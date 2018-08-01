Neurocrine Biosciences - 2 Blockbusters Approved, And Likely More To Come

Mid-cap biotech Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) continues to rack up the good news, but the market is still reluctant to give full value to the shares. Not only will this company have two presumptive blockbusters-to-be on the market this year, but it will soon be profitable at the operating income line and it has two more potential blockbuster indications lined up relatively soon, as well as longer-dated and more speculative pipeline opportunities. Although the company continues to take what I see as a conservative approach with its pipeline, the switchover to positive free cash flow will create expanded opportunities for capital deployment for management.

Another Strong Quarter Early In The Launch Cycle For Ingrezza

With another quarter of revenue solidly above expectations, it is clear that Ingrezza is seeing strong demand early in its commercial launch. Prescriptions rose more than a third from the first quarter (to a little under 17,000), with revenue-per-script up $100 qoq to $5,800. Although about 20% of scripts are going unfilled, this is an issue of patient compliance and not reimbursement pushback, and compliance issues are not uncommon in this patient group (remember, Ingrezza is prescribed for those experiencing tardive dyskinesia from the use of antipsychotics).

There were no exceptional items in the revenue or expense lines this quarter, and Neurocrine was very nearly profitable at the operating line this quarter, and I expect the company will go into the black starting next quarter.

As far as the ongoing potential of Ingrezza in tardive dyskinesia goes, it is thought that there are at least 300,000 people in the U.S. with serious TD and another 100,000 to 200,000 with TD symptoms that may not qualify as “serious” but would still merit treatment. Neurocrine will never get all of that. Not only is Teva (TEVA) on the market with Austedo (which has thus far not been much of a competitive threat, with Teva focusing more on the Huntington’s opportunity), but there is still an issue with prescribing psychiatrists recognizing TD as a serious problem. Many doctors still take a Shaggy-like position toward TD among their patients (i.e., “It wasn’t me…”), and while Neurocrine has done a great job of physician engagement, there’s still work to do. Likewise, there’s work to do with patients – Neurocrine may find it worthwhile down the road to invest resources in patient compliance initiatives.

Orilissa Comes Through Nicely

A week before second quarter earnings, Neurocrine’s partner AbbVie (ABBV) announced the receipt of FDA approval to market Orilissa (the brand name for elagolix) for moderate-to-severe pain from endometriosis. This approval triggers a $40 million milestone payment that will be recorded in the third quarter earnings.

The FDA required an extra three months to approve the application, but the label was better than I expected. Although the label does indicate a six-month therapy duration for the higher of the two approved doses (200mg BD), the label indicates treatment can be continued beyond the initial duration (24 months at 150mg QD, six months at 200mg BD) at the doctor’s discretion. What’s more, there’s no requirement for bone mineral density loss monitoring, nor any requirement for estrogen add-back therapy (and no black box warnings). I would not only expect bone mineral density monitoring for longer-term treatment, I’d actually hope for it, as I don’t want to see class action suits down the road from patients who experienced significant issues after very long periods of drug use.

The announced pricing ($850/mo, regardless of dose) was quite a bit stronger than I’d expected, though we’ll see what the actual “real world” pricing looks like. A June report from the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (or ICER) had suggested that the efficacy of Orilissa/elagolix in endometriosis could support a price in the range of $8,800 to $12,000 per year, so it doesn’t seem that AbbVie is taking an aggressive approach with pricing.

There are plenty of real-world unknowns for Orilissa uptake in endometriosis, but AbbVie has already been laying the groundwork with direct-to-consumer advertising (that didn’t mention the drug), and already has a meaningful presence in the market. While competition down the road is likely (including Allegan’s (AGN) Esmya, Myovant Sciences’s (MYOV) relugolix, and ObsEva’s (OBSV) linzagolix), there are likely over 2 million women in the U.S. that could benefit from improved endometriosis treatment and even modest share can support multiple billions of dollars in revenue (with Neurocrine getting a high-teens to 20% cut).

The Pipeline

Neurocrine’s two most promising pre-commercial opportunities today are follow-on indications for approved drugs – the uterine fibroid indication for Orilissa and the Tourette’s indication for Ingrezza. I consider the UF indication largely de-risked on the basis of positive Phase III results, and I expect AbbVie to file for approval next year.

The Tourette’s indication for Ingrezza is still at-risk, as the previous Phase II T-Force Green study results did not meet the primary endpoint. While there were valuable takeaways from the study, and patients who got a therapeutic dose did see meaningful benefit, it was technically a failure. I do believe that Ingrezza can be an effective (and safe) therapy for Tourette’s, but long experience in biotech has taught me to be cautious. Data from the T-Force Gold study should be available late this year, while T-Force Platinum data will come in late 2019. The former (GOLD) should answer the questions of whether or not Neurocrine figured out the dosing issues that undermined T-Force Green and whether the drug is sufficiently efficacious to merit approval, while Platinum will answer longer-term safety questions.

Opicapone remains on track for a 1H’19 filing with the FDA, and Neurocrine is underway with a Phase II study of 74788 in congenital adrenal hyperplasia (a rare condition that could support rare drug pricing (i.e., more than $100K/yr). Beyond this, management is still guiding for a new IND filing before year-end.

Neurocrine’s somewhat skimpy early-stage clinical pipeline is, in my opinion, the easiest issue with which to find fault for this company. Biotechs are propelled, in part, by pipeline hope and hype, and Neurocine’s clinical approach doesn’t really fuel the hype machine. That’s probably not such a bad thing for long-term shareholders (as it should cut down on volatility), but it does make it harder to answer questions about what comes next. Given the cash flow that Neurocrine’s commercialized and late-stage assets should provide, it may well be time to either accelerate pre-clinical spending or acquire some assets.

The Opportunity

Between the ongoing success of Ingrezza in TD and the better-than-expected label and pricing for Orilissa, my fair value on Neurocrine rises to over $120/share. Ingrezza in TD is the bulk of the value (close to $70), with Orilissa contributing more than $40. De-risking the Ingrezza Tourette’s opportunity could still unlock something in the neighborhood of another $20/share, and there is likewise significant potential value accretion if/when 74788 progress further.

The Bottom Line

Although Neurocrine shares have been a little weak recently, I think this remains a high-quality mid-cap idea. While the pipeline may not live up to the Edward Moore quote of “rich beyond the dreams of avarice”, there’s still plenty of potential value there and Neurocrine’s methodical approach has shown to offer some advantages. Considering both meaningful upside and value-creation potential, I like these shares even given the risk that the biotech sector as a whole could cool off.

