheet. During the second quarter of 2018, we continued to delever by reducing debt by approximately $2 million to June 30 balance of $87 million. This increased liquidity at quarter-end to $37.5 million to include cash and borrowing capacity net of letters of credit.

As seen by the slide, we've been able to reduce our debt from $122 million in the third quarter 2017 to $87 million in the second quarter of 2018, all while increasing our liquidity. Lastly, we ended the quarter with the debt to EBITDA ratio as calculated by our credit agreement at 3.14 times, which continues to a show a positive trend.

Slide 10 details our current commodity hedging portfolio. The Partnership continues to hedge over 50% of its projected production through the third quarter 2020. Average swap in ceiling prices for 2018 remain lower than current market prices. However, as the Partnership continues to add additional un-hedged production, the effective of the existing derivatives will begin to decrease. Management is continually reviewing our hedging portfolio to strategically reduce the risk of volatile commodity pricing.

Slide 11 details our forward guidance for 2018.

With the growth in production in the second quarter and acquisitions made in July, we are updating our guidance at this time. We have increased our range for production guidance for the full-year 2018. Due to a higher production tax rate in Wyoming and the higher current lease operating expenses per barrel, we have a slight -- also slightly increased our forecast for expenses for the year. We expect the increase in production to result in greater cash flow for the year, and a faster decrease in our total leverage calculation in future periods.

That includes the financial section of the presentation. And with that, I'll turn it back over to Jeff for closing remarks.

Jeff Olmstead

Thank you, Philip. Again, I'm very pleased with our team and the results we've delivered thus far this year. We have grown production and cash flow, which has in turn allowed us to reduce total leverage and create liquidity for future growth. Already in July we’ve used some of this liquidity to acquire new assets which has added, both existing production and cash flow and provided additional inventory of new development opportunities. This has allowed us to increase our full-year guidance and we still have the ability to look for additional acquisitions during the second half of the year. We will be focused on the most sufficient allocation of our available capital to continue to grow the Partnership in the best way possible. We are seeing more assets come to market with secondary enhanced oil recovery opportunities and we’ll be balancing the timing of CapEx on our existing assets with opportunistic acquisitions opportunities available to market.

And with that, Nazareth, we will open up to any questions.

Jeff Olmstead

Okay. Well, again, I appreciate everyone listening in today. We are very excited about the results and the direction of the Partnership. We expect continued production growth and we’ll see if we can find some more of these acquisitions like we have here the last month. Thank you, everyone. We’ll talk to you at the end of the next quarter.

